WINCHESTER — The James Wood boys’ and girls’ cross country teams each took first place in the City-County meet on Wednesday at James Wood.
The Colonel boys scored 29 points to top Handley (36), Millbrook (73) and Sherando (82). Judges junior Nicolo Schianchi won the individual competition by nine seconds with a 3.1-mile time of 17:03.80.
The James Wood girls edged Sherando by two points (34-36). Handley was third with 55. Millbrook only had four runners and did not have a team score, but sophomore Madison Murphy cruised to victory by 1:38 with a time of 19:47.2.
James Wood boys: 2. Nathaniel Woshner 17:12.5; 3. Ethan Pratt-Perez 17:24.3; 6. Chris White 18:01.1; 7. Liam McDonald 18:02.6; 11. Landon Burdock 18:21.1.
Handley boys: 1. Schianchi 17:03.80; 5. Garrett Stickley 17:54; 8. Max Ware 18:03.3; 10. Ryan Stickley 18:20.7; 12. Pierce Francis 18:21.2.
Millbrook boys: 9. Nick Hayden 18:14.0; 14. Chance Crosen 18;47.8; 15. Peyton Comins 18:48; 17. Kai Johnson 18:51.5; 18: Nolan Myers 18:53.6.
Sherando boys: 4. James Harris 17:47.1; 13. Ben Freilich 18:39.4; 19. Connor Sanders 19:11.4; 20. Dylan McGraw 19:18.1; 26. Camden Palmer 20:21.6.
James Wood girls: 6. Lillian Lovelace 23:03; 7. Hallie Lescalleet 23:04.1; 8. Audrey Sandy 23:20.6; 13. Brooke Sandy 24:36.6; 15. Jocelyn Kluge 25:14.4.
Sherando girls: 2. Emma Ahrens 21:25.3; 3. Molly Robinson 22:19.7; 9. Ryleigh Combs 23:48.5; 14. Emily Fisher 24:45.7; 19. Mary Toomey 25:43.
Handley girls: 10. Sarah Roberson 23:52.3; 11. Mia Kern 24:23.4; 12. Bella Balio 24:23.6; 16. Emma Fout 25:27; 22. Kadan Jones 26:20.
Millbrook girls: 1. Murphy 19:47.2; 4. Angela Dojcak 22:25; 5. Becca Edlich 22:56; 27. Anna Bowman 26:53.4.
Handley volleyball sweeps Culpeper
WINCHESTER — The Handley volleyball team defeated Culpeper County 3-0 (25-11, 25-10, 25-17) in a Class 4 Northwestern District on Thursday, which served as Senior Night.
The Judges are 6-2 overall and 4-2 in the district.
Handley leaders: Emilie Pifer 8 kills; Lindsay Pifer 7 kills, 13 assists, 3 aces; Anna Prosser 10 aces.
Clarke volleyball rebounds with win
QUICKSBURG — The Clarke County volleyball team bounced back from its first loss of the season to defeat Stonewall Jackson 3-0 (25-13, 25-22, 25-23) in Bull Run District action on Thursday.
The Eagles are 6-1.
Clarke County leaders: Bella Stem 10 kills, 4 blocks; Abby Peace 6 kills; Natalia Rodriguez 33 digs; Alyssa Hoggat 17 assists, 4 aces.
