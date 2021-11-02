LEESBURG — Nine-time defending Class 4 state champion Loudoun County defeated James Wood by the scores of 25-10, 25-23, 25-12 in the Region 4C volleyball semifinals on Tuesday.
The Colonels end the year with a 17-7 record. The Captains (22-2) will travel to Millbrook (22-1) for the Region 4C championship match at 6 p.m. on Thursday. The Pioneers beat Dominion 3-2 (19-25, 25-19, 18-25, 25-13, 16-14) in Tuesday's other semifinal. Both Millbrook and Loudoun County clinch berths in the state tournament, which begins with the quarterfinal round on Nov. 13.
James Wood leaders: Katey Matthews 7 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces; Addie Pitcock 5 kills; Hannah McCullough 10 assists; Paige Ahakuelo 4 aces; Carsyn Vincent 13 digs.
Field hockey: SU earns first national ranking
The Shenandoah University field hockey team earned the program's first-ever ranking in the NFHCA Top 20 National Poll released on Tuesday.
After receiving votes for the past three weeks, Shenandoah cracked the top 20 and is tied for 19th with 99 points with Haverford College.
The Hornets are one of two Old Dominion Athletic Conference institutions appearing in the poll. Washington & Lee is ranked 11th.
Second-seeded SU hosts No. 3 Lynchburg at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the ODAC semifinals.
Women's soccer: Washington & Lee 2, SU 1
LEXINGTON — Fourth-seeded Washington & Lee University ended No. 5 Shenandoah University's season on Tuesday evening in the ODAC Tournament quarterfinals.
Erin Hoeh had two assists to Grace Wielechowski for the Generals (13-2-2).
W&L took the lead seven minutes in. Freshman Chandler Gallant scored nine minutes later for Shenandoah (10-9-1) by chipping a shot over W&L keeper Grace Coombs (one save).
Galant's goal, her sixth of the season, ended a run of play that started with a corner kick and saw Lexi DiSora serve the ball into Gallant, who beat her defender and flicked the ball into the right side of the goal.
The Generals (21-7 shot edge) finished the scoring in the 33rd minute.
Karissa Dominick had eight saves for SU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.