WINCHESTER — The James Wood boys' cross country team had five of the Top-10 finishers to win the city-county meet on Wednesday at Kernstown Battlefield with 34 points.
Led by individual champion James Harris of Sherando (16:49.5, 28 seconds faster than Handley's Grayson Westfall, who ran a 17:07.2), the Warriors placed second with 45 points. Handley was third with 51 points and Millbrook was fourth with 117.
James Wood: 4. Nathaniel Woshner 17:43.6, 5. Liam McDonald 17:44.7, 7. Nathan Shade 17:54.0, 8. Caleb Kemer 18:00.6, 10. Ethan Bowman 18:02.5.
Sherando: 1. Harris 16:49.5, 6. Ty Waits 17:47.5, 9. Jonathan Gates 18:02, 14. Ben Freilich 18:30.2, 15. Luke Waits 18:35.6.
Handley: 2. Westfall 17:07.2, 3. Bennett Cupps 17:26.8, 12. Ryan Stickley 18:17.4, 16. Max Ware 18:35.7, 18. Ben Babb 19:13.7
Millbrook: 20. Trevor Lloyd 19:23.1, 22. Wyatt Hambrick 19:47.7, 24. Joel Cleary 19:59.6, 25. Austin Conley 20:04.5, 26. Colin Stephanites 20:09.
GIRLS' CROSS COUNTRY
James Wood wins city-county quad
WINCHESTER — Individual champion Lauren Beatty helped James Wood edge Sherando by three points to win the city-county quad meet on Wednesday at Kernstown Battlefield.
Beatty (20:32.4) helped James Wood score 35 points. Runner-up Emma Ahrens (21:01.1) led Sherando to 38 points. Handley was third with 51 points and Millbrook had an incomplete score as a result of having only one runner compete.
James Wood: 1. Beatty 20:32,4, 6. Kenzie Konyar 21:41, 8. Quetzali Angel-Perez 21:53.9, 9. Elena Farinholt 21:59.4, 11 Isabella Newman 22:18.8.
Sherando: 2. Ahrens 21:01.1, 4. Eva Winston 21:11.5, 7. Karli Brown 21:43.4, 10. Julianna Duke 22:02.9, 15. Lea Aufdenberg 22:46.4.
Handley: 3. Sarah Roberson 21:04.6, 5. Kendall Felix 21:23.1 13. Jordan Lill 22:26.4, 17. Emma Westfall 23:09.9, 19. Lily England 24:14.1.
Millbrook: 30. Kendra Shanholtz 24:30.0.
VOLLEYBALL
Handley 3, Liberty 2
BEALETON — Handley rallied from two sets down and 5-0 in the fifth set to beat Liberty 14-25, 22-25, 25-17, 26-24, 16-14 on Tuesday. The Judges 4-9 overall and 3-6 in the Class 4 Northwestern District.
Handley leaders: Emilie Pifer 15 kills, 22 digs; Lindsay Pifer 11 kills; Mya Swiger 12 consecutive service points in 4th set.
Madison County 3, Clarke County 0
MADISON — Clarke County lost to Madison County 25-11, 25-14, 25-20 in Bull Run District action on Tuesday. The Eagles are 5-7 overall and 2-6 in the Bull Run District.
Clarke County leaders: Liz Wallace 3 aces, 3 blocks; Alyssa Hoggatt 17 assists; Bella Stem 6 kills; Belle Reid 6 digs.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Shenandoah 11, Hollins
WINCHESTER — Emily Yergin had a hat trick as Shenandoah University notched the sixth-best scoring output in school history in an ODAC romp over Hollins.
The contest marked the third time in school history that the Hornets (8-4, 3-1) had scored 11 times against Hollins (3-6, 0-3). SU outscored Hollins 7-1 in the first half and had a 55-1 edge in shots.
Abby Alexa, Emilie Smith and Kaitlyn Carter added two goals each. Maiya Pencile and Abbie Marquette also scored. Sara Sonnak, Pencile and Marquette had two assists each.
FIELD HOCKEY
Shenandoah 4, Bridgewater 0
BRIDGEWATER — Shenandoah University broke open a one-goal clash with three goals in the third quarter in an ODAC victory over Bridgewater on Wednesday.
Taylor Hayes, Lidsey Florio and Lauren Tyre each scored on assists from Kelsey Jones as the Hornets (9-2, 2-0) extended their 1-0 halftime lead against the Eagles (3-9, 1-1).
Hayes also scored in the first half on an assist from Hannah Mink. Goalie Isabella Morande had six saves for Su, which outshot Hollins 30-7.
MEN'S SOCCER
Shenandoah 5, Eastern Mennonite 4
WINCHESTER — Branden Gallent's second goal of the contest 6:37 into overtime lifted Shenandoah University to its first ODAC win of the season by knocking off Eastern Mennonite on Wednesday.
Trace Becker, Aaron Holder and William Majano (penalty kick) also scored for the Hornets (5-7, 1-2). Majano also had two assists. Former Handley standout Jesus Trejo scored the first goal of the clash for Eastern Mennonite (5-8, 0-2) on a penalty kick.
WOMEN'S CROSS COUNTRY
Hornets' Miller earns conference accolade
FOREST — Shenandoah University senior Emily Miller was named ODAC Runner of the Week by the league office.
On Saturday, Miller became the fastest SU women's runner ever on the Winter Place Park Course as she covered the 6K in 22 minutes, 11 seconds at the Don Cathart Invitation. That was 11 second faster than the previous mark set by Amy Smith in 2010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.