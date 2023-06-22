Millbrook graduate and pitcher Jerrod Jenkins is one of seven Winchester Royals who will represent the North squad at 7 p.m. on Sunday in the Valley Baseball League All-Star game at Bing Crosby Stadium in Front Royal.
The North will be led by Royals manager Mike Smith. Heading into Thursday’s games, Winchester’s 10-6 record was the best among teams that traditionally play in the North Division (the 12-team VBL did away with divisions this year when it added Culpeper). Charlottesville (9-5) is the only team in the league with a better winning percentage than the Royals.
Jenkins (1.22 ERA, four strikeouts and six walks in 7.1 innings) will be joined on the North squad by teammates Adiel Melendez (0.00 ERA in five innings, two hits allowed, seven strikeouts), outfielders Jack Hay (.485, nine RBIs and 10 runs in seven games) and Joshua Hogue (.379, three home runs, 14 RBIs, 17 runs in 14 games) and infielders Danny Baez (.382, nine RBIs and seven runs in nine games), Jancarlos Colon (.367, 12 RBIs, 15 runs in 16 games) and Tyler Cox (.364, seven RBIs, nine runs in 12 games).
The North and South squads will each feature 31 players. Winchester, Front Royal, Strasburg, Woodstock, New Market and Purcellville players will compete for the North and Charlottesville, Covington, Culpeper, Harrisonburg, Staunton and Waynesboro players will be on the South squad.
Festivities will begin at 4 p.m. A 60-yard dash competition, home run derby and the induction of the VBL Hall of Fame class will take place before the game. General admission is $5. It’s $3 for children ages 6-12.
College baseball: SU’s Clawson named All-Region defense
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Shenandoah University graduate student third basemen Ryan Clawson was named to the American Baseball Coaches Association All-Defense Team for Region Six on Thursday.
Clawson made 87 assists and 35 putouts while starting in 51 of the Hornets’ 52 games. He had a fielding percentage of .953 on his 128 fielding attempts.
Clawson also earned ODAC All-Tournament and Winchester Regional All-Tournament accolades this season.
