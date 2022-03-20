STEPHENS CITY — The James Wood boys’ and girls’ track & field teams were each victorious in Saturday’s City-County meet on Saturday at Sherando High School.
In the boys’ meet, the Colonels scored 72 points to beat Handley (67.5), Sherando (65.5) and Millbrook (33). The James Wood girls scored 102 points to beat Sherando (63), Millbrook (38) and Handley (23).
Individually, Handley senior Stephen Daley led the way, capturing the discus (128 feet, 5 inches), the shot put (48-3) and the 100 meters (11.46 seconds). Others who won multiple events in the boys’ meet were James Wood’s Brendan Cassidy (high jump, 5-10; 110 hurdles, 15.89) and Millbrook’s Landon Baker (400, 51.84; 200, 22.99).
The girls’ meet had three people win two individual events — Sherando’s Ella Carlson (discus, 132-8; shot put, 35-7) and Victoria Corbit (long jump 16-0; triple jump, 31-6.5) and Millbrook freshman Jada Arrington (100, 12.98; 200, 27.03).
Other leaders:
James Wood boys: Ryan Babington, 1st, triple jump, 37-9; 4x800 (Landon Burdock, Liam McDonald, Ethan Pratt-Perez, Nathaniel Woshner), 1st, 8:45.15; Andrew Link, 1st, 300 hurdles, 42.64, 2nd, 110 hurdles, 15.90; Eli Clark, 1st, 800, 2:14.82; 4x400 (William Andrews, Karim Cisse, Logan McKay, Cassidy), 1st, 3:41.53; Nolan Cornwell, 2nd, triple jump, 35-9; Cassidy, 2nd, 400, 52.12; Logan McKay, 2nd, 300 hurdles, 44.90.
Handley boys: Hassan Akanbi, 1st, long jump, 20-2, 2nd, high jump, 5-8; 4x100 (Aaron Lee, Akanbi, Deonte Trammel, LJ Williams), 1st, 44.50; Pierce Francis, 1st, 1,600, 4:58.14; William Pardue, 1st, 3,200, 10:06.88; Jacob Duffy, 2nd, 100, 11.82; Ryan Stickley, 2nd, 3,200, 10:48.83.
Sherando boys: Micah Carlson, 2nd, long jump, 19-6.5; Brett Shockey, 2nd, discus, 121-1; Ethan Gonzalez, 2nd, shot put, 40-1; 4x800, 2nd, 8:59.34; Justin Dante, 2nd, 1,600, 5:23.96.
Millbrook boys: Trevor Lloyd, 2nd, 800, 2:16.06; Brian Washington, 2nd, 200, 24.41.
James Wood girls: 4x800 (Lauren Beatty, Izzy Newman, Ruby Ostrander, Quetzali Angel-Perez), 1st, 10:22.10; 4x100 (Jocelyn Hempel, Olivia Boyce, Macey Payne, Alana Bradford), 1st, 52.27; Ella Kiesewalter, 1st, 400, 1:05.13; Lillian Lovelace, 1st, 300 hurdles, 53.37, 2nd, 100 hurdles, 18.63; 4x400 (Kiesewalter, Hempel, Lovelace, Angel-Perez), 1st 4:24.82; Boyce, 2nd, long jump, 15-2.5, 2nd, 100, 13.44; Hempel, 2nd, triple jump, 31-5.5; Aubrey Grove, 2nd, discus, 90-6; Jocelyn Kluge, 2nd, 1,600, 5:49.27; Rebecca Logan, 2nd, 300 hurdles, 1:00.20; Payne, 2nd, 200, 28.89.
Sherando girls: Eva Winston, 1st, 1,600, 5:40.36; Julianna Duke, 1st, 800, 2:40.71; Addy Wallin, 1st, 3,200, 13:57.38; 4x800, 2nd, 10:48.28.
Millbrook girls: Kaylin Upson, 1st, 100 hurdles, 17.81; Jillian Taylor, 2nd, shot put, 31-6; Angela Dojcak, 2nd, 800, 2:47.43; Caroline McCurry, 2nd, 3,200, 14:35.90.
Handley girls: Zynah Johnson, 1st, high jump, 4-8; Sullivan Morefield, 2nd, high jump, 4-6; Madison Hobson, 2nd, 400, 1:05.37.
Baseball: Sherando 16, Turner Ashby 13
BRIDGEWATER — Sherando built an 11-4 lead after four innings, then finished off the win after Turner Ashby scored six runs in the sixth to make it 15-13 in non-district action on Saturday.
The Warriors (2-0) had 13 hits.
Sherando leaders: Zach Symons 3-4 hits, double, 4 runs, RBI; Terrell Roberts 2-4, 2 doubles, 2 runs, RBI; Tyler Strosnider 2-5, 3 runs; Dylan Frazier 2-4, 2 RBIs; Tyler Campbell, Cole Orr, Donovyn Willis 2 RBI each.
Sherando 2, Loudoun County 1
STEPHENS CITY — Cole Orr pitched a complete-game five-hitter to lead Sherando to a season-opening win over Loudoun County in non-district action on Friday. Orr did not allow a walk and struck out six batters.
Other Sherando leaders: Trey Williams 2 hits, 1 run; Terrell Roberts 1 hit, 1 RBI.
Millbrook 11, Warren County 1 (6)
WINCHESTER — Millbrook defeated Warren County in non-district action on Friday. The Pioneers (2-0) had eight hits, eight walks and Warren County committed four errors.
Millbrook leaders: Aiden Henry 4 innings, 1 unearned run, 3 hits, 1 walk, 9 strikeouts; William 2-3, double, 2 RBI; Nate Brookshire 2-3, 2 runs; Jerrod Jenkins 1-3, triple, three RBIs, 2 runs; Carl Keenan 1-2, 2 runs, inside-the-park HR; Chase Ford 1-2, double, 2 runs.
James Wood 9, Skyline 8
FRONT ROYAL — Down 8-6 with two outs and no one on base, James Wood scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning, then held on in the bottom of the seventh to defeat non-district foe Skyline in the Colonels’ season opener at Bing Crosby Stadium.
With two outs in the seventh, Kemper Omps walked, Bodie Pullen doubled, Brody Bower singled to make it 8-7, then Colin McGuire doubled to put James Wood up 9-8.
In the bottom of the seventh, Cam Morris led off with a triple, but Nick Bell (1-0) struck out the next three batters swinging.
James Wood leaders: Pullen 3-5, 2 runs; McGuire 3-5, two doubles, 2 RBIs; Bell 2-4, home run, two doubles, two RBIs at the plate, 2 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 5 strikeouts; Bower 2-4, two runs, RBI, stolen base; Jacob Roy 2-5, RBI; Daniel Franchesi 1.2 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts.
Softball: Clarke County 4, James Wood 1 (5 inn.)
BERRYVILLE — In it season opener, Clarke County scored twice in the first inning for a 2-0 lead, then tacked on two more in the fifth inning to complete the scoring in a non-district victory over James Wood (0-2) that was shortened to five innings due to darkness.
Leaders: Clarke County: Abby Peace (complete game, 1 earned run, 5 hits, 2 walks, 8 strikeouts in the circle; 1-2, run, walk); Anna Hornbaker 2-3, double, run; Ellie Taylor 1-2, 2 RBIs; Kacie Turner 1-2, run, walk; Madison Edwards 1-2, triple, walk. James Wood: Sadie Kittoe 2-3; Cadence Rieg 1-3, run; Sydney Orndorff 1-3, RBI.
Girls’ tennis: Clarke County 5, Skyline 4
FRONT ROYAL — Clarke County defeated Skyline for its first win of the season on Friday, capturing two of three doubles matches.
The Eagles (1-1) earned the deciding win at No. 1 doubles. Ryleigh Webster and Lillian Hayton led 8-7, 30-0 when Skyline retired due to injury.
Clarke County singles winners: No. 1 Webster 8-6; No. 3 Mary Simmons 8-2; No. 5 Kaylynn Chapman-Brown 8-5.
Other Clarke doubles winner: No. 3 Sarah Boudreau/Chapman-Brown 8-1.
Boys’ tennis: Central 5, James Wood 4
WINCHESTER — Central won two of three doubles matches in dropping James Wood to 1-1 on the season in non-district action on Friday.
James Wood singles winners: No. 1 Ryan Stevens 8-4; No. 5 Landen Keffer 8-5; No. 6 Jackson Robbins 8-1.
James Wood doubles winner: No. 1 Stevens/Zachery Harris 8-4.
Baseball: SU 6, Salisbury 4 (15)
SALISBURY, Md. —Shenandoah University outlasted No. 8 Salisbury University 6-4 in 15 innings on Sunday.
After the Hornets (15-5) scored once in the fifth, the contest remained tied at 4-4 until the 15th. Pearce Bucher led off with a double. The Gulls (12-7) threw away Kyle Lisa’s grounder allowing Bucher to score and Haden Madagan plated Lisa with a single.
Matt House pitched the 15th for his seventh save after Lisa (1-0) tossed four scoreless innings of relief to get the win. Prior to Lisa taking the mound, Mike Verzaleno allowed one run and five hits, while striking out seven over eight innings of relief.
Kooper Anderson, Henry Delavergne, Sam Horn and Bucher each had two hits for SU.
On Saturday, the Hornets built a 10-0 lead after five innings and held on to beat Alfred State 11-9.
Horn belted a two-run homer and Frankie Ritter added a two-run double to pace the SU offense. Both Horn and Ritter each had two hits and drove in three runs in the contest. Ryan Clawson had four of the Hornets’ 14 hits.
Women’s lacrosse: SU 12, Widener 10
CHESTER, Pa. — Shenandoah outscored Widener 4-0 in the final period to complete a rally on Saturday.
With the Hornets trailing 10-8, Natalie Nichols scored twice to start the final period. Ainsley Buckner’s goal was the game-winner and Reilly Cisar added an insurance goal with 1:05 left.
Nichols led the Hornets (5-2) with four goals, while Cisar added three. Kathleen Donovan notched two goals, while Emma Stiffler recorded a goal and three assists. Keeper Ashley MacFarlance had 10 saves.
Men’s lacrosse: SU 15, Guilford 7
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University rolled to a 10-3 halftime lead and cruised to an ODAC romp against Guilford on Saturday.
Chris Baker had four goals and two assists to lead the Hornets (6-2, 2-0). Tyler Held notched a hat trick while Zachary Heiderman added two goals. Keeper Mark Isabelle had 15 saves.
Track & Field: Crowder, Sandy shine
LEXINGTON — Former James Wood High School standouts William Crowder and Brooke Sandy each won an event to lead Shenandoah University at the Washington & Lee Track & Field Carnival, which concluded on Saturday.
Crowder captured the men’s 100-meter dash in 10.67 seconds. Sandy cleared 1.60 meters (5 feet, 3 inches) to win the women’s high jump.
SU had three other winners in the event. Wyatt Schannauer’s toss of 14.27 meters (46 feet, 10 inches) broke the SU outdoor shot put record in topping a field of 29 throwers. Katya Hoover captured the women’s javelin with a throw of 32.31 meters (106 feet). Tucker Kindig took the men’s hammer with a toss of 51.36 meters (168 feet, 6 inches).
Softball: SU has rough weekend
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University went 0-4 in a pair of doubleheaders over the weekend after falling 2-1 and 4-3 against Gettysburg on Sunday at Rotary Field.
In the opener, Lauren O’Leary had a pair of RBI singles for the Bullets (9-3). Taylor Glover drove in the Hornets’ run in the fifth to make it 2-1
Gettysburg rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the second game. Carlie Goldstein’s two-run single in the fifth was the difference. SU had taken a 3-1 lead on a pair of bases-loaded walks and Savannah Thorne’s RBI single.
On Saturday, SU fell in a doubleheader at Averett, losing 8-0 in six innings and 5-1. In the opener, Hannah Maltos had two of SU’s five hits.
Arlene Miller’s RBI single pulled SU to within 2-1, but Averett (5-5) scored three in the sixth to take control of Game 2.
