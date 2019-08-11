WINCHESTER — Tyler Horst clinched the Late Model season championship and Justin Weaver broke through with his first career Late Model feature win on Saturday night at Winchester Speedway.
Horst placed fifth Saturday, but that was enough to win the season title.
"This is a dream come true," Horst stated in a press release. "We've had a great car all season and I can't thank all the crew and our sponsors enough as this wouldn't have been possible without them."
The win for Weaver in the 30-lap race was worth $2,000 and made him the sixth different winner of the 2019 season.
Weaver drew the pole for the feature and beat fellow front-row starter Andy Anderson into the first turn to take the lead and eventual win in the non-stop green-to-checker event. Trever Feathers chased Weaver for most of the race until Allen Brannon secured second on the 26th lap, but was no match for Weaver and would settle for runner-up honors. Feathers placed third and Anderson took fourth.
"This is our first Late Model win with our own equipment and I couldn't be more proud of all the people who help make this happen," Weaver said.
Derick Quade put an exclamation point on his championship campaign as he romped to his fifth win of the season in the 20-lap Limited Late Model event and his career first Winchester Speedway division title in the process.
Quade, who lined up sixth for the start, took the lead from Dale Murphy on the 12th lap and drove off unchallenged to collect his 10th overall feature win of the 2019 season.
"We have had a great car all season and to win the feature and the title here tonight is amazing," Quade said. "There are so many people to thank who makes all this possible and we wouldn't be here without all of them."
Austin Stover rallied late for second with Murphy, Scott Sweeney and Bruce Kane rounding out the top five.
In support class, current point leader Jeremy Tinsman collected his second in a row and third win of the season in the make-up 15-lap Pure Stock feature. Buddy Wilson scored his third victory of the year in the regularly scheduled 15-lap contest. Craig Parrill placed second and Tony Catlett, Jeremy Tinsman, and Branson Woodward rounded out the top five.
In the 15-lap Enduro Stock feature, current point leader Cody Sumption continued his superb season with his sixth feature win. Aaron Drummond, Dalton Dillman, Nathaniel Younker, and Jeff Galvin completed the top five.
