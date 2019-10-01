CULPEPER — James Wood made short work of Culpeper on Tuesday as the Colonels remained unbeaten in Class 4 Northwestern District volleyball play with a 25-11, 25-15, 25-6 rout.
Katie Costin (6), Rebecca Lever (4) and Katey Matthews (4) combined for 14 aces for the Colonels (14-2, 9-0 district) against the Blue Devils (0-8 district).
James Wood leaders: Grace Frigaard 5 kills; Lainie Putt 5 kills; Caitlyn Shutts 6 digs; Kendall Funk 6 digs.
Millbrook 3, Liberty 0
BEALETON — Millbrook dropped only 20 points in defeating Liberty 25-3, 25-9, 25-8 in Class 4 Northwestern District volleyball action on Tuesday. The Pioneers are 12-1 overall and 7-1 in the district.
Millbrook leaders: Madelyn White 25 service points, 4 aces, 4 digs; Tori Johnson 12 kills, 6 digs; Jordan Weir 5 kills, 5 blocks.
Kettle Run 3, Handley 2
WINCHESTER — Handley dropped to 3-9 overall and 2-6 in the Class 4 Northwestern District with a loss to Kettle Run by the scores of 25-13, 23-25, 25-17, 22-25, 15-9 on Tuesday.
Handley leaders: Emilie Pifer 12 kills, 5 aces, 12 digs; Kyla Tigney &
Tuesday’s score: East Rockingham 3, Clarke County 0. The Eagles are 5-5, 2-4 Bull Run District.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Bahamonde named to D3football.com team
Clarke County graduate and Ithaca College freshman Nick Bahamonde has been selected to D3football.com’s Team of the Week for games ending on Sept. 28.
Ithaca (3-0), which is now ranked 12th in the nation heading into this Saturday’s contest against St. Lawrence University, defeated St. John Fisher College on Saturday 38-35. Bahamonde converted all five extra-point attempts and booted a career-long 47-yard field goal to end the first half. The 47-yarder was the second-longest in program history and Bahamonde now owns two of the top six longest field goals at Ithaca. Bahamonde recorded three touchbacks in the game.
Through three games this season, Bahamonde has scored 27 points on 4 of 4 field goals and 15 of 16 extra points. He is also averaging 60.4 yards on kickoffs and has 11 touchbacks on 21 total kicks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.