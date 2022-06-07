FOREST — Jefferson Forest struck for seven runs in the bottom of the second and went on to eliminate Millbrook 8-0 in the quarterfinals of the Class 4 baseball tournament on Tuesday.
The Pioneers (21-4) were held to six hits and could not recover from the disastrous second inning where the Cavaliers (21-4) took advantage of five hits and three walks to rough up Millbrook ace Jerrod Jenkins. Landon Mitchell's three-run triple capped the big inning.
Jefferson Forest's Breckin Nace came in after the first out and held the Pioneers scoreless for the next 6.1 innings. Nace allowed six hits and two walks, while striking out eight.
William Croyle led Millbrook with two hits. Nate Brookshire, Carl Keenan, Brandon Mullins and Micah George had one each. Aiden Henry pitched three scoreless innings of relief, allowing three hits with a walk and a strikeout.
Jefferson Forest will face Hanover (21-2) in the semifinals on Friday.
Broy makes All-Region 2B First Team
Senior outfielder Cordell Broy was the only Clarke County player selected to the All-Region 2B baseball teams that were announced on Tuesday.
Broy, a First Team selection, led the Eagles in batting average (.468, 32 for 67), RBIs (21), doubles (6), on-base percentage (.568) and stolen bases (23).
Girls' soccer: Poquoson 2, Clarke County 1
POQUOSON — Defending Class 2 state champion Clarke County saw its season come to an end with a Class 2 state quarterfinal loss to Region 2A champion Poquoson.
The game was a rematch of last year's Class 2 state semifinals, which the Eagles (20-2) won 4-0.
On Tuesday, the Islanders scored three minutes into the game and maintained that lead until halftime. Poquoson extended its lead to 2-0 before Rebecca Camacho-Bruno scored to make it 2-1.
Bull Run District champion Clarke County won its first 20 games this year before dropping its last two.
Boys' soccer: Western Albemarle 2, Millbrook 0
CROZET — Western Albemarle scored once in each half to defeat Millbrook in the Class 4 state quarterfinals on Tuesday.
The Pioneers (16-5) received eight saves from Nick Catlett.
Millbrook swept the Class 4 Northwestern District regular-season and tournament titles this year and earned the first state tournament berth in the program's 19-year history.
Cheerleading: Millbrook names new coach
Millbrook announced it has hired Jaime Beauregard as its new varsity cheerleading coach on Tuesday.
Beauregard, who served as Millbrook’s JV cheerleading coach in 2021-22, succeeds Dawnette Bowers. Bowers announced last October that she was stepping down after 12 years as coach.
“We are extremely excited to name Coach Beauregard the new varsity cheer coach at Millbrook," said Millbrook assistant coordinator of student activities and future head CSA TJ Rohrbaugh in a news release. "Her experience combined with her work ethic and ability to build positive relationships with student-athletes make her an excellent choice to lead our program.”
Beauregard also served as a cheer coach and tumbling instructor with East Coast Gymnastics and Cheer from September 2020 through July 2021. She also hosted cheer clinics and summer cheerleading camps while working there.
Athletics: SU's Weinel wins Berkley honor
FOREST — Shenandoah University women's basketball player Olivia Weinel became the school's first-ever winner of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference's Marjorie Berkley Award on Tuesday.
Weinel, a First Team All-ODAC honoree, averaged 13.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per contest this past season as the Hornets won a school-record 22 games on its way to the ODAC championship.
After completing her studies as a criminal justice, psychology, and Spanish triple major last month with a 3.99 GPA, she was named as the College of Arts & Sciences' Outstanding Graduate.
Weinel is also a four-year member of the Shenandoah University Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and served as the SAAC President this year. She is headed to graduate school next year at Marymount University in Arlington.
Inaugurated in 198, the Marjorie Berkley Scholar-Athlete Award is given each spring to member institution seniors and conference sport participants who exhibit the highest athletic, academic, and extracurricular achievements.
As the Berkley Award winner, Weinel will also be the league's NCAA Woman of the Year nominee.
Wilson takes Pure Stock at Winchester
WINCHESTER — Buddy Wilson captured the Pure Stock race to highlight action on Saturday at the Winchester Speedway.
Wilson took the lead on Lap 1 and led throughout the 15-lap race. He was followed by Michael Carter, Jasen Gessaman, Walter Crouch and Chuckie Johnson.
In the Crate Late Models feature race, Levi Crowl led every lap. Mike Franklin and Daniel Brown Jr. traded places for second and third place during several of the restarts, but Brown would eventually cross the finish line in second. Justin Weaver made a late-race pass and finished third. Franklin was fourth and Jeremy Tinsman was fifth.
In the Mid Atlantic Modifieds, Michael Altobelli continued to show his strength in this division, taking the early lead and keeping it. Keith Jackson quickly jumped into second around outside pole sitter Ty Rhoades. The two would battle for the second position with Rhoades taking it back from Jackson on the seventh lap. Rhoades would spin in turn four following a restart from a previous caution, giving the second position back to Jackson. Jackson went on to finish second behind Altobelli. Rick Hulson was third, Mike Corbin took fourth and Justin Cullum placed fifth.
In the Super Late Models race, Trever Feathers immediately jumped into the lead and built up a margin of half a straightaway by lap six. After two caution flags, Feathers would quickly pull away again and took a full straightaway lead with five laps left and finished with a three-quarters of a straightaway lead. He was followed by Drake Troutman, Scott Palmer, Andy Anderson and Kenny Moreland.
With the win, Feathers qualified for the Frank Sagi Tribute at Hagerstown (Md.) Speedway, which took place on Sunday. Feathers led all 30 laps of that race, won by 0.64 of a second, and earned $5,091. That win qualified Feathers for the Jimmy Spence Memorial that will be held Oct. 1 at Winchester Speedway.
In an exhibition race for the vintage class, Bill Coada emerged in a three-way battle throughout the race, with Crouch taking second and Chris Bohrer third. Lionel Teets placed fourth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.