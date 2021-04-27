WINCHESTER — James Wood High School baseball players Jayden Nixon and Kaden Spaid are going to remain teammates a little longer.
The two seniors both signed national letters of intent with Division II Davis & Elkins on Tuesday in a ceremony.
“It’s super cool to be able to know somebody going in somewhere new,” Spaid said.
Nixon said he was also interested in Millersville University and several other schools showed interest.
“I was involved with some, but it was hard to get response and interaction with them because of COVID,” he said.
He said Colonels assistant coach Steve Bell helped pave the way to go to Davis & Elkins, which is led by first-year head coach Tim Miller.
“Coach Bell was talking to one of his friends and Coach Miller got his contact information,” Nixon recalled. “It was like, ‘Hey, I’ve got these two kids.’ … The coaches started contacting us and we would talk. Then they offered me my scholarship and I was blown away with what they were able to offer me. I couldn’t pass that up, especially in a COVID year.”
Nixon, who will major in sports management, said the Senators are looking at playing him at either third base or second base.
“It’s a huge relief just to know I’m going to play four more years of baseball and to play at a high level,” he said. “D-2 and D-1 was a dream and to be able to make that possible, especially in a year like this, it’s a blessing.”
Spaid said he also seriously considered Mary Washington and Eastern Mennonite before settling on Davis & Elkins.
“When I went on my visit, everything just seemed like perfect,” he said. “It felt like a good fit for me. The people were nice and I just felt like it was a good school for me to go there and do well. Another reason I chose Davis & Elkins is because I received an athletic and academic scholarship and over half of their school is based on athletics.”
Spaid said Miller is looking to use him both on the mound and possibly in the field at catcher or shortstop. “It’s wherever I fit within the system,” Spaid said. “I pretty much can play anywhere.”
Spaid, who also plans to major in sports management, is happy to have his decision made. “It was a huge stress-reliever when I finally committed, just to be able to make the right decision and make sure I go somewhere I want to go and will succeed the best.”
The Senators are currently 7-17 both overall and in the Mountain East Conference in their first year under Miller.
Handley’s Daley, Haines earn region honors
Handley junior defensive lineman Stephen Daley and senior defensive back Aidan Haines were each unanimous first team selections on the All-Region 4C Coaches Association teams that were released on Tuesday.
The Judges had five players who were named to the second team — senior linebacker Leland Walkling, senior running back Dayvon Newman, senior wide receiver Jayden Vardaro, senior offensive lineman Kobe Wolfinbarger and Daley, who was named an offensive all-purpose selection.
Earning Player of the Year honors were Tuscarora junior running back Bryce Duke (Offense) and Huskies senior lineman Matei Fitz (Defensive).
Clarke has 4 on Region 2B volleyball team
Clarke County senior setter Alyssa Hoggatt, junior middle hitter Bella Stem and sophomore libero Natalia Rodriguez were each named to the All-Region 2B volleyball first team in selections that were released on Monday. The full team was released late Tuesday night, and Eagles junior middle hitter Abby Peace made the second team.
Judges net girls’ soccer win
WINCHESTER — Mikayla Balio’s second-half goal was the game-winner as Handley defeated Kettle Run 2-1 in its Class 4 Northwestern District girls’ soccer opener on Tuesday.
The contest was tied 1-1 at the half.
Handley leaders: Julia Nerangis goal; Taylor Roark assist; Lauren Mason assist; Emma Westfall 6 saves.
Judges blank Cougars in boys’ tennis
NOKESVILLE — Handley remained unbeaten in Class 4 Northwestern District tennis with a 9-0 shutout of Kettle Run on Tuesday.
The Judges improved to 3-0.
Singles winners: No. 1 Daniel Botros 8-0; No. 2 Brendan Love 8-6; No. 3 John-Henry Herrington 8-1, No. 4 Neil Parikh 8-0, No. 5 Ty Dickson 8-0, No. 6 Ryan Mueller 8-0.
Doubles winners: No. 1 Botros-Love 8-1, No. 2 Herrington-Parikh 8-1, No. 3 Dickson-Mueller 8-1.
James Wood gets 9-0 boys’ tennis win
WINCHESTER — James Wood won each of the three matches played and received six forfeits in a 9-0 Class 4 Northwestern District boys’ tennis win over Culpeper County on Tuesday.
Singles winners: No. 1 Saeed Turner 8-4; No. 2 Josh Borromeo 8-0.
Doubles winner: No. 1 Turner-Borromeo 8-0.
Eagles' boys boot Madison County
BERRYVILLE — Justin Toone netted a hat trick and added an assist as Clarke County rolled to a 9-1 win over Madison County in the Eagles' soccer opener on Tuesday.
Clarke County leaders: Chris LeBlanc 2 goals, 2 assists; Oakley Staples 2 goals; Brendan Haun 1 goal, 1 assist; Leo Morris 2 assists; Joseph Ziercher 1 assist, Jesus Ramirez 1 assist; Wynn Morris 5 saves.
Handley tumbles against Kettle Run
NOKESVILLE — Handley dropped its boys' soccer season opener 3-0 against Kettle Run on Tuesday.
The Cougars led 2-0 at the half and outshot the Judges 10-8.
Handley leaders: Adam Pollak 7 saves.
Clarke County girls whip Madison County
MADISON — Madison Toone scored three goals to lead the Clarke County girls' soccer team to a 9-1 rout of Madison County in its season opener on Tuesday.
Clarke County leaders: Emma Massanopoli 2 goals, 1 assist; Ella O’Donnell 2 goals, 1 assist; Rebecca Camancho-Bruno 1 goal, 1 assist; Maya Marasco 1 goal, 1 assist, Sophia Deem 2 assist; Campbell Neiman 2 assists; Josie Gray 1 assist; Emma Rogers 3 saves.
Eagles win in Lambert's debut as coach
BERRYVILLE — Abby Peace tossed a seven-hitter and hit a solo home run as Clarke County's softball team defeated Madison County 8-2 in Fly Lambert's debut as head coach on Tuesday.
Peace struck out seven and allowed one earned run in the triumph.
Clarke County leaders: Madison Edwards three hits, double, RBI; Alyssa Hoggatt two doubles, 2 RBIs; Haley Farmer hit, 2 RBIs.
Handley softball no-hit by Kettle Run
NOKESVILLE — Kylie Wilkerson struck out 12 batters and walked two in a five-inning, 16-0 Class 4 Northwestern District victory over Handley on Tuesday, which was the season opener for the Judges.
The Cougars scored three runs in the first, three in the second, two in the third and eight in the fourth. They had 14 hits.
Handley leaders: Hailey Gaudet, Bailey Cannon one walk each.
Kettle Run shuts out Handley baseball
NOKESVILLE — The Handley baseball team dropped its Class 4 Northwestern District opener 11-0 to Kettle Run in a game limited to five innings by the run rule on Tuesday.
The Judges (1-1, 0-1 district) had two hits and gave up four runs in the first inning, five in the second and two in the fourth.
Handley leaders: Cael Sanders, Jacob Stewart 1 hit each.
Clarke baseball falls to Madison County
BERRYVILLE — Madison County scored six runs with the help of 11 walks, two hits and three errors in beating Clarke County 6-2 in a Bull Run District game on Tuesday that opened the season for the Eagles.
Clarke County gave up one run in the first and second innings and four in the sixth inning. The Eagles had three hits.
Clarke County leaders: Ben Thompson, 1-3, double, RBI; Brandon Hindman, 1-3, run; Luke Lyman 1-3.
Handley girls net shutout victory
WINCHESTER — Handley cruised to a 9-0 Class 4 Northwestern District girls' tennis victory over Kettle Run on Tuesday.
The Judges improved to 3-1.
Singles winners: No. 1 Sarina Parikh 8-3; No. 2 Marie Claire Miro 8-3; No. 3 Samantha Thomas 8-0; No. 4 Grace Meehan 8-0; No. 5 Sophia McAllister 8-0; No. 6 Ann Marie Larsen 8-0.
Double winners: No. 1 Parikh-Meehan 8-0; No. 2 Thomas-Miro 8-0; No. 3 McAllister/Larsen 8-1.
Pioneers take tri-match in golf
FRONT ROYAL — Millbrook edged James Wood by four strokes to win a Frederick County golf tri-match on Tuesday at Blue Ridge Shadows.
Led by medalist Will Croyle's 40 over nine holes, the Pioneers totaled 173 strokes to top James Wood (177) and Sherando (195).
Other Millbrook scorers: Jack Hersey 44; Jakob Villasista 44; Nick Gressley 45.
James Wood scorers: Carson Baker 41; Luke Davis 45; Drake Reese 45; Drew Thomlinson 46.
Sherando scorers: Elijah Ralls 46; Kadin Kasuboski 48; Landon Rohani 50; Josh Call 51.
Hornets score baseball win over Royals
HARRISONBURG — Frankie Ritter and Haden Madagan combined for six hits and drove in five runs as Shenandoah University cruised to a 10-2 ODAC baseball win over Eastern Mennonite on Tuesday.
The Hornets (23-7, 16-4 ODAC) never trailed after scoring in the first inning. Calvin Pastel (4-1) fired seven strong innings, allowing one run on seven hits while walking one and striking out four.
Ritter (two-run homer in the fourth) and Madagan (3 RBIs) each had three hits in SU’s 12-hit attack. Henry Delavergne added two hits, including a solo homer. Eastern Mennonite fell to 6-12.
