WINCHESTER — Led by Nathaniel Woshner, James Wood captured the top three individual places to win a Class 4 Northwestern District quad meet on Tuesday at James Wood.
The Colonels scored 18 points, 34 more than runner-up Sherando. Culpeper County was third with 74 points and Fauquier was fourth with 113.
James Wood: 1. Woshner 17:33, 2. Chris White 17:51, 3. Liam McDonald 17:52. 5. Nathan Shade 17:58, 7. Luke Matthews 18:04.
Sherando: 6. James Harris 18:03, 10. Graham Schultz 18:26, 12. Jonathan Gates 18:36, 15. Ben Freilich 18:54, 19. Eric Sheetz 19:20.
GIRLS' CROSS COUNTRY
James Wood girls win quad meet
WINCHESTER — Lauren Beatty won by 19 seconds to lead James Wood to a Class 4 Northwestern District quad meet win on Tuesday.
The Colonels scored 30 points to edge Sherando (37). Culpeper County was third with 73 and Fauquier was fourth with 107.
James Wood: 1. Beatty 20:27, 5. Quetzali Angel-Perez 21:49, 6. Elena Farinholt 21:54, 10. Audrey Sandy 22:56, 11. Isabella Newman 22:57.
Sherando: 3. Eva Winston 21:23, 4. Emma Ahrens 21:44, 7. Karli Brown 21:57, 9. Ryleigh Combs 22:41, 16. Julianna Duke 23:30.
VOLLEYBALL
James Wood 3, Liberty 0
WINCHESTER — James Wood swept Liberty by the scores of 25-13, 25-12, 25-16 on Tuesday to set up a clash at Millbrook at 7 p.m. on Thursday that will feature a battle of teams that are unbeaten in Class 4 Northwestern District play. The Colonels are 12-2 overall and 7-0 in the district.
James Wood leaders: Kristyna Van Sickler 9 kills, 4 digs, 3 aces; Grace Frigaard 5 kills, 4 digs, 2 aces; Hanna Plasters 13 assists; Katelyn Matthews 11 assists, 3 aces.
Millbrook 3, Culpeper County 0
CULPEPER — Millbrook remained perfect at 10-0 (6-0 Class 4 Northwestern District) with a win over Culpeper County on Tuesday by the scores of 25-10, 25-5, 25-17.
Millbrook leaders: Jordan Weir 11 kills, 4 blocks; Tori Johnson 14 kills, 9 digs; Skylar Johnson 7 kills, 5 digs; Jessica Cleveland 9 digs.
Clarke County 3, Stonewall Jackson 0
QUICKSBURG — Clarke County snapped a four-match losing streak and earned its first Bull Run District win of the season by topping Stonewall Jackson 25-23, 25-18, 25-19 on Tuesday. The Eagles are 4-4 overall and 1-3 in the district.
Clarke County leaders: Abigail Peace 8 kills; Elizabeth Wallace 2 blocks; Riley Marasco 7 digs; Alyssa Hoggatt 20 assists.
Fauquier 3, Handley 0
WINCHESTER — Fauquier defeated Handley by the scores of 25-14, 26-24, 25-21 in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Tuesday. The Judges are 3-7 overall and 2-4 in the district.
Handley leaders: Mya Swiger 23 digs, 2 aces; Lindsay Pifer 10 kills, 12 assists.
Tuesday's score: Kettle Run 3, Sherando 1 (25-18, 25-23, 17-25, 25-19). Warriors are 6-5, 3-4 Class 4 Northwestern District.
