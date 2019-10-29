WINCHESTER — Top-seeded James Wood swept No. 4 Kettle Run by the scores of 25-7, 25-15, 25-8 on Thursday in the Class 4 Northwestern District volleyball semifinals.
The Colonels (21-3) will host Millbrook (20-2) in Thursday's Class 4 Northwestern District championship match. Both teams will advance to next week's Region 4C tournament. The Colonels swept their two regular-season matches with the Pioneers.
James Wood leaders: Kristyna Van Sickler 12 kills, 4 aces, 7 digs; Lainie Putt 8 kills; Hanna Plasters 14 assists; Katey Matthews 13 assists, 4 digs; Olivia Biggs 4 blocks.
