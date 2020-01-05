HAGERSTOWN, Md. — The James Wood wrestling team placed second out of 17 teams at the two-day Hub Cup that was completed on Saturday at North Hagerstown High School.
James Wood scored 169.5 points, 14 fewer than the host Hubs (183.5).
James Wood leaders: 145 pounds: Matt Alderman, 1st (pinned Saint Paul’s Marshall Hammond by fall in 1:26 in finals); 152: Joey Vitola, 1st (pinned Red Lion’s Brock Holloway by fall in 3:03 in finals); 160: Sam Adkins, 1st (pinned Martinsburg’s Kurt Resch by fall in 3:42 in finals); 182: Paul Ebersole, 2nd (lost to Loudoun Valley’s Andrew Gingras 13-6 in finals); 106: Nathaniel Arce, 4th; 126: Aidan Barton, 4th.
Handley takes Silver bracket at Rock Ridge
ASHBURN — After going 2-1 on Friday, Handley was placed in the Silver bracket on Saturday and captured the bracket championship by winning all three of its matches at the Rock Ridge Duals.
On Saturday, the Judges defeated Gar-Field 57-24 in the quarterfinals, West Potomac 51-24 in semifinals and Richard Montgomery (Md.), 54-30 in the championship.
Handley leaders: 106: Cam Gordon, 6-0; 138: Simon Bishop, 6-0; 160: Hunter Thompson, 6-0; 182: Kingsley Menifee, 6-0; 285: Noah Johnson, 6-0; 195: Mack Morefield, 5-1; 170: Zevyn Dokes, 4-2; 145/152: Grayson Haines, 4-2; 145: Caleb Slack, 3-0 on Saturday.
BOYS’ SWIMMING
Millbrook goes 1-1 in meet
WINCHESTER — Millbrook defeated Handley 138-39 but lost to Heritage 176.5-79.5 in dual meet action on Saturday at Jim Barnett Park. Heritage beat Handley 196-30 in the other dual.
Millbrook individual leaders: 200-meter individual medley: 1. Ben Rayburn, 2:40.79; 400 freestyle: 1. Aidan Post, 4:41.92; 100 fly: 2. Rayburn, 1:11.47; 100 free: 2. Tim McCarthy 1:04.25; 100 backstroke: 2. McCarthy 1:14.38; 100 breaststroke: 2. Nathan Ready 1:04.39.
Handley individual leaders: 50 freestyle: 2. Chris Stearns, 28.45.
Sherando goes 2-0 in meet
WINCHESTER — Sherando defeated Millbrook 92-68 and Culpeper County 116-46 in Class 4 Northwestern District dual meet action on Friday at Jim Barnett Park. Millbrook beat Culpeper 91-57 in the other dual.
Sherando winners: 200-meter medley relay: Ben Jensen, Ryan Murphy, Joshua Bauer, Derrian Britt, 2:20.13; 200 IM: Peter Pham 2:24.86; 100 fly: Trevor Cram 1:09.30; 200 free relay: Dylan Cadd, Britt, Cram, Pham, 1:56.15; 100 back: Pham 1:08.88; 100 breast: Cram 1:18.03.
Millbrook winners: 50 free: Ben Rayburn 28.48; 100 free: Tim McCarthy, 1:03.51; 400 free: Aidan Post 4:49.64; 400 free relay: Rayburn, McCarthy, Ricardo Valentin Serpa, Post, 4:22.80.
James Wood goes 2-0 in meet
MANASSAS PARK — James Wood defeated Kettle Run 87-83 and Manassas Park 102-67 in Northwestern District dual meet action on Friday at the Manassas Park Community Center. Kettle Run beat Manassas Park 102-68 in the other dual.
James Wood winners: 500-yard freestyle: Jackson Sitton, 5:20.13; 200 medley relay: Colin Staneart, Trent Rakowski, Paul Warnagiris, Sitton, 1:38.22; 100 backstroke: Warnagiris 1:01.09.
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Pioneers go 1-1 in meet
WINCHESTER — Millbrook defeated Handley 132-110 but lost to Heritage 161-99 in dual meet action on Saturday at Jim Barnett Park. Heritage beat Handley 190-72 in the other dual.
Millbrook leaders: 200-meter freestyle: 1. Lyddie Esslinger 2:24.75, 2. Emma Shipp 2:49.85; 200 IM: 2. Avery Ours, 3:21.51; 50 free: 1. Olivia Webster, 30.10; 100 fly: 2. Webster, 1:14.94; 100 free: 1. Esslinger, 1:06.08; 400 free: 1. Avery Sigler, 5:55.19; 400 freestyle relay: 1. Webster, Shipp, Sigler, Esslinger 4:55.52.
Handley leaders: 100 free: 2. Sullivan Morefield, 1:15.10; 100 backstroke: 2. Morefield 1:26.93; 100 breaststroke: 2. Talley Sublett 1:45.50.
Warriors go 2-0 in meet
WINCHESTER — Sherando defeated Millbrook 126-41 and Culpeper County 137-27 in Class 4 Northwestern District dual meet action on Friday. The Pioneers beat Culpeper 111-41 in the other dual.
Sherando winners: 200-meter medley relay: Jordyn Jones, Addy Gannon, Taylor Smith, Lillian Twigg, 2:21.02; 200 free: Lexee Schellhammer 2:32.82; 200 IM: Emma De Jong 2:34.78; 50 free: Chelsey Jones 29.08; 100 fly: Lindley Armel 1:16.60; 400 free: Smith 5:03.00; 200 free relay: Natalee Tusing, Armel, Kyra Schultz, De Jong, 2:01.44; 100 back: De Jong 1:11.72; 100 breast: Schultz 1:26.89; 400 free relay: Smith, Armel, Schellhammer, Chelsey Jones, 4:29.66.
Millbrook winners: 100 free: Lyddie Esslinger 1:05.56.
Colonels go 2-0 in meet
MANASSAS PARK — James Wood defeated Kettle Run 88-82 and Manassas Park 131-33 in Northwestern District dual meet action on Friday. Kettle Run beat Manassas Park 132-34 in the other dual.
James Wood winners: 200-yard medley relay: Kimberly Warnagiris, Eleanor Armel, Paige Simko, Lauren Masters, 1:59.82; 50 free: Masters 25.84; 100 free: Paige Simko 57.43; 500 free: Masters 5:35.57; 200 medley relay: Leah Snapp, Warnagiris, Simko, Masters, 1:47.21; 100 back: Snapp 1:10.97; 100 breast: Warnagiris 1:11.19.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Clarke County 42, Luray 38
LURAY — Clarke County defeated Luray in Bull Run District action on Friday in a game that was tied at 19 at the half. The Eagles are 4-6 (2-2 Bull Run).
Clarke County leaders: Ellis Nei 12 points, 5 rebounds; Jacob Weddle 11 points, 5 rebounds; Volkan Ergen 11 points, 10 rebounds.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Shenandoah 71, Randolph 65
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University stormed back from an 18-point deficit to down visiting Randolph in ODAC action Saturday afternoon.
The Hornets (5-7, 2-1 ODAC) trailed 50-32 following a Tyren Hairston 3-pointer with 12:30 to play.
Sophomore Alex Horvath (14 points) began the rally with a 3-pointer of his own 14 seconds later, and SU scored 12 of the next 14 points of the game to cut the deficit to eight (52-44) with 10:08 remaining.
An 8-4 run for the Cats (5-8, 1-3) put the visitors up 60-48 at the 7:05 mark, but Shenandoah answered with a 15-0 run. A Jalen Hill (12 points, 12 rebounds) dunk finished the run and gave the Hornets a 63-60 lead with 3:08 left.
Randolph tied the game at 63 on its next possession, but Zach Garrett (team-high 16 points) gave SU a 67-63 lead with 1:29 left with a 3-pointer.
A 4-for-4 performance from the line (two each from Hill and Garrett) iced the victory.
SU made 26 of 60 shots (43 percent) while Randolph made 24 of 62 (39 percent). The Hornets made 8 of 25 3-pointers and Randolph was 6 of 22.
Christopher Chaney added seven rebounds for SU.
Randolph was led by Justin Dula (19 points, 9 rebounds), Zach Hinton (12 points), Brian Smith (11 points) and Evan Makle (8 rebounds).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Emory & Henry 59, Shenandoah 41
EMORY — In a battle of teams unbeaten in ODAC play, Shenandoah University fell at Emory & Henry College on Saturday evening.
With the score tied at the end of the half, the Wasps (11-1, 5-0 ODAC) pulled away from the Hornets (7-4, 4-1) by outscoring them 23-5 in the third quarter.
E&H led 16-10 after one quarter. Shenandoah held the Wasps to just six points in the second. Sierra St. Cyr (five assists for the game) and Olivia Weinel split eight points with Kelsey Jones and McKenzie Mathis adding two each to make the game tied 22-22 going into halftime.
Emory & Henry shot 46.7 percent (7 of 15) from the field in the third quarter while Shenandoah struggled (1 of 11). Each team scored 14 points in the fourth quarter.
Also for SU, Jordan Sondrol grabbed a team-high five rebounds and added two blocks. Peyton Williams scored a game-high 13 points for the Wasps.
