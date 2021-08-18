Handley graduate Malachi Imoh (William & Mary) and Millbrook graduate Savon Smith (Richmond) were recently named to the Phil Steele football preseason All-Colonial Athletic Association Third Team.
Imoh, a 5-foot-8, redshirt freshman running back, played in two of William & Mary’s three games in the spring. After recording six carries for 11 yards and two catches for 12 yards against Richmond on March 6, Imoh exploded with 10 carries for 137 yards and three TDs and one catch for 10 yards in a 31-10 win over Elon on March 20. Imoh was named the CAA Rookie of the Week and earned honorable mention STATS National Rookie of the Week distinction.
Two running backs were named to each of the first two All-CAA teams and three were named to the third team.
Smith, a 5-9, 200-pound running back, was selected as a punt returner. He only had two returns for 17 yards last season (one went for 16 yards), but he played in all four of the team’s games and had 40 carries for 188 yards (4.3 average) and one TD. He also had four catches for 23 yards.
William & Mary opens its season on Sept. 4 at Virginia and Richmond opens that day at home against Howard.
Golf: Handley 175, Liberty 219
WINCHESTER — Brothers Jack Thome, a senior, and Sam Thome, a sophomore, each shot 43s to lead Handley to a Class 4 Northwestern District dual match win over Liberty on Tuesday at the Winchester Country Club.
The Judges had the top six scores in the competition.
Other Handley scorers: Austin Smith 44, Jag Fitzsimmons 45.
