STEPHENS CITY — The James Wood boys’ basketball team rallied from a nine-point third quarter deficit to defeat Sherando 49-41 on Friday.
The Colonels (2-2, 1-1 Class 4 Northwestern District) trailed 29-20 in the third quarter but cut their deficit to 34-33 at the end of the period behind eight points in the quarter from Elijah Boggs. Keli Lawson (16 points for the game) hit a 3-pointer to give Sherando (1-4, 0-2) that 34-33 lead.
James Wood rallied to take a 42-37 lead with 3:08 left. Jerome McCarthy led the way by scoring nine of his 15 points in the fourth quarter.
Sherando led 16-10 at the end of the first quarter and 23-20 at halftime. Cole Armel had 13 of his 17 points in the first half.
James Cornwell added 12 points for James Wood.
Warren County 47, Clarke County 45
FRONT ROYAL — Clarke County fell to 2-3 with a loss to Warren County on Friday.
Clarke County leaders: Daniel Jones 14 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists; Trey Trenary 13 points, 4 assists; Ellis Nei 7 points.
Friday's score: Tallwood 61, Handley 55. Judges are 3-1.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Clarke County 47, Warren County 41
FRONT ROYAL — Clarke County overcame a two-point halftime deficit to knock off Warren County on Friday.
The Eagles, who trailed 21-19 at the break, improved to 3-2 on the season.
Leaders — Clarke County: Sara Wenzel 12 points; Ellie Brumback 11 points; Raegan Owens 7 points, 4 assists; Warren County: Brianna Hogan 21 points.
