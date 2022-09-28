Former Millbrook High School and Marshall University standout defensive back Nazeeh Johnson was promoted from the practice squad to the Kansas City Chiefs’ active roster for the first time this year on Wednesday.
A cornerback, the 5-foot-10, 199-pound Johnson was selected in the seventh round of this year’s NFL draft by the Chiefs. The 24-year-old was placed on the practice squad at the end of the preseason after making four tackles in three preseason games, including one on special teams.
Kansas City (2-1) plays at Tampa Bay (2-1) at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday night on NBC. The game could be moved to Minneapolis because of the effects of Hurricane Ian.
Cross country: Handley boys win tri meet
WINCHESTER — The Handley boys placed first and the Judges girls took second in a tri meet on Wednesday at Kernstown Battlefield.
The Judges boys had the best possible score of 15 points by sweeping the top five spots. Brentsville was second with 52 points and Kettle Run was third with 78.
Led by individual champion Taylor Hill (22:34.4), Brentsville won the girls’ meet with 23 points and was followed by Handley (33). The Cougars only had two runners.
Handley boys’ scorers: Tied for first: Garrett Stickley and Will Pardue 17:37.1; 3. Pierce Francis 17:58.8; 4. Max Ware 18:52.3; 5. Elliott Redcay 19:24.8.
Handley girls’ scorers: 2. Stephanie Truban 22:57.4; 3. Ella Warren 22:57.4; 8. Emma Fout 24:27; 9. Kadan Jones 24:35.7; 11. Bella Balio 25:06.1.
Volleyball: E. Rockingham 3, Clarke Co. 1
ELKTON — East Rockingham rallied from a set down to avenge its only Bull Run District loss with a 16-25, 25-12, 25-22, 25-16 victory over Clarke County on Wednesday.
The loss dropped the Eagles to 7-5, 6-3, while district-leading East Rockingham improved to 11-5, 8-1.
Clarke County leaders: Allie Lynch 19 assists, 2 aces; Anna Spencer 6 kills, 2 aces; Bailey Mayo 4 blocks, 2 aces; Marlee Backover 13 digs; Gracie Brown 3 blocks; Audrey Gaerig 2 aces.
Sherando 3, Handley 1
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando rallied to beat Handley 19-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-21 in a Class 4 Northwestern District match on Tuesday.
The Warriors are 6-6 (3-3 district) and the Judges are 5-8, 0-6.
Handley leaders: Lindsay Pifer 13 kills, 10 digs, 9 assists, 6 aces, 4 blocks; Yoana Katrandzhiyska 12 digs; Mara Brink 11 assists, 7 digs; Carter Gerometta 5 kills, 4 blocks; Alexa Gluszak 7 kills, 7 digs, 3 aces; Mariza Onzura 9 digs, 4 assists.
College cross country: SU’s Atkinson honored
FOREST — Shenandoah University’s Erin Atkinson earned ODAC Female Runner of the Week in selections announced Tuesday.
The Cumberland, Md., native finished second in the women’s 6,000-meter race at the Hornet Harrier Invitational hosted by SU this past weekend with a time of 23 minutes, 40.1 seconds. She was just 0.7 seconds behind her 6k personal best of 23:39.9 set at the 2021 South Region Championships.
The Hornets are back in action on Saturday at Salisbury University for the Don Cathcart Invitational.
Women's soccer: Johns Hopkins 2, SU 0
BALTIMORE — No. 4 Johns Hopkins outshot Shenandoah University 36-2 and got a goal in each half to top the Hornets on Wednesday.
Keeper Kira Ketelhut made 12 saves in the initial 66 minutes before Kasie Kilmer finished up and made an additional three saves for the Hornets (6-2-2). Kristina Skulte had the Hornets lone shot on goal.
Rachel Jackson and Kendall Dandridge scored for the Blue Jays (7-0-2).
Men's soccer: Lynchburg 3, SU 1
WINCHESTER — Unbeaten Lynchburg outscored Shendoah University 2-0 in the second half to pull out the ODAC victory on Wednesday.
Nicholas Mounkhaty gave SU the early lead with a goal off assists by Nathan Yared and Kyle Welch. Luke Mega tied the contest on a penalty kick, while Manzi Shalita and Carter Averette scored in the final half for Lynchburg (5-0-4, 2-0-0 ODAC).
Travis Jett had five saves for SU (2-3-3, 0-2-1).
Volleyball: Bridgewater 3, SU 0
WINCHESTER — Bridgewater remained unbeaten in ODAC play with a 25-21, 25-20, 25-21 victory over Shenandoah University on Wednesday.
Jillian Warter paced the Hornets (6-7, 2-2) with nine kills and Aaliyah Chunn added eight. Kate Poppo recorded a match-high 20 digs with Emma Thompson adding 14. Brooke Wagner had 15 assists.
Ashley Casey had 10 kills for Bridgewater (10-6, 4-0).
