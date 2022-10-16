MECHANICSVILLE — The Handley boys’ cross country team placed sixth out of 27 scoring teams in the Elite division of the MileStat.com XC Invitational on Saturday at Pole Green Park.
Led by Will Pardue (seventh in 15 minutes and 10 seconds over the 3.1-mile course) the Judges scored 206 points. Blacksburg won the team title with 138 points and Glen Allen was second with 142. The Potomac School’s Charlie Ortman won by the 240-runner race by five seconds in 14:40.
In the Emerging Elite Girls’ division, Handley placed 16th out of 27 teams with 367 points. Louisa County won with 185 and St. Catherine’s was second with 194.
Meridian’s Grace Crum won by nine seconds in 18:57 in the 213-person race. Clarke County’s Teya Starley was the top local finisher, taking seventh in 19:39. The Eagles only had two girls run on Saturday, with Julianna Pledgie taking 136th in 23:00.
The Clarke County boys placed 25th out of 34 scoring teams in the Emerging Elite division with 645 points, with Woodbridge scoring 164 points to win and St. Christopher’s placing second with 224. Out of 284 runners, Jackson Ellis placed 55th in 17:19 to lead the Eagles. Collegiate’s Stan Craig recorded a 15:26 to win by 10 seconds.
Other Handley boys’ scorers: 9. Garrett Stickley 15:16, 45. Pierce Francis 16:04, 89. Max Ware 16:42, 123. Elliott Redcay 17:07.
Handley girls’ scorers: 21. Stephanie Truban 20:12, 77. Emma Fout 21:49, 81. Mia Kern 21:52, 92. Kadan Jones 22:01, 148. Isabel Doran 23:14.
Other Clarke County boys’ scorers: 115. Matthew Stroot 18:03, 156. James Casey 18:25, 191. Warren Maiberger 18:56, 195. Luke LaMaster 19:00.
College field hockey: SU 10, Ferrum 0
WINCHESTER — No. 13 Shenandoah University kept its Old Dominion Athletic Conference record perfect with a victory over Ferrum College on Saturday.
The Hornets (13-1, 4-0 ODAC) scored five goals in the first, two each in the second and third, and one in the fourth against the Panthers (3-9, 0-4) to tie a season-high in goals. They had a 36-1 shot advantage and took all 16 penalty corners.
Cassidy Morrison (one assist) and Kaitlyn Hertz scored two goals each to lead SU. Lauren Tyre, Claudia Lenahan, Mairead Mckibbin, Farren Winter (one assist), Elizabeth Ranberger and Abbey Ritter each added goals. Kate Robinson had two assists and Kelsey Jones had one. Taylor Bullis had a save in the second half.
Women’s soccer: SU 18, Sweet Briar 0
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University set a program record for goals in a game in an ODAC victory over Sweet Briar on Saturday.
SU (8-4-2, 2-3 ODAC) broke the mark of 14 goals set in a shutout win over Mary Baldwin in 1994.
The Hornets led 10-0 at the half against the Vixens (1-9, 1-5) and finished with a 46-0 shot advantage and 8-0 corner kick edge. Chandler Gallant led the way with a hat trick and and Peyton Lubinsky, Elizabeth McGee and Kaitlynn Davie scored two goals each.
College volleyball: SU 3, Guilford 2
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Shenandoah University scored the final three points of the match in defeating Guilford 21-25, 25-23, 25-20, 17-25, 16-14 in an ODAC match on Saturday.
SU (8-10, 4-5 ODAC) and Guilford (4-16, 2-8) traded the lead three times and were tied on six other occasions in the fifth before Brooke Gast kicked off the match-closing run with a kill. A GC attack error followed by an Aaliyah Chunn kill closed it out.
SU was led by Jillian Warter (14 kills), Kate Poppo (12 kills, 29 digs), Chunn and Regan Minney (10 kills each), Gast (nine kills), Brooke Wagner (30 assists), Becka Nguyen (24 assists), Emma Thompson (21 digs) and Natalie Reader (11 digs).
Men’s soccer: SU 2, Bridgewater 2
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University rallied for a Senior Night tie on Saturday against Bridgewater College.
The Eagles (8-3-3, 4-2-1 ODAC) led 2-0 after a goal in the 53rd minute against the Hornets (3-5-5, 0-4-3), who honored seniors Collin Ennis, Braden Gallant, Elijah Harris, Travis Jett and Brenden Zabava prior to the contest.
Nathan Yared (a team-high 10 goals and three assists for 23 points this season) scored in the 66th minute and 69th minute to tie the game. The equalizer came on a penalty kick.
SU — which had a 14-7 shot advantage and 12-2 corner kick edge — would take three more shots after Yared’s PK, but none on frame. BC had two shots in the final 21 minutes, with Jett making his third and final save on the second of those two BC shots.
College cross country: SU women 28th at Rowan
LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. – The Shenandoah University women placed 21st while the men took 28th to complete the regular season on Saturday at the Interregional Border Battle hosted by Rowan University.
SUNY Geneseo won the event with 37 points, edging Carleton (Minn.) by one point. SU had 574 points.
Madeline Lotts led the women with a 23:53.4 over 6,000 meters to place 63rd out of 226 women. Erin Atkinson was 109th, Emma Nicely 144th, Sarah Christy 162nd and Amy Oleksy 178th.
In the men’s race, RPI bested Geneseo 39-77. ODAC schools Lynchburg (79) and Washington & Lee (183) were third and fourth, respectively. SU had 911 points.
Jeremy Allinger was 179th for the men with a 28:08.4 over 8,000 meters. The rest of the Hornets’ top five were Ethan Harrower (185th), Noah Hurd (214th), Tyler Smith (256th) and Patrick Maneval (259th), with each runner finishing within two minutes of each other.
SU is off until hosting the ODAC Championships at Kernstown Battlefield on Oct. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.