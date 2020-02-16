STERLING — James Wood freshman Lauren Masters won two individual events and Sherando’s Emma De Jong won another while helping the Warriors to finish second at the Region 4C Girls’ Swimming Championships on Saturday at the Moore Recreation Center.
Sherando totaled 310 points and placed second behind Dominion (334) among the 14 teams who scored in the meet. James Wood (197) placed fifth, while Millbrook (62) took 10th and Handley (27) was 10th.
The top five individuals and top four relay teams qualify for the Class 4 Championships to be held Feb. 22 at SwimRVA in Richmond.
Masters swept both sprint freestyle events, taking the 50-yard event in 24.81 seconds and the 100-yard competition in 53.70.
De Jong captured the 100 backstroke in 58.90.
Other qualifiers
Sherando: Second place: De Jong (200 freestyle) 1:56.31; 400 freestyle relay (Natalee Tusing, Jordyn Jones, Taylor Smith, De Jong) 3:43.70. Fourth place: Tusing (200 freestyle) 2:02.42; Tusing (100 freestyle) 55.23; 200 medley relay (Jones, De Jong, Smith, Alexis Schellhammer) 1:52.74; 200 freestyle relay (Schellhammer, Lindley Armel, Kyra Schultz, Tusing) 1:44.59. Fifth place: Smith (200 individual medley) 2:15.95; Armel (500 freestyle) 5:53.64; Jones (100 backstroke) 1:01.86.
James Wood: Second place: 200 frestyle relay (Paige Simko, Leah Snapp, Kimberly Warnagiris, Masters) 1:42.87; Third place: Warnagiris (100 butterfly) 58.58; Simko (100 freestyle) 54.89; Warnagiris (100 backstroke) 59.73; Simko (100 breaststroke) 1:07.75. 200 medley relay (Warnagiris, Simko, Snapp, Masters) 1:51.90. Fourth place: Snapp (500 freestyle) 5:48.10
BOYS’ SWIMMING
Warnagiris paces area finishers
STERLING — James Wood freshman Paul Warnagiris’ second-place was the top area placing at the Region 4C Swimming Championships on Saturday at the Moore Recreation Center.
James Wood (171 points) took sixth in the 15-team division, which was won by Dominion (301). Sherando (102) placed eighth, while Millbrook (102) took 10th and Handley (38) was 12th.
The top five individuals and top four relay teams qualify for the Class 4 Championships to be held Feb. 22 at SwimRVA in Richmond.
Warnagiris was runner-up in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:00.47.
Other qualifiers
James Wood: Third place: 400 freestyle relay (Trent Rakowski, Andrew Thompson, Brendan Cassidy, Warnagiris) 3:32.38; Fourth place: Warnagiris (100 breatstroke) 1:02.84.
Handley: Fourth place: Henry Fowler (200 freestyle) 1:54.85.
Millbrook: Fourth place: Aidan Post (500 freestyle) 5:15.92.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Hellwig signs with Bridgewater
Millbrook senior Christian Hellwig recently signed to play with NCAA Division III Bridgewater College next year.
Hellwig has been a starter for the Pioneers since he was a freshman. Last year Hellwig played at No, 3 singles for Millbrook, which posted a record of 15-4 overall and 8-2 in the Class 4 Northwestern District last season. The Pioneers finished second behind only state champion Handley in the district and advanced to the Region 4C semifinals.
Hellwig will join a Bridgewater team that went 8-11 overall and 6-5 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
Hellwig will study pre-law.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Shenandoah 6-4, Misericordia 5-3
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh to win the opener of Sunday’s doubleheader with No. 27 Misericordia 6-5, then scored two in the sixth of the nightcap to win 4-3 in the Hornets’ season openers at Bridgeforth Field.
Keegan Woolford belted a home run in each game for SU, which snapped a four-game losing streak to Misericordia.
Trailing 5-3 in the opener, the Hornets loaded the bases with one out. With two outs, Woolford was hit by a pitch to plate one run. Wyatt Potter then followed with a game-winning, two-run single to left field.
Anthony Ward (2 RBIs), former Sherando standout Pearce Bucher and Grant Thompson had two hits each for the Hornets, who had 11 in the game. Matt Barnes pitched a scoreless inning of relief to earn the win.
Woolford gave the Hornets an early lead in the nightcap. After former Sherando standout Frankie Ritter led off with a single, Woolford blasted a one-out homer to right field.
The score stayed that way until Misericordia scored three in the fifth, but SU scored twice in the bottom of the sixth. Woolford walked, moved up on a bunt and scored on Gavin Horning’s double to left. Henry Delavergne plated Horning with a two-out single.
Former Sherando standout Tad Dean earned the win with two shutout innings of relief. Seth Comer pitched a scoreless seventh to earn the save.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
SU 11, Christopher Newport 10
WINCHESTER — Nikki Zerna’s goal with 1:59 left capped a rally from a three-goal deficit as Shenandoah University opened its season with a victory over Christopher Newport at Shentel Stadium on Saturday.
The Hornets, led by five goals from Alyson Bittinger and four from Zerna, snapped a 14-game winning streak by the Captains in the series between the two schools.
Christopher Newport led 8-5 with 23 minutes to go before the Hornets rallied. Bittinger’s final goal gave SU a 10-9 lead with about eight minutes left before the Captains got even with 4:38 left. After Zerna’s game-winner, CNU had five attempts to tie, but was thwarted by the SU defense. Freshman keeper Lauren Standish had two saves in the exchange, including one with five seconds left.
Reilly Cisar and Kaitlyn Morris each added a goal and an assist for SU. Standish had eight saves.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Guilford 58, Shenandoah 52
WINCHESTER — Guilford took a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter and held on to snap Shenandoah University’s four-game winning streak on Senior Day at the Wilkins Center.
The Quakers (13-8, 9-7 ODAC) led 41-31 entering the final period, but the Hornets (15-8, 11-5) whittled the margin down to three points on two occasions, the final time (51-48) on Sarah Donley’s jumper with 35 seconds left.
Guilford had a field goal and went 5 for 6 at the foul line in the final 26 seconds to preserve the win.
Jordan Sondrol led SU with 16 points. Sierra St. Cyr added 10 points, while Ashley Stone and McKenzie Mathis netted eight points each.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Mary Washington 15, SU 14
FREDERICKSBURG — Mary Washington built up an 11-6 lead after three periods and held on to knock off Shenandoah University on Saturday.
The Eagles (1-1) still led 15-10 with about four minutes to go and had to hold off the Hornets (1-1). SU scored four straight, the final on Chris Baler’s goal with four seconds left.
Logan Clingerman led SU with five goals, while Chris Baker and Jay Baker each had two goals and two assists.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Lynchburg 80, Shenandoah 63
WINCHESTER — After a tight first half, Lynchburg dominated Shenandoah University over the final 20 minutes to pull away to an ODAC triumph at the Wilkins Center on Saturday.
Lynchburg (14-10, 9-6) led 38-37, but opened the second half with as 12-2 run to take control. SU (6-17, 3-11) never got closer than six points (50-44).
Christopher Chaney and Ethan Diffee had 11 points each, while Jalen Hill added for SU.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Page County 66, Clarke County 49
SHENANDOAH — Third-seeded Page County broke open a three-point game by outscoring No. 6 Clarke County by 15 in the third quarter of a win in the Bull Run District quarterfinals on Friday night.
Page County (14-9) led 12-10 after one quarter, 25-22 at halftime and 48-30 after three quarters after outscoring the Eagles (9-14) 23-8 in the third.
Clarke County is currently ranked eighth in the Region 2B rankings, so the Eagles season could still continue. Eight teams make the Region 2B tournament, which starts on Feb. 25.
Clarke County leaders: Alison Sipe 15 points, 10 rebounds; Raegan Owens 11 points, 5 steals, 2 assists; Ellie Brumback 10 points, 10 rebounds, 7 steals, 3 assists; Sara Wenzel 10 points.
