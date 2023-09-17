MECHANICSVILLE — The James Wood girls' cross country team placed fifth out of 44 teams in the "A" 12.5-kilometer race at the RVA Relays on Saturday at Pole Green Park.
The Colonels' five runners — each of whom ran 2.5 kilometers — recorded a total time of 44 minutes, 57 seconds. Glen Allen won in 44:04, Jamestown was second in 44:36 and Sherando was 38th in 51:04.
In the boys' "A" race, Salesianum (37:11) won by 16 seconds over Mentor (37:27). Sherando was 26th (39:38) and James Wood was 33rd (39:52) in the 54-team race.
James Wood girls' runners (listed in order): Kate Konyar 8:35; Lauren Thompson 9:13; Sarah Moss 9:15; Alina Kieffer 9:00; Ruby Ostrander 8:54.
Sherando girls' runners: Addy Wallin 9:47; Olivia Lee 10:27; Natalie Clark 10:43; Mia Adams 10:21; Gracie Defibaugh 9:44.
Sherando boys' runners: Jed Bell 8:07; Sebastian Berrios 8:31; Brock Smith 7:53; Ryan Maki 7:49; Dylan McGraw 7:17.
James Wood boys' runners: Eli Clark 7:34; Will Simko 8:32; Thomas Newman 8:40; Tyler DeWarf 8:02; Ethan Pratt-Perez 7:03.
Handley girls 14th at adidas meet
CARY, N.C. — The Handley girls placed 14th out of 33 teams in the invitational division and the boys placed 32nd out of 35 teams in the championship race at the adidas XC Challenge on Saturday at the WakeMed Soccer Complex.
The Judges girls scored 430 points. Frederick won with 138 and Laney was second with 168. Abigail Anstett of Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School won the 274-girl race by 4.3 seconds in 18:30.10.
The Handley boys scored 770 points. Calvert Hall won with 122 and Nease was second with 202. Hurricane's Ty Steorts won the 323-runner race by 3.8 seconds in 14:38.80.
Handley girls' runners: 32. Ella Warren 20:37.30; 49. Stephanie Truban 21:14.70; 83. Seneca Welpott 21:59.60; 120. Audrey Rinker 22:31.0; 188: Bella Balio 23:32.60.
Handley boys' runners: 42. Will Pardue 15:56.70; 76. Will Thomas 16:22.30; 252. Noah Meleason 18:04.50; 270. Skip Dickson 18:19.40; 273. Finn Slaughter 18:20.40.
McCurry leads Millbrook at Pa. meet
NEWVILLE, Pa. — Junior Caroline McCurry placed 57th in the girls' 3A race in 22:21.73 to lead all Millbrook runners at the Ben Bloser Bulldog Invitational on Saturday at Big Spring High School.
Neither Millbrook team had enough runners for a team score.
In the 20-team girls' race, Chambersburg won with 94 points and Hershey was second with 134. Greencastle-Antrim's Claire Paci won by 29 seconds in 17:54.37 out of 143 girls. Out of 30 boys' teams, Hershey was first with 91 and Chambersburg was second with 92. Hershey's Vinay Raman won the 204-runner boys' race by 4.42 seconds in 15:47.40.
Other Millbrook girls' runners: 81. Addison Stover 23:03.74; 109. Emma Gressley 23:55.38.
Millbrook boys' runners: 107. Steve Luna-Pleitez 18:41.20; 119. Caden Treiber 18:53.95; 137. Teague Mendez 19:19.94; 176. Carter Luden 20:25.23.
Volleyball: James Wood places third in tourney
VIRGINIA BEACH — James Wood placed third in the 12-team Champions division bracket at the Endless Summer Tournament on Saturday at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.
The Colonels (10-2) went 3-2 in the tournament. James Wood went 3-0 in pool play, defeating Archbishop McCarthy (Fla.) 25-19, 27-25, NW Bilingual (Puerto Rico) 25-20, 25-20, and Musselman (W.Va.) 25-21, 25-23. In the Gold bracket, James Wood lost to private school Flint Hill of Oakton 25-10, 25-15 and Class 3 Hidden Valley 25-18, 23-25, 15-7.
Individual stats were not available.
Sherando 3, Warren County 1
FRONT ROYAL — Sherando gave Warren County its first defeat of the season on Friday, winning by the scores of (25-21, 25-20, 22-25, 25-20)
The Warriors are 7-2 and the Wildcats are 7-1.
Sherando leaders: Helena Ritter 22 kills, Tylea Lane 9 kills, Abby Branner 5 kills.
College field hockey: SU wins two games
Shenandoah Unversity wrapped up a quick two-game road trip to New Jersey by defeating Montclair State University 2-0 on Sunday afternoon after beating FDU-Florham 4-0 on Saturday in non-conference play.
Mairead McKibbin and Gracie Wilkerson each scored goals in the second half. SU (5-1) outshot the Red Hawks (3-4) 19-10, with both teams putting eight shots on frame. Shenandoah also had a 10-7 edge in penalty corners. Hornets junior goalkeeper Taylor Swann made eight saves.
On Saturday, Farren Winter scored two goals and Madison Short and Mckibbin scored one goal each. Taylor Swann made three saves against FDU-Florham (1-3).
Men's soccer: SU 2, Rutgers-Newark 1
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah picked up a non-conference win against Rutgers-Newark on Saturday, overcoming an early second-half goal by the Scarlet Raiders to score two goals in five minutes by Kyle Welch, with the second coming in the 69th minute on a penalty kick.
Travis Jett made six saves for SU, which was outshot 14-6 (7-2 in shots on goal). The Hornets are 3-1-1 and the Scarlet Raiders are 1-4-2.
Women's soccer: SU 2, Penn-State-Harrisburg 1
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Shenandoah University defeated Penn State-Harrisburg on Saturday by rallying from a 1-0 deficit.
The Hornets (4-1-1) tied the game against the Lions (2-4-1) in the 16th minute on a Emily Dendis penalty kick. Chandler Gallant scored 45 seconds into the second half for the winning goal. Karissa Dominick made three saves for SU.
College volleyball: SU drops two matches
BRIDGEWATER — Shenandoah University lost two matches on Saturday, falling 3-1 to ODAC rival Bridgewater College (25-10, 21-25, 25-15, 25-18) and 3-0 to Christopher Newport (25-12, 25-12, 25-18).
The Hornets are 5-6 (1-2). Bridgewater is 9-1 (2-0) and CNU is 4-5.
Against Bridgewater, SU was led by Emma Thompson (seven kills, three aces), Jillian Warter (five kills), Brooke Gast (five kills), Abby Lichtenfels (18 assists) and Natalie Reader 19 digs. Against the Captains, SU was led by Warter (five kills), Lichtenfels (12 assists, six digs) and Reader (seven digs).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.