FRONT ROYAL — Caden Ganczak earned medalist honors as James Wood scored a 166-175 Class 4 Northwestern District golf victory over Millbrook on Thursday at Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Club.
Ganczak fired a 3-over 39 over nine holes to edge Millbrook’s Nick Gressley, who shot a 40.
Other James Wood scorers: Luke Davis 42, Drake Reese 42, Braenden Crawford 43.
Other Millbrook scorers: William Croyle 43, Jack Muldowney 44, Jack Hersey 48.
Volleyball: Millbrook 3, Kettle Run 0
WINCHESTER — Millbrook remained unbeaten as the Pioneers swept away Kettle Run 25-18, 25-12, 25-16 on Thursday.
Millbrook improved to 8-0 overall, 4-0 district.
Millbrook leaders: Madelyn White 12 kills, 5 aces; Ariel Helmick 13 kills; Madison Koeller 20 assists.
Handley 3, Liberty 1
WINCHESTER — Handley netted its first Class 4 Northwestern District victory of the season with a 25-16, 25-10, 22-25, 25-18 triumph against Liberty on Thursday.
The Judges improved to 4-5 overall, 1-2 district.
Handley leaders: Lindsay Pifer 23 assists, 22 digs, 11 kills, 5 aces; Izzy Manheimer 9 kills.
Cross Country: Handley sweeps Liberty
BEALETON — The Handley boys won 17-45 and the girls defeated a Liberty team that only had four runners in Class 4 Northwestern District dual meet action on Wednesday.
Ryan Stickley won by 12 seconds in a 3.1-mile time of 18 minutes and 19.7 seconds for the Handley boys. Liberty’s Kayla Lopez won the girls’ race by 30 seconds in 21:39.1.
Other Handley boys’ scorers: 2. Pierce Francis 18:31.3; 3. Will Pardue 19:21.3; 5. Max Ware 19:34.6; 6. Jack Justice 19:35.9.
Handley girls’ scorers: 3. Mikayla Freimuth 23:19.2; 4. Peyton Duvall 23:22.5; 5. Sarah Roberson 23:36; 6. Mia Kern 23:57.6; 9. Bella Balio 25:23.6.
Men’s soccer: SU 3, Southern Virginia 2, OT
BUENA VISTA — Freshman Nathan Yared scored with 14 seconds remaining in the first sudden victory overtime period to give Shenandoah University (4-2) the win over Southern Virginia (1-5).
The Hornets rallied twice in the contest, which was scoreless through 60 minutes. With his team trailing 1-0, SU’s Niclas Vavra scored on a header off a corner kick to tie match at the 75:07 mark. The Knights went ahead on a goal at the 80:50 mark, but 30 seconds later SU freshman Jasson Acosta fired in a shot that caromed off the left post into the right side of the net.
Connor Robles set up Yared for the game-winner with a cross into the middle of the box, where Yared volleyed it past Southern Virginia keeper Spencer Young for the game-winner.
Dylan Johnson had five saves for the Hornets, while Young had six for the Knights. Warren Moses and Peyson Webster scored for Southern Virginia.
Women’s tennis: Southern Virginia 5, SU 4
BUENA VISTA — Shenandoah University trailed 2-1 after doubles and could not make up the deficit in dropping its season-opener on Wednesday.
Natalia García Molina and Jahveesha Combs teamed for an 8-2 win at No. 1 doubles and each won at singles. Combs won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 2. Garcia Molina dropped the first set 6-4, but won the second 6-4 and captured a tiebreaker 10-5 for the win at No. 1.
No. 3 Ariella Stepleman also needed a third set tiebreaker, winning 6-4, 5-7 and 10-6 (in the tiebreaker).
Ravens activate Freeman for this weekOWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens promoted running back Devonta Freeman to the active roster Thursday.
Freeman was one of three big-name veterans the Ravens brought in after losing J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards for the season with injuries. Freeman and Le’Veon Bell were on the practice squad and didn’t play in Baltimore’s season-opening loss to Las Vegas. Latavius Murray ran for 28 yards on 10 carries.
Ty’Son Williams rushed for 65 yards on nine carries in his NFL debut, so it’s unclear how much the Ravens will ask Freeman to do. The Ravens also announced Thursday that they have signed tackle Foster Sarell to the practice squad.
Perez ties Bench’s HR mark for catchersKANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez tied Johnny Bench’s record for homers in a season by a catcher with his 45th, but Chad Pinder’s two-run single spurred a third-inning rally and the Oakland Athletics held off the Kansas City Royals 7-2 Thursday.
Perez hit a two-run homer in the first inning, matching Bench’s total from 1970 for the most by a player who played at least 75 percent of his team’s games at catcher. Perez is tied with Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the Major League lead in homers and also leads the bigs with 112 RBIs.
“We’re witnessing a special season,” manager Mike Matheny said. “We’re witnessing a special player. To be able to be put in the conversation with one most would say is the best ever is pretty rare.”
Spirit forfeit postponed match against PortlandThe Washington Spirit’s postponed match against the Portland Thorns has been deemed a forfeit by the National Women’s Soccer League.
Portland will earn the victory and three points for the match, which was originally scheduled for Sept. 4 but postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Spirit.
The NWSL also announced Thursday that the Spirit were fined $25,000 for a “breach of the league’s medical protocols.”
It is the second match the Spirit have been forced to forfeit. Their scheduled game last Saturday against OL Reign was also forfeited because of a breach of protocols.
Mariners land MLB All-Star Game in 2023SEATTLE — When the Seattle Mariners started down the path of bidding for the Major League Baseball All-Star Game, the target was 2024 or later to host for a third time.
When MLB came back to the club earlier this year asking if 2023 was a possibility, the Mariners quickly kicked into gear.
“I think with some of the shuffling that went on, [2023] became the more viable alternative,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday. “And I have to say, the Mariners did a fantastic job in terms of the up-tempo, the preparation.”
Seattle was formally unveiled as the host of the 2023 midsummer classic Thursday, making the announcement inside the Space Needle with Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez looking on.
Ohtani may not pitch for rest of season
CHICAGO — Two-way star Shohei Ohtani won’t pitch Friday for the Los Angeles Angels because of a sore right arm that could sideline him as a pitcher for the rest of the season.
“If there’s any kind of lingering soreness, you may not see him pitch,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said prior to Thursday’s game against the Chicago White Sox.
Ohtani (9-2, 3.36 ERA) felt soreness while playing catch Wednesday. Maddon said he raised the possibility of the likely AL MVP being shut down on the mound for the rest of the season during a meeting.
Ohtani, 27, hasn’t pitched since Sept. 10, when he was tagged for six runs on nine hits in 3.1 innings in a loss at Houston.
