WINCHESTER — The James Wood wrestling team went 6-1 to take second out of eight teams in the Willie Walters/Jaye Copp duals tournament that was completed on Saturday at James Wood.
The Colonels were one of three teams that finished with a 6-1 record. The first tiebreaker was fewest points scored in duals, so Loudoun County finished third because the Raiders scored the fewest points in their duals with James Wood and Gilman (Md.). After Loudoun County was taken out of the equation, Gilman was awarded the championship based on its 41-33 head-to-head matchup win with James Wood.
Team records: 1. Gilman 6-1, 2. James Wood 6-1, 3. Loudoun County 6-1, 4. South Lakes 4-3, 5. Warhill 3-4, 6. Liberty 2-5, 7. Waynesboro 1-6, 8. Loudoun Valley 0-7.
Scores of James Wood wins: Loudoun County (57-21), Waynesboro (66-9), Warhill (57-21), Loudoun Valley (54-21), South Lakes (45-31), Liberty (45-28).
James Wood leaders: 138: Chris Nuss 7-0 (7 pins); 160: Sam Adkins 7-0 (5 pins); 132: Josiah Geaslen 6-1 (4 pins); 152: Matt Alderman 6-1 (5 pins); 220: Jonathan Addison 6-1 (3 pins); 285: Brayden Patterson-Campbell 6-1 (4 pins); 120: Logan Knisley 5-2 (2 pins); 182: Nathan Funk 5-2 (2 pins).
Tournament MVP: Steve Otwell (South Lakes) 7-0.
Millbrook goes 6-2 in Musselman Duals
INWOOD, W.Va. — Millbrook went 6-2 in the Musselman (W.Va.) Duals tournament that was completed on Saturday.
Millbrook team results: Defeated Oak Hill (51-30), Whitman (44-31), Clarke County (76-6), Moorefield, W.Va. (57-24); Berkeley Springs, W.Va. (45-30); Martinsburg (57-24); lost to Spring Mills, W.Va. (55-24), and Musselman (45-34).
Millbrook leaders: 195: Jack Winans 8-0 (7 pins); 220: Daniel Flores 8-0 (4 pins); 113: Matthew Topham 7-1 (2 pins); 132: Cody Glover 7-1 (5 pins).
Handley 7th at Ocean Lakes tournament
VIRGINIA BEACH — Handley placed seventh out of 33 teams at the Mike Duman Toys for Tots Invitational that was completed on Saturday at Ocean Lakes High School. The Judges scored 144.5 points. Cosby won with 215 points and Jefferson Forest was second with 184.
Handley results: 160: Hunter Thompson, 1st (defeated Gloucester’s Joshua Seaton 7-2 in final); 132: Mac Gordon, 2nd (was injured in final against Smithfield’s Mason Parker and lost by medical forfeit); 138: Simon Bishop, 2nd (lost to Cox’s Collin Bridges by fall in 1:23 in final); 106: Cam Gordon 3rd; 182: Kingsley Menifee 5th; 285: Noah Johnson 6th; 195: Mac Moorefield 8th.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Handley 54, Perry County 45
HILTON HEAD, S.C. — Handley defeated Perry County (Ky.) in a Gold Bracket consolation game on Sunday. The Judges (5-3) led 15-11 after one quarter, 25-16 at the half and 37-28 after three quarters.
Handley will play against Sagemont (Fla.) at 10:30 a.m. today in its final game of the tournament.
Handley leaders: Demitri Gardner 20 points, Emerson Ferguson 9 points.
Sante Fe 58, Handley 33
HILTON HEAD, S.C. — Handley lost in the Gold Bracket quarterfinals of the Seahawk Holiday Classic on Saturday to Sante Fe (Fla.). The Judges trailed 16-8 after one quarter, 33-11 at the half and 44-16 after three quarters.
Leaders — Handley: Demitri Gardner 16 points; Sante Fe: Ernest Ross 18 points.
James Wood 30, Kettle Run 23
NOKESVILLE — James Wood outscored the Cougars 14-6 in the fourth quarter and improved to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in the Class 4 Northwestern District with a win over Kettle Run on Friday. The Colonels led 5-0 after one quarter and 11-9 at the half before falling behind 17-16 after three quarters.
James Wood leaders: Lavaughan Freeman 12 points, 7 rebounds; Ethan Russell 7 rebounds.
Saturday’s score: Central 50, Sherando 47. The Warriors are 3-6.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Central 58, Sherando 45
WOODSTOCK — Sherando fell to 5-5 with a loss to Central on Saturday. The Warriors led 13-9 after one quarter but trailed 25-24 at the half and 42-32 after three quarters.
Leaders — Sherando: Grace Burke 16 points; Haley Mack 12 points; Ella Carlson 9 points. Central: Maria Marston 29 points. Kaitlyn Fadely 13 points.
James Wood 58, Kettle Run 19
NOKESVILLE — James Wood improved to 5-1 overall and 4-0 in the Class 4 Northwestern District with a win over Kettle Run on Friday.
James Wood leaders: Makayla Firebaugh 26 points; Jenny Kerns 9 points; Emma Bursey 8 points.
Clarke County 43, East Rockingham 37
ElKTON — Clarke County improved to 4-3 overall and 1-1 in the Bull Run District with a win over East Rockingham on Friday.
Clarke County leaders: Sara Wenzel 14 points; Raegan Owens 11 points, 3 steals, 2 assists; Lauren Gibson 9 points, 2 steals.
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
James Wood goes 4-0 in meet
WARRENTON — James Wood went 4-0 and Millbrook went 1-3 in a meet at the Warrenton Aquatics Center on Saturday. Fauquier went 3-1, Liberty went 2-2 and Highland went 0-4.
James Wood scores: defeated Millbrook 119-96; Liberty 126-106; Highland 137-40; Fauquier 120-114.
Millbrook scores: lost to James Wood 119-96, Liberty 111-106 and Fauquier 122-100; beat Highland 111-46.
James Wood leaders: 200-yard medley relay: 1. (Kimberly Warnagiris, Eleanor Armel, Paige Simko, Lauren Masters) 2:00.39; 50 free: 1. Masters 25.38; 100 fly: 1. Warnagiris 59.61; 100 free: 1, Masters 57.42; 100 back: 1. Warnagiris 1:02.11; 100 breast: 1. Simko 1:11.38; 400 free relay: 1. (Sydney Karen, Warnagiris, Simko, Masters) 4:06.56.
Millbrook leaders: 200 free: 2. Avery Sigler 2:28.12; 200 IM: 1. Lyddie Esslinger 2:18.22; 500 free: 2. Sigler 6:49.48; 200 free relay: 1. (Esslinger, Emma Shipp, Abby Ready, Olivia Webster) 1:53.51; 100 back: 2. Esslinger 1:03.00; 400 free relay: 2nd in 4:09.69.
Handley goes 1-1 in meet
MANASSAS PARK — Handley defeated Manassas Park 94-46 and lost to Central 85-60 in dual meet action on Saturday at the Manassas Park Community Center. Central beat Manassas Park 101-41 in the other dual.
Handley winners: 200-yard freestyle: Molly Young, 2:20.63; 100 fly: Young 1:10.99; 500 free: Talley Sublett 7:30.79.
BOYS’ SWIMMING
James Wood goes 3-0 in meet
WARRENTON — James Wood went 3-0 and Millbrook went 1-2 in a meet at the Warrenton Aquatics Center on Saturday. Fauquier went 2-1 and Liberty went 0-3.
James Wood scores: defeated Fauquier 120-106; Liberty 155-43; Millbrook 143.5-70.5.
Millbrook scores: lost to James Wood 143.5-70.5 and Fauquier 123-76; beat Liberty 106-50.
James Wood leaders: 200-yard medley relay: 2nd in 1:50.82; 200 free: 1. Jackson Sitton 1:55.30, 2. Adam Stautzenbach 2:09.34; 200 IM: 1. Paul Warnagiris 2:06.28; 100 fly: 2. Andrew Thompson 57.98; 100 free: 2. Colin Staneart 55.82; 500 free: 2. Andrew Thompson 5:28.81; 200 free relay: 2nd in 1:36.69; 100 back: 2. Brenden Cassidy 1:08.16; 100 breast: 1. Warnagiris 1:05.27; 400 free relay: 2nd in 3:44.34.
Millbrook leaders: 50 free: 2. Aidan Post 25.19; 500 free: 1. Post 5:21.32; 100 back: 1. Tim McCarthy 1:02.65.
Handley goes 1-1 in meet
MANASSAS PARK — Handley defeated Central 71-52 and lost to Manassas Park 93-60 in dual meet action on Saturday at the Manassas Park Community Center. Manassas Park beat Central 103-43 in the other dual.
Handley winners: 200-yard IM: Henry Fowler 2:14.97; 50 free: Ryan Stickley 25.71; 500 free: Fowler 5:20.21; 200 free relay: Fowler, Stickley, Chris Stearns, Jona Arslan, 1:50.64; 100 back: Stickley 1:13.87.
BOYS’ INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Wood boys 10th at Dickinson
CARLISLE, Pa. — James Wood placed 10th out 36 teams with 18.5 points at the Dickinson College High School Invitational on Saturday. South Hagerstown (Md.) won with 91 points and State College (Pa.) was second with 76.
James Wood leaders: 55 meters: 1. William Crowder 6.53; Long jump: 7. Logan Owens 19-9; High jump: 3. (tie) Blake Sandy 5-4; 4x200: 3rd in 1:38.15.
Johnson excels at Commonwealth Games
LYNCHBURG — Millbrook sophomore Carter Johnson placed 12th in the 3,200 (10:21.34) and 15th in the 1,600 (4:49.18) at the 44-school Commonwealth Games on Saturday at Lynchburg University. No team scores were kept.
Handley’s Newman takes second in shot put at Holiday Classic
LYNCHBURG — Handley senior Quinton Newman placed second in the shot put with a mark of 45 feet, 5.5 inches at the 73-school Holiday Classic at Liberty University on Friday. No team scores were kept.
Handley leaders: High jump: 3. Isaiah Lowry 6-0; Pole vault: 3. William McKay 13-6; 4x200: 4th in 1:35.41; 1,600: 6. Bennett Cupps 4:36.43; 55: 7. Miles Ashe 1:35.41.
Sherando leaders: 55 hurdles: 3. Eldon Agard 8.12; Shot put: 3. Connor Madagan 45-4; 8. William Fletcher 44-4.5.
GIRLS’ INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Wood girls 18th at Dickinson
CARLISLE, Pa. — James Wood placed 18th out 32 teams with 10 points at the Dickinson College High School Invitational on Saturday. Seneca Valley (Md.) won with 82 points and State College (Pa.) was second with 58.5.
James Wood leaders: 4x400: 5th in 4:36.24; 3. (tie) Brooke Sandy 4-10; 4x200: 8th in 1:58.31.
Millbrook’s Murphy stars at Commonwealth Games
LYNCHBURG — Millbrook freshman Madison Murphy placed second in the 3,200 (11:42.94) and third in the 1,600 (5:22.18) at the 44-school Commonwealth Games on Saturday at Lynchburg University.
Millbrook leaders: 1,600: 6. Lina Guerrero 5:30.22; 3,200: 3. Guerrero 11:42.98. 9. Becca Edlich 12:23.80.
Handley’s McConnell takes fourth in shot put at Holiday Classic
LYNCHBURG — Handley’s Ashlea McConnell placed fourth in the shot put with a mark of 32 feet, 8 inches to lead local athletes at the Holiday Classic at Liberty University on Friday.
Handley leaders: 4x400: 5th in 4:30.86; Pole vault: 6. Mary McKay 9-6.
Sherando leaders: 4x400: 6th in 4:31.25; 1,000: 7. Molly Robinson 3:22.59; 1,600: 7. Eva Winston 5:37.69.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Four SU players, Dang make All-State team
HARRISONBURG — Senior Nate Hill headlines a group of four Shenandoah University football players who earned All-State honors in selections announced Friday by the Virginia State Sports Information Directors Association. Bridgewater College senior safety and Clarke County graduate Matt Dang made the second team.
Hill, the Hornets free safety, was selected to the first team with classmates Casey Stewart (wide receiver) and Daniel Small (offensive lineman). Sophomore defensive lineman Jordan Rice was picked to the second team.
Hill, the Hornets all-time interceptions leader with 18, tied for the Division III lead in the regular season with seven interceptions and was second at Shenandoah with 62 total tackles.
Stewart had 70 receptions for 1,191 yards and 13 touchdowns. He led the league in receiving yards and was second in TDs.
Small, a three-year starter, anchored the Hornets offensive line from his right tackle position and helped SU rank second in the ODAC with 439 yards per game along with 33.6 points per outing. He earned AFCA second team All-America honors earlier this month.
Rice, a sophomore, made the most of his first season as a starter by posting 17 solo and 17 assisted tackles from his defensive end position. He led SU with 4.5 sacks for 30 yards and had 10 tackles for a total of 43 yards of loss.
Dang totaled 33 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, one sack, one interception, two fumble recoveries, five pass breakups and three blocked kicks.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Four SU players make All-State team
FERRUM — The Shenandoah University field hockey team had four student-athletes earn All-State honors in selections announced Friday afternoon by the Virginia State Sports Information Directors Association.
Senior Taylor Hayes, junior Isabella Morande and sophomore Kelsey Jones were all named to the first team and senior Megan Stevens was selected to the second team.
The three first team honorees ties Christopher Newport for tops in the state.
