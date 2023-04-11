WINCHESTER — Tyler Blittersdorf smacked an inside-the-park grand slam in the second inning and Jacob Bell improved to 6-0 as No. 3 Shenandoah University scored a 10-2 ODAC baseball triumph against Bridgewater on Tuesday.
Frankie Ritter added a three-run double in a five-run sixth as the Hornets (27-3, 12-2 ODAC) blew open the game against the Eagles (12-20, 5-9).
Leading 1-0, the Hornets loaded the bases in the second on a single by Kyle Lisa and two bunt singles by Kooper Anderson and Ritter. Blittersdorf then lined what looked like a double into left-center field, but the ball took a funny carom at the fence. The three baserunners easily scored and the 5-foot-9, 230-pound Blittersdorf rumbled around, avoiding a tag at the plate for the homer.
Leading 5-1, the Hornets loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth and Ritter cleared them with a double down the left field line. Ritter scored on Blittersdorf’s opposite-field double to left. Colby Martin capped the inning with an RBI double.
Bell gave up two runs on eight hits, with no walks and two strikeouts over seven innings. By allowing the runs, his season ERA climbed to 0.73. Parker Farrington fired two hitless innings to close it out with no walks and three strikeouts.
Anderson led SU’s 16-hit attack with four hits and he scored twice. Ritter smacked three hits and scored three times. Blittersdorf (5 RBIs), Gavin Horning and Pearce Bucher had two hits each.
Softball: James Wood 17, Berkeley Springs 0 (4)
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Cadence Rieg and Ellie Johnson combined for a shutout as James Wood buried Berkeley Springs (W.Va.) in four innings on Tuesday.
Rieg started and pitched two scoreless innings with two strikeouts, while Johnson whiffed four batters in her two-inning stint for the Colonels (9-1).
James Wood leaders: Rieg 3-4 (double); Sadie Kittoe 2-2 (double), 2 RBIs; Izzy Mckee 2-2, 3 RBIs; Aliza Judd 3-4, 2 RBIs; Skyla Compton 2-3; Jenna Shull double, 2 RBIs; Brooklyn Davis 1-1 (double), 2 RBIs.
Clarke County 5, Strasburg 3
STRASBURG — Anna Hornbaker tossed a three-hitter and struck out 14 batters as Clarke County topped Strasburg in a Bull-Run District clash on Tuesday.
The Eagles (6-3, 4-2) took advantage of nine walks in the contest by Strasburg (6-2, 2-2). They scored single runs in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings and got a big two-run double from Courtney Paskel in the fifth. Madison Edwards had the Eagles' lone other hit.
Hornbaker allowed just one walk and two of the three runs against her were unearned.
Baseball: Clarke County 11, Strasburg 9
STRASBURG — Coach Mike Smith won his 100th career game as Clarke County rallied from a 6-0 deficit after one inning and scored twice in the seventh to break a 9-9 tie in a Bull Run District triumph over Strasburg on Tuesday.
The Eagles (5-5, 3-3) scored seven runs in the top of the fifth to take a 9-7 lead, but the Rams tied it with two in the sixth. In the seventh, Strasburg walked the bases loaded with one out. Theodore Wood then smacked an RBI single to plate Matthew Sipe and another run scored on an error on the play.
Hunter Norton closed out Strasburg in the bottom of the seventh. All nine of the Rams' runs were unearned.
Clarke County leaders: Sipe 3-4 (double), 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Wood 3-4 (double), 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Aiden Wagner double, 2 RBIs; Quenton Slusher 4 IP, 5 hits, 7 runs (0 earned), 2 walks, 1 strikeout; Norton (W) 3 IP, 1 hit, 2 runs (0 earned), 2 walks, 4 strikeouts.
Skyline 9, Sherando 4
FRONT ROYAL — Skyline scored the game's first four runs in the second inning and five runs in the fourth inning for a 9-2 lead in defeating Sherando on Tuesday.
Only two runs were earned against the Warriors (5-6), who committed six errors.
Sherando leaders: Neil Holborn 2-2, double, walk; Trey Williams, Conor Orr 1-4, run, each; Giancarlo Lisciandrello 1-3 at plate, 2 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 walks, 3 strikeouts on mound.
Girls' soccer: Clarke County 6, Strasburg 1
STRASBURG — Kelsey Elrod had a hat trick as Clarke County remained unbeaten with a Bull Run District rout of Strasburg on Tuesday.
Summer Toone, Madison Toone and Leah Mitchell also scored for the Eagles (7-0, 5-0 district).
College softball: Randolph sweeps SU
LYNCHBURG — Randolph blanked Shenandoah University twice on Tuesday, sweeping a pair of ODAC clashes 4-0 and 6-0.
In the opener, Paige Scruggs tossed a five-hitter, while striking out three with no walks. Arlene Miller had two hits and Brenna Snyder had a double for SU (8-18, 2-8). Kayla Stephenson (5-10) allowed nine hits and four runs (three earned) over five innings to take the loss.
In the nightcap, Jessica St. John (four innings) and Olesia Walch (three innings) combined for a two-hitter for Randolph (18-10, 6-2). Miller and Taylor Smith had singles for SU.
College tennis: SU duo gets ODAC awards
FOREST — Shenandoah University swept the ODAC Tennis Player of the Week honorees in selections announced Monday, with Junior Jahveesha Combs earning the women’s PoW and freshman Artem Babaiev receiving the accolade for the men.
Combs was selected for the second time this season after helping the SU women to a total of four wins from her No. 1 singles and doubles positions. The Hornets (9-6) beat Virginia Wesleyan 8-1 and Ferrum 9-0 in those matches.
Combs (12-4 in singles and 12-5 in doubles this season) was previously selected as the ODAC Player of the Week on Mar. 20.
Babaiev (Kharkiv, Ukraine) also had four wins as the men ran their winning streak to nine with 6-3 and 9-0 victories over Virginia Wesleyan and Ferrum, respectively.
Playing No. 1 singles versus VWU, Babaiev (10-0 singles, 7-3 doubles) was a 6-4, 6-2 victor over Felix Bevc. Sunday, he switched spots with doubles partner Jovan Cirkovic and won at love over Ferrum’s Kevin Nester.
Babaiev and Cirkovic won 8-5 on Saturday and 8-0 Sunday in their two No. 1 doubles matches.
Both teams are back in action Wednesday in non-conference contests against Daemen (N.Y.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.