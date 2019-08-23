WINCHESTER — Tickets for James Wood’s season-opening home football game on Friday against Sherando will go on sale starting Wednesday at James Wood High School.
A large crowd is expected for the contest — which will kick off at 7:05 p.m. — because a field-naming ceremony for former James Wood and Sherando football coach Walter Barr will take place before the game at 6:40 p.m. The Colonels’ playing surface will be named “Walter Barr Field at Jerry Kelican Stadium.”
Advance tickets for the game can be purchased both Wednesday and Thursday at James Wood’s main office. Ticket booths will open at 5:15 p.m. on the day of the game. The ticket price is $5 and exact change is recommended.
In addition, yearly passes may be purchased in advance in the main or athletics office or at the ticket booth on game night.
FIELD HOCKEY
SU picked second in ODAC preseason poll
FOREST — Shenandoah University is the preseason No. 2 pick of the ODAC field hockey coaches in poll results released Friday afternoon by the league office.
The pick is an all-time high for SU. The 2016 ODAC champions had never been selected higher than third in the conference poll. SU was undefeated at home last season on its way to an ODAC championship game appearance.
The reigning ODAC champions, the University of Lynchburg, is the preseason No. 1 after collecting a perfect 64 points on eight first-place votes. Voting was done on an 8-1 basis with coaches unable to vote for their own teams in the poll.
Lynchburg was 11 points ahead of Shenandoah (53). Washington & Lee was third with 48 points. The Generals received Lynchburg’s first-place vote. Roanoke and Randolph-Macon round out the top-5 teams.
The Hornets return two VaSID All-State and All-ODAC selections in senior Taylor Hayes and sophomore Kelsey Jones. Jones was the 2018 VaSID and ODAC Rookie of the Year.
SU opens the season on Friday at Gettysburg College. Their home opener is on Sept. 1 against Washington and Jefferson College.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
SU to hold Kick-off reception Monday
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University director of intercollegiate athletics Bridget Lyons announced Friday that the department will hold its annual Kick-off reception on Monday at Piccadilly’s Public House.
Open to all Hornet Club members, season ticket holders, and interested fans, the reception begins at 6:30 p.m. in the second floor banquet room at Piccadilly’s.
Following a social hour, head football coach Scott Yoder, as well as fellow fall coaches Andy Marrocco (cross country), Elizabeth Pike (women’s soccer), Ashley Smeltzer-Kraft (field hockey) and Kent Clayberg (volleyball), will speak about their upcoming seasons and do brief question-and-answer sessions.
Lyons will represent and speak for head men’s soccer coach Zack MacDougall as his Hornets are hosting a preseason scrimmage during the reception period.
Interested guests should contact Donna Cates at dcates@su.edu or call 540-665-4566 to confirm their attendance at the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.