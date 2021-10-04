WINCHESTER — The James Wood volleyball team beat Jefferson (W.Va.) 3-0 on Monday, winning by the scores of 25-7, 25-6, 25-13.
The Colonels are 10-4.
James Wood leaders: Katey Matthews 9 kills, 18 assists, 12 digs, 6 aces; Carsyn Vincent 22 digs, 3 aces; Lexi Taylor 8 kills, 7 digs; Melia Burch 8 kills, 6 digs.
Warren County 3, Clarke County 2
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County lost the final two sets and fell to Warren County 21-25, 25-22, 7-25, 25-17 and 15-9 in non-district action on Monday night.
The Eagles are 7-6.
Clarke County leaders: Bella Stem 12 kills, 7 aces; Abby Peace 11 kills; Bailey Mayo 10 kills; Kiera Rohrbach 4 blocks; Natalia Rodriguez 18 digs.
