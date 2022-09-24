LEESBURG — James Wood’s Ethan Pratt-Perez and Kate Konyar recorded the fastest local times as four area teams participated in the Oatlands Invitational cross country meet on Saturday.
Pratt-Perez placed 13th among 639 finishers in the boys’ varsity event with a time of 16 minutes, 13 seconds over the 3.1-mile course. He led the Colonels (717 points) to an 18th place finish among 94 teams. Millbrook (1,271) placed 46th, while Sherando (1299) came in 48th and Clarke County (2,406) was 89th. Blacksburg (200) won the team title and The Potomac School’s Charlie Ortmans won the event in 15:19.
Konyar took 14th among 551 finishers in the girls’ race with a time of 19:14. The Colonels (528) finished 11th among 79 girls’ teams. Sherando (853) was 26th and Clarke County (1,706) placed 71st. Thomas S. Wotton (213) won the team title and Herndon’s Gillian Bushee won the individual title in 18:14.
Other James Wood boys’ scorers: 39. Eli Clarke 16:45; 50. Jacob Oliver 16:59; 294. Colton Staneart 18:40; 333. Samuel Jackson 18:50.
Millbrook boys' scorers: 18. Nick Hayden 16:21; 172. Carter Luden 17:59; 219. Austin Conley 18:17; 433. Caden Treiber 19:21; 457. Nigel Foster 19:31.
Sherando boys’ scorers: 71. Dylan McGraw 17:14; 139. Ben Freilich 17:43; 301. Brock Smith 18:42; 408. Chris Walsh 19:14; 410. Ryan Maki 19:14.
Clarke County boys’ scorers: 353. Jackson Ellis 18:58; 482. Matthew Stroot 19:40; 522. Seth Brown 19:57; 545. Warren Maiberger 20:11; 547. James Casey 20:13.
Other James Wood girls’ scorers: 114. Joceyln Klug 20:58; 144. Queztali Angel-Perez 21:21; 148. Lillian Lovelace 21:24; 159. Sarah Moss 21:30.
Sherando girls’ scorers: 42. Emma Ahrens 19:56; 99. Eva Winston 20:45; 219. Cassidy Crittenden 22:02; 279. Addy Wallin 22:34; 288. Gracie Defibaugh 22:39.
Clarke County girls’ scorers: 77. Teya Starley 20:29; 381. Aubrey Wagner 23:42; 414. Miranda King 24:13; 442. Juliana Pledgie 24:37; 524. Mia Wolf 26:51.
Millbrook girls’ finisher: 45. Madison Murphy 19:58.
Handley boys take third at invitational
CARLISLE, Pa. — Handley's boys placed third and the girls took seventh at the 29th annual Carlisle Invitational on Saturday.
Will Pardue placed eighth in 15 minutes, 43 seconds to pace the Handley boys' who totaled 189 points. University High (90) and LaSalle College High (104) finished ahead of the Judges among 46 teams in the Boys' Challenge Division.
The Handley girls totaled 258 points in the Girls' Champion Division. Frederick won the 26-team event with 120.
Other Handley boys' scorers: 21. Garrett Stickley 16:07; 29. Pierce Francis 16:13.8; 62. Elliott Redcay 16:56; 69. Max Ware 17:02.2
Handley girls' scorers: 23. Stephanie Truban 20:35; 25. Ella Warren 20:38.8; 76. Emma Fout 22:06.9; 78. Ellie Bessette 22:09; 103. Kadan Jones 22:49.
Field hockey: SU 5, Washington 4
CHESTERTON, Md. — Cassidy Morrison scored with 3:21 remaining to rally unbeaten Shenandoah University past Washington College on Saturday.
The Hornets (8-0) never led in the contest until Morrison’s final tally, her second of the match, against the Shorewomen (3-4). The contest was tied 3-3 entering the final period, but Washington grabbed its fourth one-goal lead early. Kelsey Jones’ second goal of the contest tied it at 4-4 and about two minutes later Morrison converted a pass from Mackenzie Watkins for the game-winner.
Claudia Lenahan also scored for SU, while Mairead Mckibbin, Farren Winter and Madison Short had assists. Taylor Swann had seven saves. Kat Esposito scored twice for Washington.
Volleyball: SU takes two wins
FERRUM — Shenandoah University won a pair of matches 3-1 on Saturday.
The Hornets (6-6, 2-1 ODAC) defeated Ferrum 25-13, 25-19, 21-25, 25-20 in an ODAC match. Jillian Warter led SU with 17 kills, while Kate Poppo added eight kills and 11 digs. Natalie Reader had 23 digs, while Brooke Wagner and Rebecca Nguyen added 21 and 14 assists, respectively.
SU rallied for a 17-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-14 win over Johnson & Wales in the nightcap. Warter had a match-high 19 kills while Regan Minney added 11 kills and 10 digs. Wagner and Nguyen had 25 and 18 assists, respectively. Emma Thompson had 15 digs, while Reader added 12.
Women's soccer: Wash. & Lee 4, SU 1
LEXINGTON — Washington & Lee rallied past Shenandoah University in the ODAC opener for both previously unbeaten teams on Saturday.
Elizabeth McGee's goal, on assists from Peyton Lubinsky and Kristina Skulte, gave the Hornets the lead midway through the first half, but the Generals (6-0-2), outscored SU 3-0 in the second half to pull away.
Karissa Dominick had five saves for the Hornets (6-1-2). Cameron Grainger had two goals for the Generals.
Men's soccer: Wash. & Lee 5, SU 2
WINCHESTER — Washington & Lee outscored Shenandoah University 4-1 in the second half to win Saturday's ODAC clash.
Gabe Eckenrode and Nathan Yared (penalty kick) scored for the Hornets (2-2-3, 0-1-1 ODAC). Dylan Johnson had five saves. Five different players scored for the Generals (6-1-1, 2-0-0 ODAC).
Cross country: SU women shine
WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah women's team placed second and the men's team took seventh in the annual Hornet Harrier Invitational on Saturday at the Kernstown Battlefield.
The SU women finished with 44 points, 19 behind Ursinus in a seven-team field that competed at 6,000 meters. The Hornets' Erin Atkinson took second in 23:40.6. Ursinus' Rachel Conhoff was the winner at 23:16.1.
In the 10-team, 8,000-meter men's race, SU totaled 107 points. Ursinus and Washington & Lee tied for top team at 52 points with Ursinus winning the title on a tiebreaker. Jeremy Allinger (28:17.9) placed 14th to lead the Hornets. Eastern Mennonite's Clay Kaufman (27:06.9) won the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.