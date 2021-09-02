FRONT ROYAL — Luke Davis fired a 3-over 39 to lead the James Wood golf team to a 164-213 triumph against Clarke County in a non-district match on the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club’s Red Nine on Thursday.
Other James Wood scorers: Caden Ganczak 41, Brayden Rockwell 41, tie Braeden Crawford and Drake Reese 43.
Clarke County scorers: Hunter Breece 43, Thomas Dalton 52, Shaine Wallace 56, Devin Simmons-McDonald 62.
Volleyball: Loudoun Valley 3, Handley 0
PURCELLVILLE — Handley dropped to 2-3 on the season with a 25-15, 25-17, 25-17 loss at Loudoun Valley on Thursday night.
Handley leaders: Lindsay Pifer 10 assists, 14 digs, 4 kills; Anna Prosser 7 kills.
East Rockingham 3, Clarke County 0
ELKTON — Clarke County suffered its first loss of the season, falling 25-23, 25-23, 25-16 at East Rockingham in its Bull Run District opener on Thursday.
The Eagles dropped to 3-1 overall.
Clarke County leaders: Anna Spencer 3 aces, 2 blocks; Allie Lynch 15 assists; Bella Stem 10 kills; Abby Peace 6 kills, 2 blocks; Keira Rohrbach 2 blocks.
Volleyball: SU 3, Mary Baldwin 0
STAUNTON — Shenandoah University opened its season with a 25-21, 25-17, 25-22 sweep on Mary Baldwin on Wednesday.
Leading 19-16, the Hornets pulled away in the first set, winning on a Jillian Wharter kill. SU closed the second set with a 6-1 run. The Hornets trailed 17-16 in the final set, but took a 23-20 lead before the Squirrels rallied to with 23-22. SU then capture the final two points to close out the match.
No statistics were available from the contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.