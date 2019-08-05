WARRENTON — Kettle Run captured the first Class 4 Northwestern District mini tournament with a four-player score of 319 on Monday at Fauquier Springs Country Club.
Fauquier was second with a 332 and James Wood led the local teams in the eight-team tournament with a 349. Kettle Run's Reece Massei took first with a 73 to win by one shot. Sherando's Parker Gregg led all local golfers with a 79 and tied for fourth overall.
Other team scores — 4. Handley 354, T-5. Sherando, Liberty 392; 7. Millbrook 405, 8. Culpeper County 457.
Individual scores — James Wood: Jackson Lynch 82, Drew Johnson 87, Ethan Russell 90, Evan Peterman 90; Handley: Cody Williams 83; Jack Thome 90; Brennan Smith 90; Braxton Duvall 91; Sherando: Parker Gregg 79, Ian Adams 100, Calvin Bowser 108, Peyton Vaught 110; Millbrook: Nick Gressley 94, Tyler McGuire 96, Austin Allamong 104, David Allamong 111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.