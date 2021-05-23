WINCHESTER — James Wood batters continued to wreak destruction on Class 4 Northwestern District pitchers as the Colonels whipped Culpeper County 14-2 in five innings at R. Charles Hott Field on Saturday.
James Wood (8-2, 7-1) has scored at least 10 runs in each of its district wins and is averaging 13.6 runs in those triumphs. The Colonels, whose only district loss was 3-1 to Millbrook, travels to the Pioneers on Thursday.
James Wood leaders: Luke Gross 2 hits, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Brody Bower 2 hits, 2 runs; Bodie Pullen double, 2 RBIs; Jayden Nixon 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Aden Payne 3 RBIs; Jayden Ashby 2 runs; Andrew Waters 2 runs.
Colonels edge Culpeper Co. in softball
STEPHENSON — Senior Jenna Burkhamer tossed a five-hitter on Senior Day as James Wood topped Culpeper County 5-4 at Stonewall Park on Saturday.
Burkhamer allowed two earned runs, while walking two and striking out eight. The Colonels built a 5-1 lead with a three-run fourth inning and held on from there.
James Wood leaders: Sadie Kittoe three hits (triple), 2 RBIs; Laken Whipkey 2 hits; Ellie Johnson 2 hits; Izzy McKee 2 RBIs, 2 runs.
James Wood boys' soccer stays perfect
CULPEPER — The James Wood boys' soccer team posted its eighth shutout in eight games with a 3-0 win over Culpeper County on Saturday in Class 4 Northwestern District action.
The Colonels (8-0) had a 20-1 shot advantage.
James Wood leaders: Aidan Barton 2 goals; Seth Hammond 2 assists; Tristan Obert 1 goal; Erick Nolasco 1 assist; Brandon Dunn 8th shutout.
James Wood girls boot Culpeper
WINCHESTER — Sidney Rathel scored three goals as unbeaten James Wood thumped Culpeper County 7-0 in Class 4 Northwestern District girls’ soccer action on Saturday.
The Colonels improved to 8-0 overall with their sixth shutout of the season.
James Wood leaders: Olivia Walker goal; McKenna Newcome goal; Katelyn Mounts goal; Maddy Milburn goal; Sadie Kerns 2 saves.
Colonels gain spot in boys’ tennis final
WARRENTON — James Wood advanced to the Class 4 Northwestern District boys’ tennis title match with a 5-0 victory against Fauquier on Friday.
The Colonels clinched a regional playoff berth. They will travel to unbeaten Handley in the title match that is scheduled for 4:30 today at the Slaughter Tennis Pavilion.
Singles winners: No. 1 Josh Borromeo 6-2, 6-1; No. 3 Saeed Turner 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles winners: Josh Borromeo-Jonah Borromeo 6-0, 6-2; Turner-Ryan Stevens 6-1, 6-0; Caedmon Reams-Scott Shepherd 6-0, 7-5.
Handley baseball falls to Liberty in 8th
WINCHESTER — Liberty scored three times in the top of the eighth inning to net an 11-8 Class 4 Northwestern District baseball victory against Handley on Friday.
The Judges (2-8, 0-8) had rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth to tie the score.
Handley leaders: Griffin Hott 6 IP, 9 hits, eight runs (4 earned), 3 walks, 2 strikeouts on mound, 2 hits (double), 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kaplan Ambrose 2 hits (double); Austin Smith, 2 hits, 2 RBIs; Jacob Stewart double, Bobby Crosen double, Jacob Duffy double.
Millbrook knocks off Culpeper Co. in softball
CULPEPER — Millbrook scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning to knock off Culpeper County 5-2 in Class 4 Northwestern District softball action on Friday.
The Pioneers did not have a hit and trailed 1-0 before the winning rally.
Millbrook leaders: Alexis McFarland double, run; Ashlyn Philyaw RBI double, run; Mackenzie Edwards RBI single, run; Emily Jeffries (W) 5 IP, 1 run, 1 hits, 3 walks, 11 strikeouts in circle and RBI single, run at the plate; Paige Flinchum 2 IP, 5 hits, 1 run, 0 walks, 3 strikeouts.
Liberty offense erupts to knock off Judges
WINCHESTER — Liberty scored six runs in the fourth and five more in the fifth to break open a Class 4 Northwestern District softball clash against Handley as the Eagles scored a 15-3 victory on Friday.
Handley dropped to 1-8 overall, 0-8 in the district.
Handley leaders: Sara Blowers 3 hits; Talley Sublett RBI; Bailey Cannon RBI.
Stover wins at Winchester Speedway
WINCHESTER — Austin Stover led from start to finish to end a victory drought in the Limited Late Model Division to highlight racing action at Winchester Speedway on Saturday.
Stover held off Wesley Bonebrake, the previous week’s winner, in the 25-lap event. Smith navigated through heavy lapped traffic in the closing laps to close out the win. Bonebrake took second as Logan Roberson, James Lichiter and Allan Brannon followed.
In the Pure Stock Division opener, Walter Crouch and Buddy Wilson were the class of the field. Crouch held off Wilson to get the win. Michael Carter, Ron Nichols, Brandon Lowery rounded out the Top 5.
In the Modified Division, outside pole-sitter Mike Franklin grabbed the lead at the drop of the green flag and led every lap on the way to the win. Cody Oliver, Mike Corbin, Cody Williams and Rick Hulson followed.
In the SCDRA/UCAR Division, Jeff Foster topped Matt Cronister and Robbie Carrol for the SCDRA win. Running at the same time, Shawn Payne was fourth overall and captured the UCAR title.
In the Crate Late Model Division, fourth-place starter Devin Brannon drove to the front and passed leader Tanner Kerr on Lap 12. Levi Crowl, Mike Franklin and Scott Sweeney Jr., rounded out the Top 5.
The final race of the evening featured a last-lap pass. As the white flag waved, Dylan Rutherford passed leader Jason Wilkins to pull out the victory. Aaron Drummond, Samuel Caravello and Cody Sumption rounded out the Top 5.
