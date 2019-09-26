WINCHESTER — James Wood ended a 11-match losing streak against Millbrook, netting a 3-2 (25-19, 19-25, 25-16, 23-25, 17-15) Class 4 Northwestern District volleyball victory at Casey Gymnasium.
The Colonels (13-2, 8-0) took the lead in the district race by knocking off the previously unbeaten Pioneers (10-1, 6-1).
Millbrook led 14-8 in the opening set before the Colonels went on a 12-1 run to take control at 20-15. Grace Frigaard belted five kills in the set for James Wood. Tori Johnson had four kills and an ace for the Pioneers.
The Pioneers rebounded in the second set taking an early 15-8 lead and staving off a rally from the Colonels for the victory. Johnson had six kills and an ace on set point. Kristyna Van Sickler had three kills and an ace for the Colonels.
Trailing 13-12, the Colonels used a 5-0 run to vault into the lead and then pull away in the third set. Lainie Putt and Frigaard had four kills each for James Wood, while Johnson had four for Millbrook.
The fourth set was tip-and-tuck with the teams tied 16-16. With Millbrook leading 24-23, Jessica Cleveland’s dig led to Madelyn White’s kill on set point. Johnson had five more kills, while Frigaard and Putt had three each for the Colonels.
The Pioneers crept ahead 8-6 midway through the final set and still led by that margin at 11-9 after a Mikayla Ockerman kill. But James Wood rallied to take a 12-11 lead on a pair of aces by Hanna Plasters. With the score tied at 15-15, Katey Matthews put the Colonels up with an ace and the Colonels finished it off on Olivia Biggs' kill.
Leaders — James Wood: Kristyna Van Sickler 12 kills, 14 digs, 3 aces; Lainie Putt 13 kills; Grace Frigaard 11 kills; Rebecca Lever 13 digs; Hanna Plasters 30 assists, 6 digs. Millbrook: Tori Johnson 25 kills, Madison Koeller 16 assists, Autumn Stroop 13 assists, Jessica Cleveland 14 digs.
CHEERLEADING
James Wood takes 2nd in district mini
BEALETON — James Wood placed second to Liberty on a tiebreaker in a Class 4 Northwestern District mini competition on Wednesday at Liberty. The two teams tied with 219.5 points, but in tiebreaker judging Liberty had 364.5 points to the Colonels’ 363.
Other team scores: 3. Fauquier 204.5, 4. Millbrook 202.5, 5. Sherando 196, 6. Kettle Run 165.5, 7. Culpeper 162.5, 8. Handley 140
