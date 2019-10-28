WINCHESTER — Top-seeded James Wood had no trouble against No. 8 Culpeper County in the quarterfinals of the Class 4 Northwestern District volleyball tournament, cruising to a 25-12, 25-8, 25-14 romp at Shirley Gymnasium on Monday.
The Colonels (19-3) will host No. 4 Kettle Run, a 3-1 winner over No. 5 Fauquier, tonight in the semifinals. The championship match will be held Thursday at the home of the highest remaining seed.
James Wood leaders: Grace Frigaard 8 kills, 3 aces, 2 digs; Kristyna Van Sickler 7 kills, 4 digs, 1 ace; Hanna Plasters 15 assists, 5 aces; Katey Matthews 15 assists.
Millbrook 3, Liberty 0
WINCHESTER — Second-seeded Millbrook rolled into the Class 4 Northwestern District volleyball semifinals with a 25-9, 25-10, 25-12 romp against No. 7 Liberty on Monday at Casey Gymnasium.
The Pioneers (19-2) will host Sherando (13-8) at 6 p.m. tonight in a semifinal that could decide a Region 4C Tournament berth. If top-seeded James Wood advances to the title match, the winner between the Pioneers and Warriors will receive the districts other regional berth.
Monday’s triumph was coach Carla Milton’s 100th win at Millbrook.
Millbrook leaders: Skylar Johnson 8 kills, 5 digs; Ashleigh Nail 7 kills, 4 digs; Mikayla Ockerman 7 kills.
FOOTBALL
Clarke moves to fourth in 2B rankings
The Clarke County football team moved up a spot to fourth in the Virginia High School League power ratings that were released on Monday. The rankings are used to determine which teams advance to the postseason.
The Eagles (6-2) have a rating of 22.4 after defeating Strasburg 24-6 on Friday. There are 11 teams in Region 2B, and the top eight make the playoffs.
Stuarts Draft (8-0) is first at 26.5 and is followed by Buckingham County (23.0 rating, 7-1 record), Luray (22.8, 7-1) Clarke County (22.4, 6-2), Strasburg (21.3, 6-2), Page County (19.9, 6-2), East Rockingham (19.3, 4-4) and Buffalo Gap (17.8, 5-3).
In Region 4C, district standings determine which teams make the playoffs. The top four in the Class 4 Northwestern District and the Dulles District each advance to the postseason, with Northwestern teams facing Dulles teams in the quarterfinals.
Northwestern District: Liberty 5-0 (8-0 overall); Handley 4-1 (7-1); Millbrook 3-2 (5-3); Sherando 3-2 (5-3); James Wood 3-2 (6-2); Fauquier 2-3 (4-4); Culpeper County 0-5 (1-7); Kettle Run 0-5 (0-8).
Dulles District: Broad Run 5-0 (8-0); Tuscarora 2-1 (7-1); Loudoun Valley 2-2 (6-3); Loudoun County 1-2 (5-3) Dominion 1-2 (3-5); Heritage 0-4 (1-8).
