FOREST — Two-time defending ODAC baseball champion Shenandoah University is tied for the No. 2 pick in the league's preseason poll of its coaches as the league office released results Wednesday.
Shenandoah (35-15), which won the Kean Regional in the NCAA Tournament last season, received three first-place votes and totaled 100 points to tie with Roanoke College in the 12-team poll.
Randolph-Macon, which fell to the Hornets in the ODAC championship game, notched seven first-place votes and had 114 points. Virginia Wesleyan and Lynchburg each had a first-place vote.
Shenandoah opens its season Feb. 15 with a doubleheader against Misericordia at Bridgeforth Field.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Rappahannock County 47, Clarke County 43
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County lost to Rappahannock County after leading 22-15 at the half in Bull Run District action on Wednesday. The Eagles are 8-13, 6-7 district.
Clarke County leaders: Trey Trenary 8 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds; Volkan Ergen 8 points, 8 rebounds; Ellis Nei 8 points, 4 rebounds.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Sherando 43, Kettle Run 36
NOKESVILLE — Sherando held Kettle Run to five points in the final period to rally to a Class 4 Northwestern District victory on Tuesday.
The Warriors improved to 11-10 overall, 7-6 district.
Leaders — Sherando: Jaiden Polston 12 points; Grace Burke 12 points; Asia James 7 points; Kettle Run: Katherine Bloom 10.
Millbrook 66, Culpeper County 37
CULPEPER — Avery O'Roke had 24 points and three steals to lead Millbrook (21-0, 13-0 Class 4 Northwestern District) to a win over Culpeper County on Tuesday.
Millbrook leaders — Kennedi Rooks 11 points, 9 rebounds, 6 steals, 5 assists, 4 blocks; Emily Magee 10 points, 3 assists, 2 steals; Ali Hauck 7 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks; Cianna Harrison 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals.
Rappahannock County 64, Clarke County 50
WASHINGTON — Clarke County fell to 8-13 overall and 4-9 in the Bull Run District with a loss to Rappahannock County on Tuesday. The Eagles trailed 16-9 after the first quarter, 35-24 at halftime and 51-39 after three quarters.
Clarke County leaders: Sara Wenzel 14 points; Alison Sipe 12 points, 3 steals, 3 assists; Raegan Owens 12 points, 4 steals; Ellie Brumback 10 points, 11 steals, 4 assists, 2 blocks.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Hornets picked ninth in preseason poll
FOREST — Shenandoah University was picked ninth in the preseason poll of ODAC coaches, which was released Wednesday.
The Hornets (19-23) last season totaled 23 points. Perennial league power Virginia Wesleyan, the 2017 and 2018 NCAA national champion, leads with 99 points and nine first place votes. Emory & Henry (85) and Lynchburg (84) each received one first-place vote.
Shenandoah, under the direction of new coach Courtney Moyer, opens its season Feb. 15 against Southern Virginia at the Salem (N.C.) Classic.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington & Lee 77, Shenandoah 72
WINCHESTER — Washington & Lee used an 11-0 run early in the second half to take the lead for good as the Generals rallied to an ODAC victory over Shenandoah University on Wednesday at the Wilkins Center.
The Hornets (6-15, 3-9) led 36-35 at the half and were up 38-35 when Washington & Lee used its run to pull ahead. The Generals (17-4, 9-3) led by as many as 16 points (68-52) in the half.
Zach Garrett led four SU players in double figures with 14 points. Alex Horvath added 12, while former Millbrook standout Trammel Anthony netted 11 points and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds. Ethan Diffee notched 10 points.
Richie Manigault led five Generals in double figures with 20 points.
