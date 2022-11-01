ASHBURN — The James Wood volleyball team clinched its first state tournament berth since 2019 with a 3-1 (25-27, 25-22, 25-13, 25-15) victory over Rock Ridge in the Region 4C semifinals on Tuesday night.
The Colonels improved to 22-1 in the battle between two district regular-season champions. The Phoenix of the Dulles District are 18-5.
James Wood will host Dulles District tournament champion Dominion (18-6) at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the Region 4C championship match. The Titans beat Millbrook 3-2 in Tuesday's other semifinal.
James Wood leaders: Brenna Corbin 17 kills, 17 digs; Kennedy Spaid, Ashlynn Spence 9 kills each; Carsyn Vincent 27 digs, 5 aces; Paige Ahakuelo 21 assists.
Clarke County 3, Madison County 1
BERRYVILLE — Second-seeded Clarke County defeated No. 7 Madison County for the fourth time in four meetings 25-21, 25-23, 20-25, 25-23 on Tuesday in the Region 2B quarterfinals.
The Eagles (15-9) will host No. 6 Luray (15-8), a 3-1 winner over No. 3 Buckingham County on Tuesday, at 6 p.m. in Thursday's semifinals. The winner will advance to the Region 2B final on Nov. 8 and earn a Class 2 state tournament berth.
Madison County is 11-11.
The Bulldogs are the only team in the nine-school Bull Run District that Clarke County has not defeated this year. Luray won 3-0 on Sept. 20 and 3-1 on Oct. 17.
Clarke County leaders: Allie Lynch 28 assists, 3 aces; Anna Spencer 16 kills; Natalia Rodriguez Gonzalez 28 digs; Keira Rohrbach 3 blocks; Karly Erickson 3 aces.
College football: SU's Wilder earns national honor
Shenandoah University junior cornerback Keyshawn Wilder received another accolade on Tuesday with his selection to the D3football.com Team of the Week.
Wilder, who was named as the ODAC Defensive Player of the Week on Sunday, becomes the 39th Shenandoah University football player in history to earn ToW honors after picking off four passes, making four tackles, and blocking a field goal attempt in the Hornets’ 45-0 ODAC victory at Averett Saturday afternoon.
The four interceptions ties both Shenandoah and ODAC records. Dionte Beatty did it for SU on Sept. 16, 2006 in a 20-10 win at Waynesburg. Four interceptions has now happened six times in ODAC play with the last prior to Wilder’s afternoon coming in 2006 before SU joined the ODAC.
Wilder is the first SU player to earn ToW honors this season. Both Ben Burgan and Mason Caldwell were selected in 2021.
SU (6-2, 3-2 ODAC) completes its regular season home slate on Saturday with a 1 p.m. ODAC contest against Hampden-Sydney (5-3, 4-1).
Women's soccer: SU tops Bridgewater on PKs
BRIDGEWATER — Eighth-seeded Shenandoah University beat No. 1 Bridgewater 5-4 in a penalty-kick shootout in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference quarterfinals on Tuesday after the game was tied 1-1 after 90 minutes of regulation and 20 minutes of overtime.
The Hornets (11-6-3) — who lost to the Eagles (13-4-1) 7-1 just six days earlier in the regular season — will travel to No. 4 Lynchburg for a 3:30 p.m. semifinal on Friday. Lynchburg beat No. 5 Randolph-Macon 3-0 on Tuesday.
Each team converted each of their first four PKs. Then Hornets goalkeeper Kira Ketelhut, who was inserted for the shootout, came up with a diving save on the Eagles' Kaia Richardson. SU senior Kristina Skulte followed by slipping her shot past BC keeper Megan Byle for the game-winner.
Chandler Gallant, Jordan Haack, Elizabeth McGee and Sarah Crusse made the first four PKs for SU.
The Hornets played the final two minutes of regulation and all 20 minutes of overtime down a player after one of their players received their second yellow card of the contest. SU fought off three BC shots and two corners in overtime.
The two teams split 14 shots on goal while Bridgewater had an 8-1 advantage in corners.
After Bridgewater opened the scoring in the 44th minute, McGee tied the game in the 74th minute on a right-footed shot just outside the 18-yard box past BC keeper Carlee Gaboury.
Hornets goalkeeper Karissa Dominick made six saves in the 110 minutes of field play.
College field hockey: SU 3, Randolph-Macon 1
WINCHESTER — Third-seeded Shenandoah University defeated No. 6 Randolph-Macon by rallying from a 1-0 halftime deficit in the first round of the ODAC Tournament on Tuesday.
Ranked 18th nationally, the Hornets (17-2) — who tied the 2019 team for the most single-season wins in program history — will play at No. 2 seed and No. 19 in Division III Lynchburg in Thursday's semifinals at 5 p.m.
Tori Mumm lobbed a ball to the top left of the net on a penalty corner for R-MC (7-12). Catherine Magill got the assist.
For SU, Madison Short delivered a pass to Kelsey Jones, who rocketed a shot for the game-tying goal seven minutes into the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Cassidy Morrison scored the game-winning goal on a Claudia Lenahan assist with 10 minutes remaining. Morrison scored again on a cross crease pass from Mairead McKibbin with just 22 seconds remaining.
SU outshot the Yellow Jackets 32-8, holding R-MC to four shots in each half. Kelsey Seiler had 17 saves for R-MC. Taylor Swann stopped four shots for SU.
Boston College adds Walsh to basketball staff
Winchester native Adam Walsh has been hired by Boston College to be the director of basketball operations for the men’s program.
A 1997 James Wood graduate, Walsh spent the previous five seasons as Shenandoah University’s head basketball coach.
Prior to his time at SU, Walsh was the head coach at Centenary College in Louisiana for seven years. Walsh earned the 2014 Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Coach of the Year award and led the Gents to the 2015 SCAC regular season title.
Walsh began his basketball career as a manager at High Point and served as a graduate manager at Campbell. He also served as an assistant at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and in the junior college ranks at Barton College, Odessa College and Paris Junior College.
“We are really excited to have Adam on staff,” said Eagles head coach Earl Grant in a news release. “To have someone with 12 years of head coaching experience, who has been in the profession for 25 years, is a huge benefit to our program. He is the consummate professional and is loyal, hard-working, and very detail-oriented. I am looking forward to him coming into this role and making an impact with his diverse skill sets.”
