WINCHESTER — The James Wood boys’ basketball team rallied from a four-point deficit after three quarters to beat Handley 34-30 in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Friday.
The Colonels (7-2, 4-1 district) trailed 28-24 after three quarters but took the lead for good on James Cornwell’s driving basket with 2:45 to go to make it 32-30 James Wood.
Handley (5-6, 2-2) led 9-8 after one quarter and 17-11 at the half. The Judges played without the area’s leading scorer in Demitri Gardner (22.4 points per game).
James Wood leaders: Cornwell 13 points; Elijah Boggs 10.
Millbrook 54, Sherando 48
STEPHENS CITY — Millbrook overcame a 27-21 halftime deficit to stay perfect in the Class 4 Northwestern District with a win over Sherando on Friday.
The Pioneers (8-4, 5-0 district) — who also trailed after the first quarter (15-14) — rallied to take a 39-35 lead after three quarters against the Warriors (3-9, 1-4). Julien Hagerman scored 20 of his 25 points in the second half, including 13 in the fourth quarter.
Leaders — Millbrook: Tyson Stewart 9 points, Taralle Hayden, Kaden Buza 5 points each. Sherando: Adrian Myers 16 points; Cole Armel, Keli Lawson 10 points each.
Clarke County 42, Luray 38
LURAY — Clarke County defeated Luray in Bull Run District action in a game that was tied at 19 at the half. The Eagles are 4-6 (2-2 Bull Run).
Clarke County leaders: Ellis Nei 12 points, 5 rebounds; Jacob Weddle 11 points, 5 rebounds; Volkan Ergen 11 points, 10 rebounds.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
James Wood 67, Handley 17
WINCHESTER — Makayla Firebaugh scored 35 points to lead James Wood to a Class 4 Northwestern District win on the road over Handley on Friday. The Colonels are 8-1 (5-0 district) and the Judges are 2-8 (1-3).
Leaders — James Wood: Brynna Nesselrodt 7 points; Handley: Tierney Finley 6 points.
WRESTLING
Handley 2-1 at Rock Ridge Duals
ASHBURN — Handley went 2-1 on the first day of the Rock Ridge Duals on Friday. The Judges beat Robinson 43-35 and Osbourn Park 53-27 and lost to Forest Park 47-30.
Handley 3-0 wrestlers: Cam Gordon, 106 pounds; Simon Bishop 138; Hunter Thompson, 160; Kingsley Menifee, 182; Mack Morefield, 195; Noah Johnson, 285.
CROSS COUNTRY
SU to host regional championships in 2020
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Bridget Lyons announced Friday that the school will host the 2020 NCAA Division III South/Southeast Regional Cross Country Championships on Nov. 14 at the Kernstown Battlefield course.
The meet, which sends its top two team finishers to the NCAA national championships, returns to the Kernstown after being held at the course in 2015.
“We believe Kernstown is one of the finest cross country facilities in the nation,” Lyons said in a university news release. “It is our goal to one day host a national championship there, and hosting the 2020 regional is a major step forward towards realizing that goal.”
