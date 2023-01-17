An Oral History of Handley Athletics sponsored by the Judges Athletic Association will take place at noon on Saturday at the Piccadilly’s Public House and Restaurant.
As part of the Handley 100th celebration, the publication committee of the Handley 100th reached out to the JAA to find history and statistics to fill 20 pages of a book that will celebrate 100 years of Handley. The JAA will rely on everyone present at Saturday’s event to tell the story of Handley athletics.
The JAA will sponsor heavy hors d’oeuvres and other refreshments. Those interested in attending can reserve their seat at https://onehandley.com/oral-history-of-handley-athletics/. Limited seating is available.
People can also register at onehandley.com to keep up with all events associated with the Handley 100th celebration including the recently announced Judges Give Back 5K presented by United Bank, which will take place on July 4.
The Handley 100th Committee is led by Harry Smith and Kimberli Ball as appointed by Dr. Jason Van Heukelum, Superintendent of Winchester Public Schools. The JAA is led by President Steffany Slaughter Plotts.
Boys' basketball: Handley 84, Fauquier 62
WARRENTON — Emerson Fusco had 21 points, 10 assists and five rebounds to lead Handley to a Class 4 Northwestern District win over Fauquier on Tuesday.
The Judges are 8-9 (5-2 district).
Other Handley leaders: Breylon Miller 11 points, 9 rebounds; Kyren Oglesby, 10 points, 3 assists, 3 steals; Jaevon Brisco 10 points, 2 steals; Kaplan Ambrose 4 steals, 3 assists; Isaiah Lavette 6 rebounds; Brian Trammel 3 steals, 2 assists.
James Wood 52, Liberty 48
BEALETON — James Wood outscored Liberty 15-10 in the fourth quarter and won its second straight game in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Tuesday.
The Colonels (8-7, 4-3 district) trailed 14-11 after one quarter, 22-20 at the half and 38-37 after three quarters.
James Wood leaders: Ashton Kees 21 points; Chris Morrison 10 points; Clayton Braithwaite 9 points.
Girls' basketball: Sherando 58, Kettle Run 39
NOKESVILLE — Sherando broke open a one-point lead by outscoring Kettle Run 19-8 in the second quarter and went on to win in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Tuesday.
The Warriors (14-1, 7-1 district) led 13-12 after one quarter, 32-20 at the half and 44-32 after three quarters.
Sherando leaders: Grace Burke 15 points, 2 steals; Emma Clark 11 points, 7 rebounds; Jaiden Polston 10 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals; Asia Williams 8 points, 5 rebounds; Aliza Murray 7 points, 2 steals, 2 assists.
James Wood 65, Liberty 32
WINCHESTER — Brynna Nesselrodt had a game-high 26 points as well as four rebounds, four steals and three blocks to lead James Wood to a Class 4 Northwestern District win over Liberty on Tuesday.
The Colonels are 9-7 (4-3 district).
Other James Wood leaders: Jolie Jenkins 16 points, 7 rebounds, 4 blocks, 3 steals; Josie Russell 8 points, 7 rebounds; Nayah Edwards 4 steals, 4 blocks; Mia Fritz 5 rebounds; Maddie Shirley 3 assists.
Central 43, Clarke County 40
WOODSTOCK — Central outscored Clarke County 28-15 in the second half in winning in Bull Run District action on Tuesday. The Falcons earned a season split.
The Eagles (12-3, 7-2 district) led 11-10 after one quarter, 25-15 at the half and 34-31 after three quarters.
Clarke County leaders: Hailey Evans 12 points; Alainah McKavish 8 points; Keira Rohrbach, Bailey Beard 6 points each.
