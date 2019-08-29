WINCHESTER — Jaime Terenzi won her initial match as James Wood's volleyball coach as the Colonels dominated Warren County 25-12, 25-10, 25-10 in their season opener on Thursday at Shirley Gymnasium.
Hanna Plasters led a balanced James Wood attack with 34 assists, nine digs and three aces.
James Wood leaders: Lainie Putt 9 kills; Olivia Biggs 5 kills, Grace Frigaard 5 kills; Rebecca Lever 3 aces; Katelyn Matthews 3 aces.
Heritage 3, Handley 0
WINCHESTER — Heritage swept Handley by the scores of 25-19, 25-21, 25-18 in the Judges' season opener on Thursday.
Leaders — Handley: Kate Rudolph 6 kills.
GOLF
James Wood 169, Sherando 192
FRONT ROYAL — Carson Baker fired a 4-over round of 40 on the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club's Red nine to lead James Wood to a Class 4 Northwestern District victory over Sherando on Thursday.
James Wood: Baker 40, Luke Davis 41. Jackson Lynch 42, Sean Cody 46.
Sherando: Parker Gregg 42, Ian Adams 46, Calvin Bowser 51, Landon Rohani 53.
