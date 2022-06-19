WINCHESTER — Chuckie Johnson won the Pure Stock division to highlight action at the Winchester Speedway on Saturday.
Pole sitter Buddy Wilson grabbed the early lead on lap one. Johnson, the outside pole-sitter, would build up momentum on the high side as he challenged for the lead on lap two. They would race side by side until the caution flag flew on lap three for a spin in turn four.
Johnson crossed the finish line with a bumper ahead of Wilson, earning him the first-place starting spot on the restart, and the duo would battle again. Wilson would lead by a bumper off of turn two each lap, but Johnson would lead by a bumper each lap at the finish line.
The caution flag would fly again on lap 10. On the next restart, Johnson took the lead and went on to win the 15-lap event. Wilson took second and he was followed by Dylan Rutherford, Walter Crouch and Craig Parrill.
In the Crate Late Model division, pole-sitter Jeremy Pilkerton led on lap one with Brayden Anderson and Chuck Bowie battling side-by-side for the second position. Bowie moved into second on lap two and Mike Franklin moved into third. A caution flag came out on lap 3. On the restart, several cars collided coming out of turn two.
On the next restart, Pilkerton would continue to lead followed by Franklin and Bowie. Franklin began chasing Pilkerton through lap traffic and made a late-race pass after the last caution of the event to move around Pilkerton and take the win. Pilkerton finished second and was followed by Travis Campbell, Scott Sweeney Jr. and Bowie.
In the SCDRA feature event, Robbie Carroll led the first half of the race while defending off challenges from several racers. Sixth-place starter Andrew Hoffner took over the lead at the halfway point and went on to win the 35-lap event. Jeff Huber finished second and was followed by Javid Fairall, Justin Bottorf and Rob Rudisill Jr. Jason Jarvis took a hard hit on the back straightaway during the race. He got out under his own power and did not suffer a significant injury.
In the Winchester Vintage Sportsman feature race, Crouch jumped out to an early lead and held off several passing attempts by Andrew Fertig, who finished second. Fertig was followed by Bill Coada, Chris Bohrer and Lionel Teets.
VBL: Royals drop doubleheader to Harrisonburg
The Winchester Royals dropped a pair of seven-inning games to Harrisonburg in a road doubleheader on Sunday, falling 3-0 in Game 1 and 2-1 in Game 2.
In Game 1, the Royals (7-9) managed just five hits against Mitchell Harris (four innings, three hits, one walk, five strikeouts) and Sean Culkin (three innings, two hits, one walk, two strikeouts).
The Turks (9-5) scored one run each in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
Will Long and Junior Maldonado each went 2-for-3 for the Royals. Danny Thompson started and pitched five innings, allowing two runs (one earned), two hits and four walks. He struck out two batters.
In Game 2, Harrisonburg took advantage of three errors and needed just one hit to rally from a 1-0 deficit and win in walk-off fashion.
Winchester's Jarrett Maresco exited the game after pitching six shutout innings and allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out four batters. Offensively, Winchester was led by Chase Nixon (3-for-3 with a double). Colton Ryals and Chayce Bryant had Winchester's other two hits.
On Saturday, with one out and runners on first and second, New Market's Bryce Fowler brought in two runs as a result of a single and an error by the center fielder to give the Rebels a walk-off win over Winchester.
New Market (7-6) trailed 5-1 after six innings but scored two runs in the seventh inning and one in the eighth before winning the game in the ninth inning.
Jake Cohen pitched the first six innings for the Royals (7-7) and allowed one earned run, three hits and two walks and struck out 10 batters. Winchester was also led by Colton Ryals (3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI), Junior Maldonado (2-for-4 with an RBI), Jack Slater (2-for-4), Corey Dowdell (1-for-3 with two runs and a solo home run) and Chayce Bryant (double).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.