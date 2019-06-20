The Virginia High School League placed James Wood junior Ivy Rosenberry on the first team honors as part of its all-state selections that were released on Thursday.
Rosenberry was picked as a pitcher. The Virginia Tech verbal commit posted a 16-6 record, 0.75 ERA, and allowed 65 hits and 36 walks while striking out 200 batters. Rosenberry earned the decision in every game for the Colonels, who won the Class 4 Northwestern District regular-season championship and advanced to the Region 4C semifinals.
Senior shortstop Megan Grant was selected Player of the Year and Greg Barton was selected Coach of the Year for Class 4 after leading William Byrd to the state title by ending Woodgrove’s three-year title run with a 3-2 win.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Wood’s Padgett named second team all-state
James Wood senior forward Katie Padgett was named to the VHSL’s Class 4 all-state second team that was released on Thursday.
Padgett — who will continue her career at NCAA Division III DeSales University in Center Valley, Pa. — led the Colonels with 14 goals and 11 assists this season. James Wood (14-5-1) set a school record for victories and advanced to the Region 4C semifinals, the program’s first region berth since 2012.
Loudoun County junior midfielder Sydney Schnell (38 goals, eight assists) was selected Player of the Year and Woodgrove’s Pat Manno was named Coach of the Year for Class 4. Manno led Woodgrove to the state title with a 1-0 overtime win over defending champion Loudoun County.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Winchester 11, Front Royal 1 (5 inn.)
WINCHESTER — Winchester Post 21 scored six runs in the third inning to take an 8-1 lead en route to a win over the Front Royal Post 53 Gladiators in American Legion action on Wednesday night at R. Charles Hott Field.
Chandler Ballenger went 3 for 3 with a double, three runs and three RBIs and Jacob Bell allowed one earned run, three hits, three walks and struck out one batter in four innings to help Post 21 improve to 3-2-2 overall and 2-0 in District 15-16 play.
Leaders — Post 21: Ballenger 1 inning, 0 hits, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts; Daniel Croyle 2-4, 1 run, 2 RBIs; Tanner George 2-2, double, 2 RBIs; Logan McGinness 1-2, 2 runs, RBI; Bell 1 run, 2 walks; McKinely Dean 1-1, 1 walk, 2 runs.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY BASEBALL LEAGUE
Six SU players selected to RCBL All-Star Game
Six current and former Shenandoah University players who are members of the New Market Shockers have been selected to play in Saturday’s RCBL All-Star Game at Ray Heatwole Field in Bridgewater. The game for the eight-team league starts at 7:45 p.m.
Starting for the East squad are James Wood graduate and outfielder Nick Goode (.444 average, 12-27), a 2018 SU graduate; and infielder Pearce Bucher (.385, 15-39), a Sherando graduate and rising sophomore.
Other participants are rising junior catcher Ty Bennett (.368, 14-38); rising senior catcher Peter Mulholland (.500, 13-26); rising junior pitcher/infielder and James Wood graduate Joel Smith (.391, 9-23; 1-0, 1 save, 3.72 ERA, 19.1 IP, 27 strikeouts); and rising sophomore outfielder and Millbrook graduate Ryan Houchens (.244, 11-45).
Handley graduate and former Hornet Nolan Potts (class of 2015), New Market’s head coach, will coach the East All-Star team.
Bucher will also compete in the Home Run Derby, which starts at 5 p.m. Four players from each division will compete in the Derby, including rising SU senior Keegan Woolford. Woolford — who will not participate in the All-Star Game — competes for Grottoes.
Gates open at 4 p.m. for the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.