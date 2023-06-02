LEESBURG — The James Wood softball team scored three runs with two outs in the third inning to take a lead it would not relinquish in a 5-3 win over Tuscarora in the Region 4C championship game on Friday.
Both the Colonels (22-2) — who won their first-ever regional title — and Huskies advance to Tuesday's Class 4 state quarterfinals. James Wood will host Region 4D runner-up Halifax County.
With two outs in the third inning, James Wood trailed 2-0 and had Brynnen Williams on third, who had walked, stolen second, and moved to third on a passed ball.
Izzy McKee (3 for 4 with two RBIs) grounded a single to left to make it 2-1, Sydney Orndorff doubled to left to tie it, then Aliza Judd doubled to left to make it 3-2.
McKee drove in another run in the fifth with a single to make it 4-2, and Skyla Compton homered in the sixth to make it 5-3.
Ellie Johnson then entered the game in relief in the bottom of the sixth inning and she allowed only one hit in two shutout innings, striking out one batter. That single was erased by a double play in the seventh. Tuscarora's Audrey Stelle then reached on an error but was caught trying to steal second to end the game.
Other James Wood leaders: Jenna Shull WP, 5 innings, 3 runs (all earned), 4 hits, 6 walks, 4 strikeouts; Sadie Kittoe 2-4; Cadence Rieg 1-4, run.
Boys' soccer: Clarke County 7, Strasburg 1
BERRYVILLE — Top-seeded Clarke County won its third straight Region 2B title with a win over No. 3 Strasburg on Friday in the championship game.
The Eagles (22-0) will host Arcadia at 5 p.m. on Tuesday in the Class 2 state quarterfinals. Strasburg also advances to the state tournament.
Clarke County leaders: Chris LeBlanc 3 goals, 1 assist; Leo Morris 1 goal, 3 assists; Emmet Morris, Cal Beckett, Burns Beckett 1 goal each; Ben Fulmer 1 assist.
Girls' soccer: Clarke County 7, Central 0
BERRYVILLE — Madison Toone scored four goals to lead top-seeded Clarke County to a win over No. 3 Central in the Region 2B championship game on Friday.
Kelsey Elrod had two goals and Summer Toone had one for the Eagles (21-0), who will host Poquoson at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in a rematch of last year's Class 2 state quarterfinals. The Islanders won that contest 2-1.
Track & field: Handley's Akanbi takes second in high jump
LYNCHBURG — Handley sophomore Hassan Akanbi placed second in the boys' high jump to lead local performances on Friday on the first day of the Class 4 state track & field meet at Liberty University.
Akanbi and Sherando sophomore Noah Harris each cleared 6 feet, 3 inches, but Akanbi needed only two attempts to clear that height while Harris needed three, so Harris placed third. Both earned All-State honors for placing in the top eight. Fauquier's Wyatt Shaw won with a mark of 6 feet, 8.5 inches.
In the girls' meet, the James Wood 4x800-meter team of senior Lillian Lovelace, freshman Lauren Thompson, sophomore Ruby Ostrander and senior Quetzali Angel-Perez placed eighth in 9:56.98.
Three girls competed in preliminary action on Friday and advanced to Saturday's finals. Handley senior Elizabeth Imoh had the No. 2 time in the 100 hurdles (14.90). Sophomores Emeryce Worrell of Handley and Jada Arrington of Millbrook each qualified in the 100 and 200. Worrell had the No. 3 time in the 100 (12.47) and 200 (25.27). Arrington had the No. 6 time in the 100 (12.39) and No. 5 time in the 200 (25.46).
The only completed events thus far are the 4x800 for both boys and girls, the shot put, triple jump and high jump for boys, and the discus, triple jump and pole vault for girls.
Other top performances from Friday:
Sherando boys: Micah Carlson, high jump, 11th, 5-11.
Millbrook boys: 4x800 (Elijah McGee, Trevor Lloyd, Travis Hambrick, Nicholas Hayden), 9th, 8:22.72.
Sherando girls: 4x800 (Eva Winston, Ryleigh Combs, Emma Ahrens, Gracie Defibaugh), 12th, 10:09.23.
Clarke boys' 4x800 team takes 8th in Class 2
HARRISONBURG — The Clarke County boys' 4x800 team placed eighth to earn All-State honors on Friday, the first of two days of the Class 2 state track & field meet at James Madison University.
The Eagles team of sophomore Jacob Kitner, junior Matthew Stroot, sophomore Aidan Kreen and sophomore Jackson Ellis recorded a time of 8:49.92.
In the girls' meet, Bailey Beard had the third-fastest 200 qualifying time (26.16) and will compete in Saturday's finals.
The only completed events thus far are the 4x800 for both boys and girls, the shot put, triple jump and high jump for boys, and the discus, triple jump and pole vault for girls.
Other top Clarke County girls' performances: 4x800 (Abigail Cochran, Elena Stroot, Mia Wolf, Saniyah Caldwell), 9th, 11:18.34; Kaylah Danjczek, 100 hurdles, 10th, 17.54.
Boys' tennis: Bruton 5, Clarke County 0
WILLIAMSBURG — Clarke County's season came to an end with a 5-0 loss to Bruton in the Class 2 state quarterfinals on Friday.
The Eagles finished with a record of 11-6.
College baseball: SU's Horning, Martin honored again
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Shenandoah University's senior outfielder Gavin Horning (First Team) and junior designated hitter Colby Martin (Third Team) each earned American Baseball Coaches Association All-America honors in selections announced Thursday.
Both were named All-America earlier this week by D3baseball.com and were previously named All-Region and All-ODAC.
Horning was the SU triple crown winner this season, leading the Hornets with a .409 average, driving in 60 runs and hitting seven home runs. He also had a team-high 79 hits in 193 at-bats.
Martin hit .390 on the year with 23 extra-base hits and 50 RBIs in his 195 at-bats. He led the ODAC with 34 stolen bases in 37 attempts.
Horning and Martin make it 11 players in program history to earn ABCA All-America accolades. Horning, along with Martin, are two of four players in program history to earn First Team honors. Martin was a First Team pick in 2021, Greg Van Sickler (class of 2011) earned it in 2009, 2010, and 2011, and Kevin Brashears (class of 2011) was selected in 2010.
VBL: Cannons 9, Royals 7
PURCELVILLE — Purcellville took an 8-0 lead after four innings and held on for a Valley Baseball League win over Winchester on Friday.
Joseph Eichelberger belted a three-run homer in the first inning and a grand slam in the second inning for the Cannons (2-0).
Tyler Cox had three hits for the Royals (1-1), who scored three runs in the top of the fifth and four in the sixth. Joshua Hogue and Jancarlos Colon added two hits for Winchester, which scored four unearned runs.
