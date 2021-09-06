BRUNSWICK, Md. — The James Wood boys' cross country team won by 41 points and the girls won by 25 at the 38th Brunswick Invitational on Saturday.
Linganore took second to both the Colonel boys (51 points) and girls (62). The boys' meet had 20 scoring teams and the girls' had 17.
Individually, James Wood was led by runner-up finishes from seniors Nathaniel Woshner (16:41.86 over 3.1 miles) and Lauren Beatty (20:00.79). Oakland Mills junior Ethan Adams won the boys' race in 16:29.97 and Frederick sophomore Caroline Gregory won the girls' race in 19:47.
Other James Wood boys' scorers: 3. Ethan Pratt-Perez 16:43.81; 7. Liam McDonald 17:11.80; 18. Jacob Oliver 17:55.35; 21. Landon Burdock 18:01.83.
Other James Wood girls' scorers: 9. Isabella Newman 21:14.83; 10. Elena Farinholt 21:30.33; 21. Hallie Lescalleet 21:57.44; 22. Jocelyn Kluge 22:00.56.
Handley boys win Hood Invitational
KNOXVILLE, Md. — The Handley boys won the Hood College High School Invitational by 47 points and the girls placed 10th on Saturday at Othello Regional Park.
The Judges scored 51 points to beat runner-up Montgomery Blair (98) in the 14-team meet. In the 15-team girls' competition, Urbana won with 45 points, Fairfax was second with 93 and Handley scored 246 points.
In the boys' meet, Judges senior Nico Schianchi placed second in 16:48.7 to Montgomery Blair senior Edward Lyness (16:42.2). Arundel senior Katherine Leddy won the girls' meet by 14 seconds in 20:19.4.
Other Handley boys' scorers: 5. Garret Stickley 17:32.8; 10: Pierce Francis 18:01.3; 14. Ryan Stickley 18:20.6; 20: Max Ware 18:46.6.
Handley girls' scorers: 27. Mikayla Freimuth 23:43.9; 34. Peyton Duvall 24:00.7; 62. Sarah Roberson 24:50.0; 66. Mia Kern 25:17.6; 67. Emma Fout 25:18.6.
Women's Soccer: SU 1, St. Mary's 0
ST. MARY'S CITY, Md. – Freshman Chandler Gallant scored on a penalty kick 45 seconds into the second half to lift Shenandoah University to a non-league win over St. Mary's of Maryland on Sunday.
SU (2-1) outshot the Seahawks (1-1) 20-7, taking 10 shots in each half, and also had a 3-2 advantage on corner kicks.
Kasie Kilmer and Karissa Dominick posted a combined shutout. Dominick had the only save.
Men's Soccer: Maryville 3, SU 1
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Maryville (Tenn.) broke a 1-1 tie with a goal in the 23rd minute and then got the lone goal of the second half to push past Shenandoah on Sunday.
Freshman Cesar Orellana scored for the Hornets (1-1). He converted a penalty kick at 19:40 to knot the game at 1-1. Dylan Johnson made five saves.
The Scots (2-1) outshot SU, 18-12, and had a 10-2 advantage on corner kicks.
Field Hockey: SU 9, Gwynedd Mercy 0
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University improved to 1-1 with a victory over Gwynedd Mercy on Saturday.
Kelsey Jones (one assist) and Cassidy Morrison each scored two goals for the Hornets and Mairead Mckibbin (one assist), Abbey Ritter, Farren Winter, Abby Barefoot and Hailey Colt each had one goal.
SU outshot GMC 29-1, including 18-0 on goal. SU goalkeepers Taylor Swann and Katie Garman did not have to make a save to post the combined shutout.
College volleyball: SU splits final 2 tourney matches
DANVILLE — The Shenandoah University volleyball team completed its participation in Averett University's Cougar Classic on Saturday by losing to William Peace 3-0 (17, 20, 23) and beating N.C. Wesleyan 3-0 (23, 22, 15).
Against William Peace (3-1), the Hornets (2-3) were led by Jillian Warter (17 kills, 15 digs), Brooke Gast (10 kills), Cheyenne Price (eight kills), Abby Lichtenfels (34 assists, nine digs) and Brooke Wagner (19 digs).
Against N.C. Wesleyan (3-2), SU was led by Warter (19 kills, 11 digs) Lichtenfels (31 assists, seven digs), Gast (13 digs) and Wagner (12 digs, five aces).
