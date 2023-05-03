GULF SHORES, Ala. — With Millbrook graduate Tori Johnson helping with the clinching point, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeated University of Tennessee-Martin 3-0 in the NCAA Beach Volleyball Tournament play-in match on Wednesday.
The Islanders (25-9) will be the 16th seed and will take on No. 1 UCLA at 10 a.m. on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, also in Gulf Shores. It will be streamed live on ESPNU.
A junior, Johnson teamed with Jade Bennett on the No. 3 court to win 21-9, 21-10. Earlier, the Islanders' No. 2 team won 21-19, 21-11 and their No. 4 team won 26-24, 21-10.
Johnson and Bennett are 21-11 this season. Autumn Stroop, another Millbrook graduate, is a freshman reserve player for TAMU-CC.
Seven of the Islanders' losses have come to teams ranked in the national top 15 this season. The UCLA-TAMU CC winner will take on the winner of the No. 8 California-No. 9 Long Beach State match, which will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday. Long Beach State reserves players include Millbrook graduate and sophomore Skylar Johnson, Tori's sister.
Girls' soccer: Handley 7, Harrisonburg 0
HARRISONBURG — Emeryce Worrell (two assists), Mia Hudson (one assist) and Alivia Ricci each had two goals to lead Handley to a non-district win over Harrisonburg on Wednesday.
The Judges are 11-4.
Other Handley leaders: Sam Stevens with 1 goals; Madison Hobson 1 assist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.