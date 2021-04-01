The James Wood football team's scheduled season opener at Goochland on Friday was canceled Thursday night.
James Wood football coach Ryan Morgan declined to say anything more about the cancellation. James Wood coordinator of student activities Craig Woshner could not be reached for comment.
On Twitter, Goochland Athletics posted at 9:39 p.m. on Thursday night that "We were just informed that James Wood's football team is unavailable to play on Friday. As a result, our game is canceled."
Friday's varsity football game is the second event canceled for James Wood this week. The varsity volleyball team had been scheduled to compete in a tri match at Millbrook on Thursday for its season opener, but on Monday James Wood canceled or postponed all varsity interscholastic volleyball events until April 12. Earlier this week, both Woshner and Frederick County Public Schools coordinator of policy and communications Steve Edwards declined to comment as to why the Colonels’ competition season is being delayed until April 12.
Handley volleyball rallies to beat Kettle Run
WINCHESTER — Handley earned a season split of its series with Kettle Run by winning 3-2 (25-11, 23-25, 23-25, 25-17, 15-10) on Thursday in Class 4 Northwestern District action.
The Judges are 7-3 overall and 5-3 in the Class 4 Northwestern District, which is the same district record as Kettle Run. However, the Judges will be the No. 3 seed and travel to No. 2 seed Kettle Run for Tuesday's district tournament semifinals as a result of a blind draw.
Handley leaders: Lindsay Pifer 14 kills, 23 assists, 14 digs, 8 aces; Emilie Pifer 16 kills, 11 digs, 7 aces; Anna Prosser 11 kills, 4 aces; Mya Swiger 15 digs.
Millbrook volleyball sweeps Sherando
WINCHESTER — Millbrook defeated Sherando 3-0 (25-16, 25-13, 25-23) on Thursday in the season opener for both teams.
Millbrook leaders: Skylar Johnson 17 kills, 6 digs; Madelyn White 5 kills, 12 digs; Autumn Stroop 25 assists, 13 digs; Jessica Cleveland 10 digs.
Sherando leaders were not reported.
Sherando edges James Wood golf by one stroke
FRONT ROYAL — Sherando defeated James Wood in its season-opening golf dual on Thursday 183-184 in a nine-hole match at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club in Thursday.
Sherando scorers: Kadin Kasuboski 44; Landon Rohani 46; Joshua Call 46; Elijah Ralls 47.
James Wood scorers: Luke Davis 43; Caden Ganzcak 45; Carson Baker 47; Drake Reese 49.
James Wood cheerleading places third in district
WARRENTON — James Wood finished third, but none of the local high school teams qualified for next week’s Region 4C competition after competing at the Class 4 Northwestern District cheerleading event at Fauquier High School on Wednesday.
Only the top two teams advance, and those spots went to Liberty (240.5 points) and Kettle Run (237) in the seven-team event. James Wood had 214 points. Sherando was fifth with 189 and Handley was sixth with 173.5. Millbrook did not compete.
Bridgewater edges SU men’s lacrosse
WINCHESTER — Bridgewater College scored the final two goals in the last 82 seconds to escape with a 10-8 Old Dominion Athletic Conference men’s lacrosse victory over Shenandoah on Wednesday evening.
Shenandoah (3-1, 1-1 ODAC) tied the game at 8-8 with a five-goal run that started four minutes into the fourth quarter.
BC (2-3, 2-3) scored the game-winner following a failed SU clear after a save. Hunter Becker picked off the Hornets clearing pass and fed Chris Martel on the doorstep, where Martel threw two stick fakes before dumping his shot into an empty net.
Eric Husselbaugh scored an insurance goal with 35 seconds remaining.
Chris Baker scored three goals and had one of his three assists in SU’s 5-0 run that tied the game at 8-8. Baker’s goal with 2:30 left was the equalizer.
SU outshot the Eagles 50-37. The two teams split 72 groundballs.
Also for SU, Jet Hayes had three goals and one assist and Logan Clingerman had one goal and one assist. Hornets goalkeeper Gabe Russell made 11 saves to 18 for Bridgewater’s Robbie Noyes.
