MECHANICSVILLE — The Handley boys’ cross country team placed 26th out of 45 teams with 714 points in the Varsity A race of the MileStat.com Invitational on Saturday at Pole Green Park.
Chapel Hill won with 126 points and Grafton was second with 166. Virginia Episcopal’s Daniel O’Brien recorded a time of 14 minutes, 57 seconds to win by 23 seconds.
Handley: 52. Grayson Westfall 16:26; 61. Bennett Cupps 16:35; 117. Ryan Stickley 17:00; 282. Max Ware 18;15; 284. Ben Babb 18:15.
GIRLS’ CROSS COUNTRY
Handley places 37th at MileStat meet
MECHANICSVILLE — Handley placed 37th out of 43 scoring teams with 941 points on Saturday at the MileStat.com Invitational on Saturday at Pole Green Park.
Chapel Hill was first with 61 points and Blacksburg was second with 131. Ocean Lakes’ Aniya Mosley won by two seconds in 17:29.
Handley: 151. Sarah Roberson 20:44, 204. Jordan Lill 21:23; 213. Peyton Duvall 21:30; 228. Mikayla Freimuth 21:40; 234: Lauren Mason 21:43.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
SU beats Lynchburg, falls to E&H
EMORY — Shenandoah University split its ODAC volleyball tri-match at Emory & Henry College on Sunday afternoon. Shenandoah (8-16, 3-6 ODAC) came back from a 3-2 loss (23-25, 20-25, 25-19, 25-23, 15-11) to Emory & Henry in the opener but beat Lynchburg 3-1 (22-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-19) in the second match of the day. E&H is 7-13 (4-5) and Lynchburg is 13-8 (4-5).
Against E&H, SU was led by Sabrina Semo (18 kills, 13 digs, 4 blocks), Emily Cheatwood (15 kills, 6 blocks), Megan Hillyard (24 assists), Brooke Wagner (21 assists), Gabby Coradazzi (24 digs) and Kate Poppo (15 digs). Against Lynchburg, SU was led by Poppo (11 kills, 11 digs), Semo (10 kills), Cheatwood (9 kills, 4 blocks), Megan McDonald (4 aces), Hillyard (22 assists), Wagner (17 assists)and Coradazzi (32 digs).
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
SU 3, Roanoke 2 (OT)
SALEM — Shenandoah University earned an ODAC victory on a goal by Kelsey Jones in the first overtime period at Roanoke College on Saturday afternoon.
The Hornets (11-3, 4-1 ODAC) overcame a 2-0 deficit by getting a goal from Jones 22 minutes in and a Megan Stevens goal off a Jones assist 28 minutes in before Jones scored the game-winner.
The Maroons (8-7, 1-4) were outshot SU 35-9. Isabella Morande made four saves for the Hornets.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
SU 8, Sweet Briar 1
SWEET BRIAR — Shenandoah University defeated Sweet Briar in an ODAC contest Saturday. The Hornets (10-5, 5-2 ODAC) scored eight straight before conceding a penalty kick goal to the Vixens (0-12-1, 0-6) in the 86th minute.
The Hornets were Brittany Bessette, Emily Yergin and Kristen Fisher (two goals each), Maiya Pencile (one goal, one assist), Abby Alexa (one goal) and Sara Sonnak and Alison Spaziani (one assist each). The Hornets recorded 63 shots (30 on goal).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.