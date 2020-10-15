Handley High School graduate Cameron Jackson has definitely gotten off on the right foot with his new basketball team.
The second-year professional recorded 14 points, 10 rebounds, four steals, two assists and one block on Sunday in the season opener for Benfica to earn Player of the Week honors in Portugal’s Liga Portuguesa de Basquetebol.
The 24-year-old forward led Benfica to a 92-66 win over CAB Madeira. Jackson, a former Wofford College star, made all five of his field goal attempts and 4 of 5 free throw attempts while playing 20 minutes.
Benfica is next in action on Saturday against Imortal.
Green leading Turkish league in scoring
Former Millbrook High School and Virginia Tech standout Erick Green is off to a stellar start with his new basketball team, Bahcesehir Koleji in Turkey.
The eighth-year professional and 29-year-old guard is averaging 26.3 points per game to lead Basketbol Super Ligi in scoring after three games. Green has scored at least 24 points in every game, including 29 on 9-of-17 shooting in Sunday’s 97-88 loss to Turk Telekom.
Green has made 24 of 50 field goal attempts (48 percent), 10 of 27 3-pointers (37 percent) and 21 of 24 free throws (87.5 percent). He’s also averaging 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.0 steals in 36.3 minutes per game.
Bahcesehir (2-1) is next in action on Sunday against Anadolu Efes.
Shenandoah announces fundraising campaign
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University director of intercollegiate athletics Bridget Lyons announced the start of the department’s '22 Tough' fundraising campaign on Thursday.
The '22 Tough' campaign will support the department’s nearly 600 student-athletes and runs through Oct. 22. The department is selling virtual tickets for $22 (one dollar for each intercollegiate program) with all funds generated directly assisting SU student-athletes as they prepare to return to competition during the spring 2021 semester.
Fans purchasing the tickets will have their names included on the '22 Tough' webpage and following the completion of the campaign will be emailed a virtual jersey customized with their last name, the department’s primary logo, and the number 22.
Tickets can be purchased at www.givecampus.com/schools/ShenandoahUniversity/22-tough#updates.
Additionally, the first 22 people to order tickets will receive a free SU branded face mask. Masks are limited to one per donation.
“Our student-athletes have demonstrated incredible flexibility and resiliency since the start of the pandemic,” said Lyons in a news release. “We are committed to providing the resources necessary for all of our student-athletes to be successful, and we are offering our fans and supporters the opportunity to assist us with providing that support.
“Every ticket purchased helps us replace revenue normally generated through ticket sales and sponsorships. Our student-athletes consistently live up to the Division III ideals of discovery, development and dedication, and we want to do everything we can to get them back into competition this spring.”
