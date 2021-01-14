Sophomore center Laura Hogan recorded a triple-double of 20 points, 12 rebounds and 10 blocks to lead the Handley girls’ basketball team to a season-opening 42-41 win over Culpeper County in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Wednesday night.
Handley trailed 14-9 after one quarter and 22-18 at the half but outscored the Blue Devils 15-5 in the third quarter to take a 33-27 lead.
Leaders — Handley: Celyna Randall 8 points. Culpeper: Autumn Fairfax 12 points, Ella Corbin 10 points.
Clarke County boys' basketball beats Stonewall
BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County boys' basketball team improved to 3-1 with a 64-38 win over Stonewall Jackson in Bull Run District action on Thursday.
The Eagles led 11-7 after one quarter, 36-17 at the half and 50-26 after three quarters.
Clarke County leaders: Ellis Nei 19 points; Deonte Trammel 11 points; Matthew Sipe 8 points; Caleb Childs 8 points.
Anthony scores 19 in Siena’s sweep of Rider
Millbrook graduate and Sienna College junior guard Amari Anthony recorded a total of 19 points and 15 rebounds as Siena defeated Rider University 73-64 and 69-60 in a pair of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference women’s basketball games that took place at Siena last weekend.
The two contests were the first two of the season for Anthony (the Saints have only played four games and are 2-2 overall and in the MAAC).
Anthony started and played 32 minutes in Saturday’s 72-64 win. She scored nine points, grabbed nine rebounds and had two steals. She started and played 37 minutes in Sunday’s 69-60 win, recording 10 points (she hit 2 of 5 3-pointers and both her free throw attempts), six rebounds, three assists and three steals.
James Wood graduate and Rider freshman guard Makayla Firebaugh only played in one of the two games. Firebaugh started and recorded 11 points, three rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes before leaving with an injury on Saturday. The injury kept her out of Sunday’s game.
Firebaugh leads Rider (1-12, 0-8 MAAC) in scoring with an average of 10 points per game.
Siena will play at Quinnipiac in a two-game set today and Friday. Rider will host St. Peter’s in a two-game set Saturday and Sunday.
