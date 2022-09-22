WINCHESTER — The James Wood volleyball team defeated Handley 3-0 (25-9, 25-19, 25-16) on Thursday in a Class 4 Northwestern District match at the Judges' Maddex-Omps Gymnasium. 

The Colonels improved to 9-0 (5-0 district) while the Judges fell to 4-7, 0-5. 

James Wood leaders: Hannah McCullough 13 assists, 7 digs, 6 aces; Kennedy Spaid 11 kills; Melia Burch, Ella Kelchner 4 kills each; Lexi Taylor 6 aces. 

Clarke County 3, Madison County 1

BERRYVILLE — Clarke County defeated Madison County in a Bull Run District match on Thursday 28-26, 25-19, 19-25, 25-17.

The Eagles are 6-4 (5-2 Bull Run).

Clarke County leaders: Karly Erickson 5 aces; Marlee Backover 32 assists; Anna Spencer 15 kills; Bailey Mayo 11 kills; Gracie Brown, Keira Rohrbach 5 blocks each; Natalia Rodriguez Gonzalez 24 digs.

— Compiled by Robert Niedzwiecki

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.