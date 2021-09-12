LEESBURG — The James Wood boys placed second out of 54 scoring teams at Oatlands Invitational on Saturday.
The Colonels scored 151 points to finish only behind state power Loudoun Valley (110). James Wood finished 70 points in front of third-place Winston Churchill (221). Millbrook placed seventh with 320 points and Sherando was 46th with 1,062.
McLean senior Xavier Jemison won the 3.1-mile race by four seconds in 16:01. James Wood senior Nathaniel Woshner was the top local boy (sixth out of 361 runners in 16:29).
In the girls’ meet, James Wood placed fourth out of 41 scoring teams with 237 points. Tuscarora won with 204 points, and it was followed by Battlefield (208) and Urbana (236).
Mount De Sales Academy senior Juliette Whittaker edged Battlefield sophomore Sailor Whitman for the girls’ title. Each recorded a time of 17:58. The top local girl was Millbrook junior Madison Murphy (11th in 19:41 in the field of 301 runners).
Other James Wood boys’ scorers: 9. Ethan Pratt-Perez 16:36; 23. Liam McDonald 17:06; 50. Jacob Oliver 17:37; 64. Landon Burdock 17:50.
Millbrook scorers: 11. Nick Hayden 16:37; 40. Kai Johnson 17:25; 53. Carter Johnson 17:39; 94. Peyton Comins 18:16; 124. Trevor Lloyd 18:35.
Sherando scorers: 118. Dylan McGraw 18:32; 182. Camden Palmer 19:04; 219. Justin Dante 19:27; 247. Ryan Toomey 19:43; 315: Connor Sanders 20:38.
James Wood girls’ scorers: 18. Lauren Beatty 19:56; 51. Isabella Newman 20:59; 54. Elena Farinholt 21:03; 82. Jocelyn Kluge 21:49; 93. Hallie Lescalleet 21:58.
Other Millbrook scorers: 47. Lina Guerrero 20:53; 79. Angela Dojcak 21:47; 115. Becca Edlich 22:26; 218: Anna Bowman 24:33.
Other Sherando scorers: 40. Emma Ahrens 20:38; 91. Eva Winston 21:56; 153. Cassidy Crittenden 23:06; 182. Addy Wallin 23:41; 188. Ryleigh Combs 23:48.
College field hockey: Shenandoah 3, Dickinson 2
WINCHESTER — In a non-conference game, the Shenandoah University field hockey team defeated Dickinson College 3-2 Sunday afternoon.
Kelsey Jones and Farren Winter scored for the Hornets (3-1) in the first quarter against the Red Devils (1-3) and Cassidy Morrison scored in the third quarter to put SU up 3-1.
The Hornets had a 26-10 shot advantage.
Men's soccer: Shenandoah 3, Mount Aloysius 1
CRESSON, Pa. — Sophomore Niclas Vavra had a hat trick as Shenandoah University earned its second win of the weekend with a victory at Mount Aloysius on Sunday afternoon.
Nathan Yared and Logan Whited each had assists. Dylan Johnson had three saves for the Hornets.
Mount Aloysius (1-2-2) outshot SU (3-2) 15-12. The two teams split eight corners.
Women's tennis: Garcia Molina wins title for SU
SWEET BRIAR — Shenandoah University graduate transfer Natalia Garcia Molina won the No. 1 singles championship at the Battle of the Blue Ridge hosted by Sweet Briar College on Sunday.
Garcia Molina opened with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Maggie Moody from Piedmont before taking out the Vixens' Ana Patino 6-4, 7-6 in the quarterfinals. She beat Sweet Briar's Allison Wandling 8-2 in the semifinals and Ruth de Souza 8-6 in the championship.
Jahveesha Combs also played in the top singles flight and dropped a 7-5, 3-6, 1-0 (10-6) decision to Piedmont's Abbey Grace Venham in the round of 16.
Ariella Stepleman and Allison Cherwien played in the No. 2 flight with both women falling in the round of 16 and the opening match of the consolation draw. In the third flight, Lily Kimble and Kelly Hudak both lost their opening matches. Jada Lewis wrapped up the singles matches with a straight-set loss in the fourth flight round of 16.
In doubles, Garcia Molina and Combs, as well as Kimble and Stepleman, teamed up to play in the No. 1 flight.
Garcia Molina nearly earned a second championship as she and Combs advanced to the championship before falling 8-3 to de Souza and Wandling from Sweet Briar.
The duo defeated Piedmont's Alysssa McSpadden and Marion Sloyan, 8-3 in the round of 16 and Megan Kidd and Jill Lawrence from Methodist, also 8-3, in the quarterfinals. An 8-5 win over Lynchburg's Alissa Anderson and Christina Harris punched their ticket to the championship.
Kimble and Stepleman opened with an 8-4 victory over Alli Kogoy and Hannah Hersh from Brevard before losing to the eventual champions 8-2.
Cherwien and Hudak played in the second flight and won one match before falling to the eventual flight winner. The duo defeated Tyler Perry and Dannie Evans from Piedmont 8-6 in the quarterfinals. Sweet Briar's Mattu Kamara and Kate Kotany eliminated Cherwien and Hudak with an 8-2 semifinal win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.