WINCHESTER — The James Wood High School boys and the Sherando girls each went unbeaten in team competition at the City-County Holiday Sprints swim meet at Jim Barnett Park on Tuesday.
The Colonels won every event in the boys' competition, rolling over Handley (258-85), Sherando (251-122) and Millbrook (251-132). The Pioneers scored wins over Handley (174-97) and Sherando (165-151), while the Warriors topped the Judges (155-101).
The Warriors topped Millbrook (270-173), Handley (288-150) and James Wood (261-193) in the girls' competition. James Wood scored wins over Handley (246-175) and Millbrook (232-200), while the Pioneers topped the Judges (223-183).
Sherando girls' winners: Taylor Smith (100-meter freestyle in VHSL qualifying time of 1:01.26); Natalee Tusing (25 free in 14.05); Madelynn Twigg (28.81 in 50 free and 50 backstroke in 33.13); 100 medley relay (Twigg, Madison Reed, Smith, Tusing) 1:02.63; 200 free relay (Tusing, Lexi Schellhammer, Twigg, Smith) in VHSL qualifying time of 1:54.36.
James Wood girls' winners: Lauren Masters (100 individual medley in 1:10.12 and 50 butterlfly in 29.98); Paige Simko (50 breaststroke in 36.23); 100 free relay (Annie Hua, Leah Snapp, Simko. Masters) 58.75.
Handley girls' winner: Grace Morgan (200 free in 2:14.01).
James Wood boys' winners: Trent Rakowski (100 free in 1:01.27 and 50 free in 27.59); Paul Wanagiris (100 IM in 1:04.03 and 50 breast in 33.23); Reagan Kite (25 free in 13.05); Andrew Thompson (50 fly in 28.20); Joe Warnagiris (200 free in 2:04.47 and 50 back in 29.53); 100 medley relay (J. Wanagiris, P. Warnagiris, Thompson, Rakowski) 57.76; 100 free relay (Ethan Britton, Gabriel Boone, Alex Hua, Kite) 54.20; 200 free relay (J. Warnagiris, Thompson, Rakowski, P. Wanagiris) 1:46.52).
Wrestling: Sherando takes two wins
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando high school dominated area foes James Wood and Millbrook in rolling to a pair of victories against county opponents in a tri-meet Tuesday.
The Warriors opened with a 60-14 victory over James Wood and followed up with a 72-3 romp against Handley. No score was reported by press time for the match between the Pioneers and the Judges.
Sherando leaders: Isaac Cram, Anthony Lucchiani, Tyler Koerner, Zachary Hayes, Keagan Judd, Brogan Teter, Michael Gause, Brandon Blair, Zane Jenkins and Aydan Willis each went 2-0.
Girls' basketball: James Wood 61, Fauquier 29
WINCHESTER — With former star Makayla Firebaugh in attendance to have her number retired, James Wood got its first win of the season with a romp against Fauquier in Class 4 Northwestern District play.
The Colonels (1-6, 1-2) pulled away in the second half after taking a 31-19 halftime lead.
James Wood leaders: Brynna Nesselrodt 24 points, 7 rebounds; Aleeya Silver 19 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals. Emma Bursey 7 rebounds, 5 steals, 5 blocked shots. Aubrey Grove 6 rebounds, 6 blocked shots.
Millbrook 61, Kettle Run 30
NOKESVILLE — Millbrook rolled to a 25-point halftime lead and cruised to a Class 4 Northwestern District romp over Kettle Run on Tuesday.
The Pioneers (8-1, 2-0 district) led 15-3 after one quarter and 37-12 halftime lead.
Millbrook leaders: Avery O'Roke 19 points; Kennedi Rooks 16; Hannah Stephanites 8 points.
Liberty 50, Handley 37
BEALETON — Liberty grabbed a 12-4 lead after one quarter and held on to knock off Handley in a Class 4 Northwestern District game.
The Judges fell to 1-7, 0-1 district.
Leaders: Handley: Jadyn Washington 17 points; Laura Hogan 10 points. Liberty: Robin Morton 20 points.
Boys' basketball: Millbrook 71, Kettle Run 67
WINCHESTER — William Croyle poured in a career-high 27 points as Millbrook turned back Kettle Run in Class 4 Northwestern District action.
The Pioneers improved to 5-3, 2-0 in the district.
Other Millbrook leaders: Tyler Seminaro 14 points; Ryan Liero 13 points.
James Wood 45, Fauquier 43
WARRENTON — James Wood got its first win of the season by edging Fauquier in a Class 4 Northwestern District clash on Tuesday.
The Colonels improved to 1-4, 1-2 district.
James Wood leaders: Josh Borromeo 13 points, 9 rebounds; Cole Stowers 10 points; Chris Morrison 10 points; Bodie Pullen 9 rebounds.
Central 49, Clarke County 43
BERRYVILLE — Central outscored Clarke County 19-10 in the third quarter to break a 24-24 tie and beat the Eagles in Bull Run District action on Tuesday.
Clarke County is 2-4 overall and 1-3 in the district.
Clarke County leaders: Cordell Broy 13 points; Luke Lyman 13 points; Will Booker 7 points.
Musselman 56, Sherando 48
MUSSELMAN, W. Va. — Musselman outscored Sherando 19-12 in the second quarter and held on for a non-league win over the Warriors.
Sherando (4-4) trailed 33-27 at the half.
Leaders: Sherando Trey Williams 16 points (4 3-pointers), Cody Crittenden 10 points; Andrew Bray 8 points. Musselman: Jordan Holmes 17 points.
