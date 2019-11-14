Handley’s Malachi Imoh and Sherando’s Payne Bauer were selected as Players of the Year as the Class 4 Northwestern District football coaches released the all-district offensive and defensive teams on Thursday.
Imoh, the Judges’ senior quarterback and Offensive POY, made the first team as an all-purpose selection. He was the lone Judges player to make the first team offense.
Sherando had five offensive selections: junior offensive lineman Keith Gouveia (unanimous), senior running back Darius Lane (unanimous), senior receiver and kick returner (unanimous) Jabril Hayes and junior kicker Jack Hendren (unanimous).
Millbrook had four picks: senior quarterback Kaden Buza, senior running back Gavin Evosirch (unanimous); senior offensive lineman Tyler Duckstein, and senior receiver Jordan Jackson.
Senior running back Sam Adkins was James Wood’s lone selection.
Bauer, a senior linebacker, won his second consecutive Player of the Year honor on defense and was a unanimous selection. Other Warriors on the squad are punt returner (unanimous) and defensive back Hayes and senior defensive end Skyler Taylor-Goode.
Handley had two selections: sophomore defensive end Stephen Daley and senior linebacker Quinton Newman.
Millbrook landed two picks: defensive tackle Duckstein (unanimous) and junior defensive back Aidan Haines.
Junior punter Chris Garcia (unanimous) is James Wood’s lone selection.
Liberty’s Travis Buzzo was named Coach of the Year.
Second Team Selections
Handley: Luke Foltz (Sr., C); Solomon Johnson (Sr., OL); Daley (TE); Adam Pollak (Jr., K); Tommy Ashby (Sr., DT); Joey Ashby (Sr., DE); Leland Walkling (Jr., LB).
James Wood: Jaden Ashby (So., WR); Jackson Turner (Sr., LB).
Millbrook: Zach Harrison (Sr., OL); T.J. Spain (Sr., DB); Evosirch (P).
Sherando: Parker Clendenen (Jr., OL); Brett Shockey (So., DT); McKinley Dean (Sr., LB).
Honorable Mention Selections
Handley: Imoh (QB); Jayden Vardaro (Jr., WR); Miles Ashe (Sr., DB); Josiah Duffy (Sr., DB).
James Wood: Carson Hoberg (Sr., QB); William Crowder (Sr., WR); Clayton Jones (Jr., DE); Adkins (DB); Luke Esparza (Sr., DB).
Millbrook: Diante Ball (Jr., WR); Spain (Sr., WR); Evosirch (KR); Jackson (DB, PR).
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Cleveland receives conference honor
BRADFORD, Pa. — Former Millbrook High School volleyball standout Emily Cleveland has been named Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Co-Player of the Year.
The junior, who plays at Pitt-Bradford, shared the honor with Penn State Behrend’s Kristin Reiland in the NCAA Division III conference.
Cleveland led the offensive attack for the Panthers (18-13, 7-2), especially in conference play. She topped the conference in kills (134), kills per set (4.19), and points per set (4.7) against conference opponents. She had at least 10 kills in every conference match but one. She also chipped in on the defensive end with 27 digs and 10 blocks.
For the season, Cleveland totaled 335 kills, 29 aces and 41 blocks.
