Handley graduate and former Wofford College standout Cameron Jackson recently signed with Bambitious Nara of the Japan B2 League, according to his agency, Potter Sports Group.
The 27-year-old Jackson — whose final basketball season at Wofford was in 2018-19 — will participate in his fourth professional season. Jackson’s first three years were spent in Germany, Portugal and Italy, respectively. After averaging 12.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game for Chieti of Italy in 2021-22, Jackson did not play a professional season in 2022-23.
Bambitious Nara went 18-42 in the West Division of the Japan B2 League last year.
