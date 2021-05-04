James Wood wrestler Chris Nuss is getting another shot at a scholastic wrestling season, and he’ll get to do it while remaining a Colonel.
The senior recently committed to wrestle in college for the Wilkins University Colonels of Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Wilkins is an NCAA Division III school that competes in the Middle Atlantic Conference.
Nuss only got to compete in two matches during the Frederick County wrestling season in March, both pins at 152 pounds against Musselman and Spring Mills of West Virginia. As a junior, Nuss was 32-6 with 15 pins and placed fourth at 138 pounds at the Class 4 state tournament.
Nuss will join a Wilkes team that went 1-1 in its condensed season this year. In 2019-20, the Colonels went 11-10 in duals (3-0 MAC), placed fifth out of seven teams at the MAC Championships, and 10th out of 20 teams at the Southwest Regionals.
Nuss will study nursing at Wilkes.
Jenkins fires Pioneers past Colonels
WINCHESTER — Jerrod Jenkins tossed a five-hitter as Millbrook edged James Wood 3-1 in a battle of unbeaten Class 4 Northwestern District baseball teams on Tuesday.
Jenkins walked three and struck out six in improving to 2-0. He surrendered Kaiden Spaid's solo homer in the sixth.
Carl Keenan's two-run single in the fourth gave the Pioneers a 3-0 lead. Millbrook improved to 3-0, while the Colonels dropped to 1-1.
Leaders: Jenkins double, run; Will Croyle one hit, two walks, RBI; Hayden Burke double, run; James Wood: Nick Bell 5 innings, 5 hits, 3 runs, 4 walks, 4 strikeouts; Colin McGuire 2 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk.
Armel's one-hitter paces Warriors
CULPEPER — Mason See's two-run homer in the first inning gave Sherando the lead for good and Cole Armel tossed a one-hitter as the Warriors beat Culpeper County 8-2 in Class 4 Northwestern District baseball.
Armel allowed one earned run and a walk, while striking out eight. Sherando, which had two hits, scored six of its runs on walks, hit batters and a balk during the contest including four in the fourth inning.
Leaders: Sherando: See 3 RBIs; Andrew Plunkett 3 walks, RBI; Tyler Campbell 2 walks, RBI.
James Wood powers past Millbrook
STEPHENSON — Cadence Rieg blasted a three-run homer and Jenna Burkhamer added a two-run shot as James Wood defeated Millbrook 11-3 in a Class 4 Northwestern District softball game on Tuesday.
Starter Burkhamer (3 innings, 2 runs, 2 hits, 6 strikeouts) and reliever Rieg (4 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 6 strikeouts) combined in the circle for the Colonels (2-0).
Leaders: James Wood: Caity Shutts 3 hits (2 doubles), 2 RBIs; Olivia Miller 2-2 (double); Laken Whipkey two hits, 2 RBIs; Sydney Orndorff two hits (double); Ellie Johnson hit, RBI.
Sherando girls thump Culpeper Co.
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando outshot Culpeper County 24-1 in rolling to a 6-0 Class 4 Northwestern District girls' soccer win on Tuesday.
The Warriors improved to 2-1 with the triumph.
Sherando leaders: Kendall Lincoln 2 goals, 2 assists; Elise Buonocore 2 goals, 1 assists; Ashley Catalano 1 goal, 1 assist; Ella Sampsell 1 goal; Brigid Campbell 1 assist.
James Wood girls' soccer blanks Millbrook
WINCHESTER — Sadie Kerns posted four saves for the visiting James Wood girls' soccer team in a 3-0 win over Millbrook on Tuesday.
The Colonels are 2-0 and the Pioneers are 2-1.
James Wood leaders: Sidney Rathel 2 goals, Maddy Milburn 1 goal; Olivia Walker, Mckenna Newcome, Abigail Ensogna 1 assist each.
Sherando wins first boys' soccer game
CULPEPER — Five different players scored as the Sherando boys' soccer team defeated Culpeper County 5-1 in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Tuesday.
The Warriors are 1-2.
Sherando leaders: Will Freilich, Jack Hendren 1 goal, 1 assist each; Dai Laduca, Jacob Hill, Wade Butler 1 goal each; Ben Rodriguez 1 assist; Jacob Steele, Connor Sanders 3 saves each.
Handley girls roll against Fauquier
WINCHESTER — Julia Nerangis scored three goals to lead Handley to a 6-0 rout against Fauquier in Class 4 Northwestern District girls’ soccer on Tuesday.
The Judges improved to 2-1.
Handley leaders: Mikayla Balio 2 goals; Zadriana Johnson goal; Samantha Kerns 1 assist; Lauren Mason 1 assist; Shayla Fitzsimmons-Call 1 assist, Ainsley Justice 1 assist. Emma Westfall 6 saves.
Colonels storm back to top Pioneers
WINCHESTER — James Wood won five singles matches to rally past Millbrook 6-3 in Class 4 Northwestern District boys’ tennis play on Tuesday.
The Colonels trailed 2-1 after doubles, but won at No. 2 through No. 6 singles.
Singles winners: James Wood: No. 2 Saeed Turner 8-6; No. 3 Jonah Borromeo 8-6; No. 4 Ryan Steven 8-5; No. 5 Caedmon Reams 8-1; No. 6 Scott Shepherd 8-1. Millbrook: No. 1 Drake Wilfong 8-2.
Doubles winners: James Wood: No. 3 Shepherd-Reams 8-4. Millbrook: No. 1 Wilfong-Nate Simmons 8-1; No. 2 Jonathan Clippinger-Jack Muldowney 8-4.
Pioneers girls net win over Colonels
WINCHESTER — Millbrook opened by sweeping three doubles matches and cruised to an 8-1 Class 4 girls' tennis victory over James Wood on Tuesday.
Singles winners: Millbrook: No.1 Kinsey Knox 8-6; No. 2 Amanda Dalton 8-1; No. 3 Peyton Cotterell 8-6; No. 4 Lauren Durbin 8-3; No. 6 Tiffany Cheung. James Wood: No. 5 Bianca Linares 8-2.
Doubles: No. 1 Knox-Cotterell 8-2; No. 2 Dalton-Durbin 8-2; No. 3 Shain Barbara-Cheung 8-3.
Hornets seeded fourth for ODAC tourney
Two-time defending champion Shenandoah University is the No. 4 seed in the ODAC Baseball Tournament, which will begin Friday.
The Hornets (26-8 overall, 17-5 ODAC) will host Hampden-Sydney (17-12, 12-10) in a best-of-three series at Bridgeforth Field starting with a 2 p.m. doubleheader on Friday.
The two teams split a doubleheader on Saturday with the Tigers winning the opener 4-3 and Hornets taking the nightcap 5-3. SU has eliminated Hampden-Sydney in the first round of the past two tournaments in 2018 and 2019, winning 2-0 in each best-of-three series. No tournament was held last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In other first-round tournament games, No. 1 Randolph-Macon (22-9, 18-4) hosts No. 8 Eastern Mennonite (7-12, 6-12), No. 2 Lynchburg (28-11, 18-4) faces No. 7 Washington & Lee (9-13, 9-13) and No. 6 Bridgewater (11-13, 10-12) travels to No. 3 Roanoke (23-8, 15-4).
The tournament will feature best-of-three series throughout. The semifinal round is May 15 and 16, with those winners meeting for the title on May 21 and 22. The conference winner advances to the NCAA Division III Tournament, which opens May 27.
