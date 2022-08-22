WARRENTON — Brayden Rockwell shot a 1-under-par 36 on the front nine of Fauquier Springs Country Club to lead the James Wood golf team to a 155-191 Class 4 Northwestern District win over Liberty on Monday.
Other James Wood scorers: Braeden Crawford 37, Drake Reese, Laney Stiles 41 each.
Volleyball: Handley 3, Skyline 2
WINCHESTER — Handley opened its season by defeating Skyline 25-15, 25-19, 22-25, 22-25, 15-9.
Handley leaders: Lindsay Pifer 19 kills, 19 digs, 15 assists; Maria Brink 18 assists, 5 digs, 3 aces; Alexa Gluszak 6 kills, 6 aces, 6 digs; Yoana Katrandzhiyska 8 digs, 3 aces; Marisa Onzura 4 aces.
Jackson wins Mid-Atlantic Modified race at Speedway
WINCHESTER — Keith Jackson won the 25-lap Mid-Atlantic Modified race to highlight action on Saturday at Winchester Speedway.
Jackson took the early lead and pulled away from outside pole sitter Cody Williams. Cautions came out several times during the race, but Jackson handled them well enough to earn the win. Michael Altobelli finished second and he was followed by Cody Williams, Justin Cullum and Chris Arnold.
In the Penn Mar Vintage club race, Gene Wrightstone outdueled John Marks for the win.
In the crate late model division, front row starters Kyle Hardy and Keith Walls raced side by side for the lead for the first lap. Hardy charged hard into turn one on lap two and performed a slider to take the lead. By lap five Hardy would have a full-straightaway lead over Logan Roberson.
Hardy’s lead would quickly disappear as the caution flag flew for Branson Woodward, but Hardy would continuously pull away into the lead on restarts, with the final one coming on lap 18. Hardy would go on to win the 20-lap event. Roberson was second and he was followed by Daniel Brown Jr., Keith Walls and Travis Campbell.
In the 35th annual Lee Stultz Memorial for the super late models, pole sitter Justin Weaver jumped out to the early lead over outside pole sitter Mike Franklin. By lap four Weaver had a three-quarter straightaway lead over Kyle Hardy. The final caution flag of the event came out on lap 22, and Weaver pulled away from the field on the restart.
Weaver would cross the finish line first, but during the post-race tech he was disqualified. Hardy was named the winner and was followed by Mike Franklin, Roy Deese Jr, Tyler Emory and Dan Stone.
The final feature of the night would be for the Winchester UCAR and SCDRA divisions. Robbie Carroll powered out to a big lead over the field and took the SCDRA win. He was followed by Ricky Weaver Jr., Jeff Foster, Matt Chronister and Shawn Payne. Larry Lamb took the Winchester UCARs win.
